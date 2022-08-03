ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Local school districts offer incentives to fill teacher, sub positions

By Brittany Morgan
WHSV
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.whsv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHSV

School shopping projected to double this year: Ways to save

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Back to school shopping is underway, and based on a new survey, parents are expecting those costs to double from last year. Since more schools are moving back to in-person learning, back-to-school shopping will be a little different for parents this year. Inflation is driving up...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Childcare in southwest Virginia unable to meet “astronomical” demand

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The child care available in southwest Virginia can’t meet what one provider says is an “astronomical” demand. “The number one thing we hate saying is, ‘I’m sorry we don’t have a position,’” said Jeanna Williams, the Owner and Executive Director of the Children’s Castle Early Learning Center in Roanoke.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
City
Roanoke, VA
Roanoke, VA
Government
City
Lynchburg, VA
Roanoke, VA
Education
Lynchburg, VA
Education
Local
Virginia Government
Lynchburg, VA
Government
WDBJ7.com

Thousands attend Lynchburg back-to-school event

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Thousands of families gathered at the University of Lynchburg to attend Building Our Community Together, a back-to-school event hosted by One Community One Voice. “Hopefully this event does two things. That they get the supplies they need because times are very hard,” said One Community One...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

COVID guidelines outlined as students head back to school

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We are heading into the second full school year since the coronavirus pandemic started. Schools from our hometowns continue to keep classrooms clean. Hand sanitizer is now essential on the school supply list. “With COVID we do try to clean more often. The kids use a...
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Building a business the Dewberry Way

Opening a business on Friday the 13th in a soft real estate market may seem ominous to most, but that's just what Sidney O. Dewberry and his partner, Jim Nealon, did in April 1956. Dewberry and Nealon purchased the engineering division of M.T. Broyhill & Sons after being employed by...
DANVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts
WSLS

$1.85 million invested in Melrose Avenue Streetscape Improvement Project

ROANOKE, Va. – A new milestone is now complete in the Melrose neighborhood in Roanoke. On Friday, Roanoke City leaders celebrated the completion of the Melrose-Orange Target Area. After years of input, city leaders listened and took action – they created the Melrose Avenue Streetscape Improvement Project. Stan...
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke City Section 8 waitlist opening

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) is opening its Housing Choice Voucher Program waiting list. Waiting list applications will be available for only five days, starting August 15 at 8:30 a.m. and closing August 19 at 5:00 p.m. You can access the online application through the RRHA website at rkehousing.org.
ROANOKE, VA
altavistajournal.com

Johnson Health Center hosts 8th annual Back to School Care Fair

Johnson Health Center will celebrate National Health Center Week in August with our Eighth Annual Back to School Care Fair, pledged to address the ever-increasing financial burden of school supplies. This is the eighth year this event been hosted by Johnson Health Center, and it has grown steadily over the last seven years. To date we have given out over 3,600 book bags.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Rep. Good meets with Danville organization focused on fighting food insecurity

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Every Wednesday, the line is down the street with residents and Danville Public School families who are in need of food. That’s where God’s Final Call and Warning comes in, providing for families in need. “We have partnered with the City Council and the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WDBJ7.com

City of Danville retakes ownership of welcome center

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - For many years, the City of Danville owned its welcome center. But in 2008, the ownership was transferred over to the Virginia Tourism Corporation, while the city continued to oversee its everyday operations. “For some reason, nobody is really clear why, the city transferred ownership of...
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke celebrates ‘Street Scape’ project on Melrose Avenue

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s ‘Street Scape’ project on Melrose Avenue is now complete. Mayor Lea hosted a ribbon cutting Friday morning to celebrate. The $1.85 million project began seven years ago, and has improved the sidewalks and roadways from 22nd to 24th street. A man who’s...
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Dozens of youth enjoy an epic river experience for first time

The Dan River Basin Association provided more than 50 youth from Danville and Pittsylvania and Caswell counties with an epic river experience at Abreu-Grogan Park on the Dan River. DRBA offered two, one-day events in June and July. During the events, youth rotated through stations learning about the river, paddling and water safety. The events were funded by a grant through the Community Foundation of the Dan River Region.
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Danville leaders focusing on tourism ahead of casino opening

DANVILLE, Va. – Soon, many people might consider the City of Danville their travel destination when the Caesar’s Casino opens in 2024. The new development will bring new visitors into the area, but will keep them coming back time after time? Danville city leaders are working to figure that out.
DANVILLE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Chatham considers demolishing structures

Two derelict structures in Chatham are on the cusp of being taken down thanks to a unanimous vote in the last week’s Growth and Renewal Committee meeting. Assistant Town Manager Nick Morris stated both the county and the town have inspected two structures in 2019 at 137 Clement and 207 Collie streets and they were determined to be unsafe.
CHATHAM, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Danville City Council approves agreement with federal judges

Federal trials will soon be held at the Danville Courthouse. Danville City Council last week adopted a resolution allowing the U.S. District Court, Western District of Virginia to hold trials in the James F. Ingram Justice Center. Last year, the U.S. Marshal and Western District Judge Michael Urbanski suspended criminal...
wfxrtv.com

Drag show changes venues after backlash from Bedford Co. parents

(WFXR) — A self-proclaimed “drag extravaganza” caused controversy in Bedford County before finding a new home in Lynchburg at the Academy Center of the Arts. “A Knight with Kendall,” hosted by Kendall Mullins of Forest, was originally set to take place at Jefferson Forest High School as a fundraiser.
LYNCHBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy