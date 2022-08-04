Read on charlottesville29.com
NBC 29 News
Lampo Pizza reopens for indoor dining
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A restaurant is reopening in downtown Charlottesville. Lampo Pizza just opened back up its original Belmont location. “We are reopening after a long, long time in hibernation,” Mitchell Beerens, owner and chef partner, said. It has been two years since the restaurant has offered full...
cbs19news
Scenic Railway now offering recreational tours
STAUNTON, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Staunton had developed a new attraction called the Virginia Scenic Railway. It has two tracks. One track is called the Blue Ridge Flyer, and the other one is called the Alleghany Special. Both of these trains take riders to view the incredible scenery of Virginia.
WSET
One of ABC 13's own in Miss Virginia Volunteer pageant
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — The Miss Virginia Volunteer pageant is happening soon at the Academy in Downtown Lynchburg!. The show is set for August 13th. Click here to learn more. Charles Billingsley is opening the show, with the theme of celebrating America!. Watch the video above to see the...
realcrozetva.com
Crozet Bridge + Truck = No Fun
At least two trucks hit and got stuck in the past two weeks. One was white, and one was yellow (the yellow truck people left their debris under the bridge). I figure once every 7 years, I might as well update the “how many times has the bridge in Crozet been hit by a truck?” post.
Augusta Free Press
Emerging artists get dedicated space at annual Fall Foliage Festival Art Show
The Waynesboro Fall Foliage Festival Art Show brings hundreds of artisans to Wayne and Main streets downtown to showcase and sell their wares to shoppers from Virginia and beyond. For emerging artists, it can be difficult to get a tent, sand bags and have enough art to make the entry...
Charlottesville introduces 5-cent plastic bag tax
Funds collected by the nickel tax would fund environmental cleanup efforts as well as litter and pollution mitigation.
crozetgazette.com
Secrets of the Blue Ridge: Home Sweet Blue Ridge Home
Frances Walker Hill (1919–2011) grew up on Carter Street in the village of Crozet, the ninth of eleven children born to William and Mary (Brown) Walker. Referring to the size of her family, she said, “I thought it was a big group, but when I went to the [Albemarle] Training School, there was a family there named Jackson. The father was a school teacher, Silas Jackson. That family had seventeen children. No twins. One at a time. That’s the truth.
crozetgazette.com
Why Crozet: The Albemarle County Fair
Why Crozet? is a monthly feature that focuses on the reasons people choose to live in the Crozet area. Although the region is experiencing tremendous growth, it remains home to many people with the important skills that allowed families to thrive. We celebrate these skills at the Albemarle County Fair, now in progress after a two-year pandemic break.
NBC12
Babe Ruth 13-Year-Old World Series to take place at RF&P Park
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County and the Glen Allen Youth Athletic Association welcome about 350 young baseball players, coaches and family members for the Babe Ruth Baseball 13-Year-Old World Series. The series is from Aug. 10 through 20 at RF&P Park on 3400 Mountain Rd. The Glen Allen Youth...
WHSV
Take a look onboard the new Virginia Scenic Railway
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia scenic railway is now in service. The newest way to see the beautiful scenic views of the Shenandoah Valley. Right now there are two trip options leaving from Staunton. One west which will take you through western Augusta County with a view of Shenandoah mountain and the mountains on the western side of the Shenandoah Valley. The train will head as far west as Goshen before heading back to Staunton.
NBC 29 News
Orange Co. Pitbull on the road to recovery after found abandoned
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A dog found abandoned on the road is now in the care of the Orange County Animal Shelter. Maggie, a Pitbull, was found Friday, July 29, in Barboursville. She currently weighs about 27 pounds, nearly half of what is considered healthy. “Maggie was a stray...
WHSV
Community members mourn the loss of Jerry Will
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - People around the Rockingham County area are mourning the loss of Gerald “Jerry” Will who was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night. Will was known as a long-time instructor at Massanutten Technical Center and known for his work with the Clover Hill Bucks of the Rockingham County Baseball League.
‘We are deeply sorry’: Virginia school district apologizes for logo resembling swastika
HANOVER, Va. — The logo designed for a professional development conference in a Virginia school district sparked outrage online and has prompted an apology after many said that the image looked like a swastika. The image, which was intended to portray four hands and arms grasping together in a...
PHOTOS: Hiker rescued from Shenandoah National Park after alleged 30-foot fall
Rockingham County Fire and Rescue crews responded Friday morning to an incident at the Skyline Drive in the Shenandoah National Park, where a visitor had allegedly fallen approximately thirty feet down a cliff from the back of a campsite.
wmra.org
Virginia board suspends veterinarian's license indefinitely
A veterinarian with practices in Winchester and Harrisonburg has lost his license to practice – for now. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi has the details. Please be aware that this story includes some upsetting and graphic medical content. In the latest installment of veterinarian Ayman Salem's disciplinary saga, the Virginia...
NBC 29 News
Montpelier Station Post Office closed without explanation
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - There are questions in Orange County about what’s to become of the historic Montpelier Station Post Office. In a letter, 7th District Representative Abigail Spanberger says she was not notified of the post office’s closure when it happened in early June. Rep. Spanberger...
cbs19news
Old JC Penney store getting a new makeover
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Those who have visited the Fashion Square Mall recently have probably noticed that it is almost a ghost town, with no busy business days, but that is all about to change. Albemarle County recently leased the old JC Penney, Albemarle County recently leased the facility...
Plans for large-scale e-commerce center stirs controversy in Goochland
After a lengthy discourse with the public, the Goochland Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday night to move forward with plans to allow a 250,000-square-foot e-commerce center to be built at a site along Ashland Road, near Rockville's Truck Supply Co.
royalexaminer.com
17-year-old charged with ‘Driving Under the Influence’ in fatal Rockingham County two-vehicle collision – speed also cited as factor in ongoing investigation
According to Virginia State Police (VSP) a 17-year-old driver has been charged with “Driving Under the Influence” in the death of a 71-year-old driver in a mid-evening two-vehicle collision Wednesday, August 3, in Rockingham County. According to the VSP press release on the accident the northbound 2008 BMW driven by the unidentified 17-year-old minor male was “traveling at a high rate of speed” when it and a 1997 Mercury Villager attempting to make a left turn onto Route 42 after stopping at a westbound stop sign on Route 765, collided. There was one passenger in each vehicle, another 17-year-old male in the BMW, and a 78-year-old female in the Mercury. The investigation into the accident continues.
Hanover transgender students could soon need to make a written request to use the bathroom that aligns with their gender identity
Transgender students in Hanover County could soon have to make a formal request to use bathrooms and locker rooms that match their gender identities.
