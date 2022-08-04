WFD Hiring for 2023 Recruit Academy

On August 1, 2022, the Wilmington Fire Department began accepting applications for the 2023 Recruit Academy. The current recruitment period runs through the end of the month. Wilmington Firefighters enjoy many benefits including job security, group health and life insurance, North Carolina local government retirement, 401K, paid holidays, paid vacation and sick leave, and tuition reimbursement.

“As a fire chief, the recruit academy is an exciting opportunity for me to see the future of our organization begin their careers,” said Fire Chief Steve Mason. “Watching them progress, learn, and grow during the academy is inspiring as each class brings new talents, perspectives, and experiences that will make our department stronger and more diverse. Becoming a member of the WFD family is not easy. Wearing our uniform is an honor and a privilege. Those who have what it takes to earn it, will be rewarded with the best job in the world.”

Applicants are encouraged to study, prepare, and practice prior to attending the process. Candidates must be at least 18 years of age and demonstrate a strong work ethic, responsibility, motivation, determination, and teamwork. Firefighting experience and/or specialized fire education are not required to apply. Successful applicants will learn all the knowledge necessary during the six-month Recruit Academy, during which the recruits are paid. Upon completion of the academy, recruits are transferred to shift and work 24-hours on a rotating schedule. The academy is tentatively set to begin in January 2023.

The Firefighter/EMT (Recruit) position is an entry level position. The application is entirely online and can be found on the department’s website. For a full list of benefits and more information about the hiring process, visit our Recruitment page.