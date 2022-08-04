Read on tuscaloosathread.com
29-year-old mother found slain in Jefferson County home; homicide probe underway
A woman was killed overnight inside her Jefferson County home. Deputies about 12:10 a.m. Saturday received a 911 call for help at a home in the 2400 block of Freemont Avenue. When they arrived, they found a 29-year-old woman dead on the scene. Authorities are not saying how the woman...
Center Point man killed after dispute with neighbor, suspect arrested
From The Tribune staff reports CENTER POINT — A Center Point man was killed after a dispute with his neighbor on Thursday, August 4, at approximately 8:51 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to investigate a shooting in the 2500 block of 2nd Way Northwest in Center Point. Upon arrival, […]
Sheriff: Woman's body found in Jefferson County home
FORESTDALE, Ala. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Forestdale Saturday. Shortly after 12 a.m., there was a 911 call for help at a home in the 2400 block of Freemont Avenue. When deputies arrived they found a 29-year-old woman dead on the scene.
29-year-old found fatally shot in east Jefferson County
A man was found shot to death in eastern Jefferson County Friday morning. Deputies were dispatched at 6:23 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of Spring Lake Court, said Deputy Chief David Agee. Once on the scene, they found a 29-year-old man lying in the driveway suffering from a gunshot wound.
Birmingham man acquitted in 2019 Kingston murder; jury deliberated less than 30 minutes
A Jefferson County jury took less than 30 minutes to find a Birmingham man not guilty in a 2019 deadly shooting in the city’s Kingston community. Lovell Amison III, 23, was shot to death May 6 in the Morton Simpson Village public housing community. Douglas Fitzgerald Youngblood, now 28, was arrested just over a week later on a murder charge.
19-year-old ID’d as woman gunned down in Hoover convenience store on US 280
Authorities have released the name of a young woman who was shot to death inside a Hoover gas station on U.S. 280. Shelby County Coroner Lina Evans on Friday identified the victim as Sophia Nicole Zeigler. She was 19 and lived in Hoover. Zeigler was killed just before 8:30 p.m....
Suspect in May Gunfight at Tuscaloosa Gas Station Captured in Indiana
A suspect wanted for his role in a gunfight at a gas station on Skyland Boulevard earlier this year has been captured in Indiana and returned to Tuscaloosa. The shooting happened on May 23rd at the Marathon service station across the street from Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Skyland. Police...
1 killed, 3 injured in Tuscaloosa County head-on crash
A head-on collision in Tuscaloosa County left a woman dead and three other people injured. The crash happened at 1:08 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 43, about 11 miles north of Northport. Alabama State Trooper Cpl. Reginal King identified the fatality victim as Tiffiney N. Barger. She was 41 and lived...
Tuscaloosa County man charged with manslaughter, assault in fatal DeKalb County wreck
A man from Tuscaloosa County is now facing manslaughter and assault charges after a November 2021 wreck in DeKalb County that killed one person and injured four others. A DeKalb County grand jury indicted Victor Antwan Lawson, 37, of Cottondale on the charges in late April. Lawson was arrested Tuesday on one count of manslaughter and four counts of third-degree assault.
Family sought for woman found dead during welfare check at Bessemer home
Authorities are searching for family members of a woman who died earlier this week in Bessemer. No foul play is suspected in the death of 67-year-old Marda Tria Jackson but her body is ready to be released for burial and the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has not been able to find her relatives.
Bessemer man shot dead following an argument with another person
MCCALLA, Ala. — Jefferson County deputies responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 5500 block of Myron Clark Road at 11:18 p.m. Tuesday. Neighbors told deputies that a man had been shot and was lying in the yard. The victim was identified as Thomas...
Birmingham man linked to H2K street gang sentenced to federal prison on drug charges
A 26-year-old man who authorities say is affiliated with a dangerous Birmingham street gang has been sentenced to federal prison on drug charges. Horace Dantai Burgess Jr. on Wednesday was sentenced to nearly six years after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute heroin, according to a joint announcement Thursday by Northern District of Alabama U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona and FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp Jr.
‘The savage and evil nature of his crimes’: Alabama inmate re-sentenced to life in prison, no parole
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — A man has been re-sentenced to life in prison without parole for his part in the 2004 Bibb County capital murder case, according to Attorney General Steve Marshall. Officials say that in December of 2004, a drive-by shooting on State Highway 139 left Steven C. Spears Jr. fatally wounded. Following this, his […]
Tuscaloosa Man Among Dozen Indicted in East Alabama Meth Ring
A 66-count indictment out of East Alabama's Calhoun County revealed 12 people, including a Tuscaloosa man, have been arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office Northern District of Alabama, the defendants were charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and marijuana between June 2021 and June 2022. Each of the defendants was also charged with at least one count of using a telephone to facilitate a drug-trafficking crime.
Tuscaloosa shooting victim speaking out
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The victim of a shooting in Tuscaloosa is speaking out. 23-year-old Tyler Rhone was an innocent bystander who was seriously wounded last week at Spades Restaurant and Lounge. He is now calling on the Tuscaloosa City Council to shut the business down. “It made me very angry because you don’t expect […]
Man found shot dead in yard of McCalla home
An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death, lying in a yard in McCalla Tuesday night.
Birmingham man sentenced to 15 years for cocaine trafficking conspiracy
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his involvement in a 2018 cocaine trafficking conspiracy. Prentice Tanniehill, 46, pleaded guilty in February to conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine, five separate instances of distributing cocaine, and five counts of […]
Scott Thurmond sworn in as Birmingham Chief of Police
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officer Scott Thurmond was sworn in as Birmingham’s Chief of Police on August 5, 2022. Thurmond has been serving as the interim since January. The 23 year veteran said becoming Chief is the highest honor, but it was never a goal of his. “As many...
Human remains found in wrecked car believed to be of missing SC nurse last seen on her way to Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Human remains that were found in a wrecked car in Georgia are believed to be those of a nurse from South Carolina who was on her way to Birmingham last month but never made it, according to a police report. Shauna Brown, a nurse who worked at Prisma Baptist Health in […]
Two Alabama convicted felons sentenced to prison for illegally possessing firearms
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – Two men with previous felony convictions received sentencing for illegally owning firearms, announced U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Stewart on Thursday. On Wednesday, Aug. 3, Joshua Eugean Bean, 38, from Maplesville, Alabama, received a 60-month prison sentence. Prior to Bean’s sentencing, another Alabama resident, James Ryan Little, 27, from Clanton, Alabama, received a […]
