Charlottesville, VA

NBC 29 News

Lampo Pizza reopens for indoor dining

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A restaurant is reopening in downtown Charlottesville. Lampo Pizza just opened back up its original Belmont location. “We are reopening after a long, long time in hibernation,” Mitchell Beerens, owner and chef partner, said. It has been two years since the restaurant has offered full...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Scenic Railway now offering recreational tours

STAUNTON, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Staunton had developed a new attraction called the Virginia Scenic Railway. It has two tracks. One track is called the Blue Ridge Flyer, and the other one is called the Alleghany Special. Both of these trains take riders to view the incredible scenery of Virginia.
STAUNTON, VA
WSET

One of ABC 13's own in Miss Virginia Volunteer pageant

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — The Miss Virginia Volunteer pageant is happening soon at the Academy in Downtown Lynchburg!. The show is set for August 13th. Click here to learn more. Charles Billingsley is opening the show, with the theme of celebrating America!. Watch the video above to see the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
realcrozetva.com

Crozet Bridge + Truck = No Fun

At least two trucks hit and got stuck in the past two weeks. One was white, and one was yellow (the yellow truck people left their debris under the bridge). I figure once every 7 years, I might as well update the “how many times has the bridge in Crozet been hit by a truck?” post.
CROZET, VA
crozetgazette.com

Secrets of the Blue Ridge: Home Sweet Blue Ridge Home

Frances Walker Hill (1919–2011) grew up on Carter Street in the village of Crozet, the ninth of eleven children born to William and Mary (Brown) Walker. Referring to the size of her family, she said, “I thought it was a big group, but when I went to the [Albemarle] Training School, there was a family there named Jackson. The father was a school teacher, Silas Jackson. That family had seventeen children. No twins. One at a time. That’s the truth.
CROZET, VA
crozetgazette.com

Why Crozet: The Albemarle County Fair

Why Crozet? is a monthly feature that focuses on the reasons people choose to live in the Crozet area. Although the region is experiencing tremendous growth, it remains home to many people with the important skills that allowed families to thrive. We celebrate these skills at the Albemarle County Fair, now in progress after a two-year pandemic break.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Babe Ruth 13-Year-Old World Series to take place at RF&P Park

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County and the Glen Allen Youth Athletic Association welcome about 350 young baseball players, coaches and family members for the Babe Ruth Baseball 13-Year-Old World Series. The series is from Aug. 10 through 20 at RF&P Park on 3400 Mountain Rd. The Glen Allen Youth...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Take a look onboard the new Virginia Scenic Railway

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia scenic railway is now in service. The newest way to see the beautiful scenic views of the Shenandoah Valley. Right now there are two trip options leaving from Staunton. One west which will take you through western Augusta County with a view of Shenandoah mountain and the mountains on the western side of the Shenandoah Valley. The train will head as far west as Goshen before heading back to Staunton.
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Community members mourn the loss of Jerry Will

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - People around the Rockingham County area are mourning the loss of Gerald “Jerry” Will who was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night. Will was known as a long-time instructor at Massanutten Technical Center and known for his work with the Clover Hill Bucks of the Rockingham County Baseball League.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
wmra.org

Virginia board suspends veterinarian's license indefinitely

A veterinarian with practices in Winchester and Harrisonburg has lost his license to practice – for now. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi has the details. Please be aware that this story includes some upsetting and graphic medical content. In the latest installment of veterinarian Ayman Salem's disciplinary saga, the Virginia...
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

Montpelier Station Post Office closed without explanation

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - There are questions in Orange County about what’s to become of the historic Montpelier Station Post Office. In a letter, 7th District Representative Abigail Spanberger says she was not notified of the post office’s closure when it happened in early June. Rep. Spanberger...
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Old JC Penney store getting a new makeover

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Those who have visited the Fashion Square Mall recently have probably noticed that it is almost a ghost town, with no busy business days, but that is all about to change. Albemarle County recently leased the old JC Penney, Albemarle County recently leased the facility...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

17-year-old charged with ‘Driving Under the Influence’ in fatal Rockingham County two-vehicle collision – speed also cited as factor in ongoing investigation

According to Virginia State Police (VSP) a 17-year-old driver has been charged with “Driving Under the Influence” in the death of a 71-year-old driver in a mid-evening two-vehicle collision Wednesday, August 3, in Rockingham County. According to the VSP press release on the accident the northbound 2008 BMW driven by the unidentified 17-year-old minor male was “traveling at a high rate of speed” when it and a 1997 Mercury Villager attempting to make a left turn onto Route 42 after stopping at a westbound stop sign on Route 765, collided. There was one passenger in each vehicle, another 17-year-old male in the BMW, and a 78-year-old female in the Mercury. The investigation into the accident continues.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA

