A Michigan Public Library May Close Due to Conservative Propaganda

dave
2d ago
Simple. Don’t make sexual explicit materials (straight or gay) “available” to minors!!! Parents job. Not school or library.
Reply(1)
6
Michigan Town Defunds Tax-Funded Library Due to LGBTQ+ Book Fight
A Michigan town has voted to defund its tax-funded public library due to a fight that began over LGBTQ+ books. Jamestown Township, a historically conservative community in Ottawa County, Michigan, voted to defund Patmos Library on Tuesday, August 2.
Opinion | U.S. Authors Guild defends Michigan library defunded over LGBT books
We were both outraged and saddened to learn that Jamestown Conservatives — a local Christian conservative group — has waged a public campaign targeting certain books in the library that this week culminated in primary voters voting against renewing the library’s funding. The campaign, which consisted of lawn signs, posters, emails, and handouts, accused the library of “grooming” and “indoctrinating” children in “sinful” practices contrary to the Bible because it refused to remove books and resources referencing LGBTQ topics and other content that the radical right-wing group disagreed with.
