[LOOK] Amazing Wyoming Ranch Where the Grateful Dead Wrote Music

This $71 Million Wyoming Ranch Was Once Owned By The Disneys
Hold on to your Mickey Mouse hat! A ranch in Wyoming that was once owned by members of Walt Disney's family is up for sale and you HAVE to see it! The website Disneydining.com gave the low down on this being formerly owned by the world's most famous animator's family.
Alcohol Use Possibly to Blame in Fatal Wyoming Motorcycle Crash
The Wyoming Highway Patrol says alcohol use may have contributed to a deadly motorcycle crash south of Afton Sunday evening. The crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. at milepost 72 on U.S. 89. Sgt. Jeremy Beck says 63-year-old Montpelier, Idaho resident Walter A. Castillo was riding south when he failed...
county17.com
Motorcycle driver dies after being thrown over steep embankment in Wyoming crash
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A motorcycle driver died in a crash on U.S. Highway 89 near Afton on Saturday, July 31, according to a preliminary crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Troopers were notified of the crash at around 5:58 p.m. Saturday. The crash occurred near milepost 71.7 on...
pinedaleroundup.com
Ray pleads not guilty to battery, reckless endangering
PINEDALE — The certified physician assistant (PA-C) at the heart of an ongoing investigation into an alleged road rage incident pleaded not guilty to the four-misdemeanor charges filed against him. Jason Ray’s defense attorney, Travis Bing, entered the pleas on his behalf on July 27 in Sublette County Circuit Court, meaning the Boulder resident did not have to appear in court on Monday, Aug. 1.
