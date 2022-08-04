Read on www.ncbiotech.org
Why Have Some People Been Able To Avoid Getting COVID-19?
Despite being directly exposed to COVID-19, some people still haven't tested positive. It turns out, the "Novids" might have something others don't.
The Worst Drink For Your Liver May Surprise You
Liver disease comes in many forms and can have serious complications. For example, hepatitis B is a major risk factor for cirrhosis and cancer, warns the American Liver Foundation. Heavy drinkers, on the other hand, are at high risk of fatty liver disease. What's more, about 8,000 women and 16,000 men in the U.S. die from liver cancer each year. Excessive alcohol use can cause or worsen these problems, but your diet and lifestyle play a role, too.
Unexpected Side Effects Of Eating Bananas
Bananas contain potassium, vitamins B6 and C, manganese, magnesium, and fiber — all compounds that help your body in one way or another.
The One Snack Gastroenterologists Want You to Eat More Often (It Isn't Yogurt)
A healthy gut sets the foundation for overall health. It's linked to immunity and can even affect your mental health. What you eat plays an important role, and choosing the right snacks can help — or hinder — your microbiome. When it comes to taking care of your...
People Who Eat This Fruit 61% Less Likely To Die Early From Stroke Or Heart Disease
One of the most dreaded diseases in the country, Stroke, leaves many of its victims dead or crippled. One study found that the chance of dying from a stroke might be reduced by 61% simply by including one food more frequently in the diet. The majority of strokes happen when...
What Is ‘Scromiting?’ Heavy Marijuana Use Reportedly Linked to Bizarre, Painful Medical Condition
Combining the words screaming and vomiting, the new term describes a disturbing health trend related to heavy marijuana use. Cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome, known as scromiting, is a condition characterized by abdominal discomfort and nausea. It is thought to be so painful that the person experiencing it will simultaneously shriek, yell or cry while vomiting.
Why You Should Never Pop A Sebaceous Cyst At Home
Sebaceous cysts can be unsightly and obnoxious, but even so, you shouldn't try removing them yourself. Discover why you should never pop a cyst at home.
People who drink between 1.5 and 3.5 cups of coffee per day are less likely to die - even if they add sugar, major study finds
Drinking between one-and-a-half and three-and-a-half cups of coffee a day could add years to your life, a major study finds. A Chinese research team monitored 171,000 people for seven years and found those who regularly drank coffee were about a third less likely to die than those who did not.
A Surprisingly Common Condition Has Been Linked to Dementia
Scientists have linked dementia in the elderly to an unexpected candidate: sarcopenic obesity. Over 15% of Japanese adults over 65 suffer from dementia, a severe medical condition. It’s well known that dementia drastically reduces the quality of life for older adults, as the condition causes deteriorates their memory, thinking, and social abilities.
Warning Signs From Your Feet You Shouldn't Ignore
Many bodily sensations are normal and short-lived, but sometimes they can indicate a bigger problem. Here are signs to watch our for in your feet.
After death, you’re aware that you’ve died, say scientists
Time of death is considered when a person has gone into cardiac arrest, which is the cessation of the electrical impulse that drives the heartbeat. As a result, the heart locks up. This moment when the heart stops is considered the clearest indication that someone has died. But what happens...
Two New Serious Long Covid Symptoms Added To The List
Scientists add two more new symptoms to fatigue and brain fog among the wider list of Long Covid symptoms. New research reveals that patients with Long Covid have had a broader range of symptoms than previously believed, including hair loss and sexual problems. A study that came out today in...
BA.5 COVID Symptoms Doctors Are Seeing The Most Right Now
The new COVID-19 variants are more transmissible than ever, but how different do symptoms look compared to a year ago?
How Long Does a COVID Cough Last? Here’s Why It Can Linger for Some People
Coughing long after testing positive for COVID-19? You’re not alone: Take one scroll through the #CovidCough hashtag on Twitter, and you’ll see many people complaining of gnarly coughs that won’t go away—sometimes with no other symptoms—for weeks to months after their initial infection. While a lingering cough can sometimes be a sign of long COVID, in many cases, it is just part of the normal recovery process that occurs after any viral infection.
Two heart medications tied to greater heart attack risk during very hot weather
For people with coronary heart disease, beta blockers can improve survival and quality of life, while aspirin and other anti-platelet medications can reduce the risk of a heart attack. But those protections could backfire during hot-weather events, a time when heart attacks are more likely. A new study has found...
Why Cardiologists Say You Should Never Buy This One Processed Food
This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 11/11/2021. Heart-related disease is one of the most common health issues in the United States. Not only is heart disease the leading cause of death for American women, but one person dies every 36 seconds from cardiovascular disease. Part of this can be attributed to the SAD (Standard American Diet), which is full of preservatives, sugar, and deep fried foods. Your diet and exercise routine are both direct players in your heart health, so it’s important to get regular movement and eat nutritious foods.
Is Drinking Water With Lemon Good for You?
When life gives you lemons, should you make lemon water? Water with lemon has been enjoyed worldwide for thousands of years. Citrus drinks date back as far as the 4th century BC, and lemons were considered a status symbol in ancient Mediterranean cultures. Lemons are thought to have first been...
Do I Have Long COVID? Here’s How to Tell
July 19, 2022 – New Yorker Lyss Stern came down with COVID-19 at the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020. She ran a 103-degree fever for 5 days straight and was bedridden for several weeks. Yet symptoms such as a persistent headache and tinnitus, or ringing in her ears, lingered.
6 Supplements You Should Be Taking Over 50 For A Longer Life
This post has been updated since it was originally published on April 18, 2021. Supplements can serve a number of purposes in your diet, from providing nutrients that you may be missing otherwise, to supporting your immune system and overall well bei...
This recalled honey is secretly filled with erectile dysfunction drugs, so stop eating it
Sexual enhancement products containing undeclared substances like Viagra are often recalled as they pose a life-threatening risk to some people. Shopaax issued a similar recall after US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) testing found that its Kingdom Honey Royal Honey VIP product contains Sildenafil. That’s the active ingredient in the...
