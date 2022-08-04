Kay Smith, 79

Kay Smith, age 79, of Sardinia, OH, passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022 at her residence. She was born September 3, 1942 in Mason County, KY, to the late Horace and Lillie (Moran) Cracraft. She was a homemaker and a member of the Living Springs Community Church in Mowrystown.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Gary Ray Cracraft.

She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Lester Smith; children, Danny Smith and wife Ann, Kenny Smith and Angie Smith all of Sardinia; 2 grandchildren, Austin (Katelyn) Smith and Dylan Smith; 1 great grandson, Ryan Smith.

Graveside services will be held on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at 2:00 PM in the Ash Ridge Cemetery under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home. Kraig Walker will be officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Living Springs Community Church, 14 N High St, Mowrystown, OH 45155.

