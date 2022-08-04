ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liver disease comes in many forms and can have serious complications. For example, hepatitis B is a major risk factor for cirrhosis and cancer, warns the American Liver Foundation. Heavy drinkers, on the other hand, are at high risk of fatty liver disease. What's more, about 8,000 women and 16,000 men in the U.S. die from liver cancer each year. Excessive alcohol use can cause or worsen these problems, but your diet and lifestyle play a role, too.
What Is 'Scromiting?' Heavy Marijuana Use Reportedly Linked to Bizarre, Painful Medical Condition

Combining the words screaming and vomiting, the new term describes a disturbing health trend related to heavy marijuana use. Cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome, known as scromiting, is a condition characterized by abdominal discomfort and nausea. It is thought to be so painful that the person experiencing it will simultaneously shriek, yell or cry while vomiting.
A Surprisingly Common Condition Has Been Linked to Dementia

Scientists have linked dementia in the elderly to an unexpected candidate: sarcopenic obesity. Over 15% of Japanese adults over 65 suffer from dementia, a severe medical condition. It’s well known that dementia drastically reduces the quality of life for older adults, as the condition causes deteriorates their memory, thinking, and social abilities.
After death, you're aware that you've died, say scientists

Time of death is considered when a person has gone into cardiac arrest, which is the cessation of the electrical impulse that drives the heartbeat. As a result, the heart locks up. This moment when the heart stops is considered the clearest indication that someone has died. But what happens...
How Long Does a COVID Cough Last? Here's Why It Can Linger for Some People

Coughing long after testing positive for COVID-19? You’re not alone: Take one scroll through the #CovidCough hashtag on Twitter, and you’ll see many people complaining of gnarly coughs that won’t go away—sometimes with no other symptoms—for weeks to months after their initial infection. While a lingering cough can sometimes be a sign of long COVID, in many cases, it is just part of the normal recovery process that occurs after any viral infection.
Why Cardiologists Say You Should Never Buy This One Processed Food

This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 11/11/2021. Heart-related disease is one of the most common health issues in the United States. Not only is heart disease the leading cause of death for American women, but one person dies every 36 seconds from cardiovascular disease. Part of this can be attributed to the SAD (Standard American Diet), which is full of preservatives, sugar, and deep fried foods. Your diet and exercise routine are both direct players in your heart health, so it’s important to get regular movement and eat nutritious foods.
Is Drinking Water With Lemon Good for You?

When life gives you lemons, should you make lemon water? Water with lemon has been enjoyed worldwide for thousands of years. Citrus drinks date back as far as the 4th century BC, and lemons were considered a status symbol in ancient Mediterranean cultures. Lemons are thought to have first been...
Do I Have Long COVID? Here's How to Tell

July 19, 2022 – New Yorker Lyss Stern came down with COVID-19 at the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020. She ran a 103-degree fever for 5 days straight and was bedridden for several weeks. Yet symptoms such as a persistent headache and tinnitus, or ringing in her ears, lingered.
