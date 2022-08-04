Read on footballscoop.com
Related
footballscoop.com
High School Scoop - Friday August 5, 2022
Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429. Lennard (Ruskin, FL): Lennard HS is in need of a WRs coach and LBs coach. We have Social studies, ESE and English positions available. We are a young team, with strong numbers. Looking for coaches who are willing to invest and grow! Please contact Matt Kitchie at matthew.kitchie@hcps.net.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How Hogs Could Really Open Eyes on First Play of Game
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas's Malik Hornsby is still fast, but he may not be fastest player on field anymore. We'll have to hear if he or incoming freshman Isaiah Sategna, who ran a 10.8 in the 100-meters at Fayetteville High School, is faster. That speed is what Razorbacks coach...
Hoop Hogs making most of practice time ahead of foreign tour
Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman faces a unique challenge with six freshmen and five transfers on the Razorback roster. The Hogs will get a key opportunity to build comfort and chemistry during a four-game European Tour next week, and they have also taken advantage of valuable practice time leading up to the exhibitions.
Kait 8
2022 FFN Preseason Tour: Greene County Tech
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The FFN Preseason Tour continues. Greene County Tech moves up to the 6A East. 10 starters are back including All-State selection Zion Brown. The Golden Eagles reached the state playoffs in their last 2 seasons of 5A. GCT business as usual even with the move up.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
OU Athletics pulls in record $109 million in FY22
NORMAN, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma Athletics Department pulled in a record-breaking $109 million in total donations and pledges during the 2021-22 fiscal year (FY22) that ended June 30, as it surpassed the $100 million mark for the first time. That blew the previous OU Athletics record out of the water, which was $58 million back in the previous 2020-2021 fiscal year.
The Community News
August 5, 2022
Having trouble viewing this document? Click here to download the PDF. Role models are an important part of life on Earth. Most everyone has theirs for almost every aspect of life. There are many personality traits that one can have to make them a role model to just one …
Comments / 0