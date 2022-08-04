Read on tuscaloosathread.com
Alabama motivated by national championship loss to Georgia
The source of motivation has long been a Nick Saban talking point. And if the number of times he’s mentioned it correlates to mental real estate, we’re looking at beachfront property. It was the subject of a question to close his news conference following Alabama’s first practice of...
4-Star DL Hunter Osborne feels Alabama is ‘the perfect piece of the puzzle’
Hunter Osborne announced his commitment to Alabama Monday, and he immediately began his push to help the Crimson Tide land another top in-state defensive lineman prospect. Osborne chose Alabama over Clemson, Tennessee and Texas. He told members of the media several factors led to his decision after his announcement. “It...
Alabama Football: Early rumors from Crimson Tide Fall Camp
Welcome to the latest in being an Alabama football fan. Until game one, there will be more complete information about some Crimson Tide opponents than will be available about Nick Saban’s team. Before COVID, there was limited access available to reporters. The COVID lockdown of no media, practice viewing...
Olympic Legend Will Reportedly Speak To Alabama Football Team On Saturday
Nick Saban is well-known for his ability to bring in big-name speakers for his Alabama football program. According to reports from Crimson Tide insider Charlie Potter of 247Sports, the all-time great head coach has landed 23-time Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps as a guest speaker for his program. Phelps and...
Nick and Terry Saban to Dedicate 19th Habitat House in Tuscaloosa Thursday
The king and queen of Alabama Football, Nick and Terry Saban, will dedicate the 19th Habitat for Humanity "championship" house they have funded in Tuscaloosa during a ceremony next Thursday. The incredible philanthropic tradition began in 2012, less than a year after the city was devastated by an EF-4 tornado...
Recruiting Rundown: Nick Saban is Turning Alabama into Edge-Rusher U
In the signing Class of 2020, Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. was rated by recruiting services to be the nation's top pass-rusher. Obviously they got that one correct. The 2021 Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner, he's coming into his junior season with the Crimson Tide fresh off notching 17.5 sacks and 34.5 tackles for a loss, both of which led the nation.
A look at Alabama’s new floor general
Ohio transfer Mark Sears is set to have a big year for the Tide as they look to improve after a frustrating 2021-22 campaign. Sears looks to add steadfast leadership and craftiness at the point guard position for this year's Alabama squad. Sears, a former 3-star recruit per 247Sports, out...
Alabama Basketball’s Nonconference Schedule is just about filled in. Let’s take a look at it.
The problem with analyzing basketball scheduling is how the pieces come slowly trickling out over the course of half a year or so: here a game, there a preseason invitation; the SEC announces opponents one month, then six weeks later you see whether you’re getting a split or a road or a home date.
WATCH: Kirby Smart Responds Indirectly to Nick Saban "Rebuilding" Comment
Nick Saban made headlines on Wednesday when he said that his 2021 Alabama season was more of a rebuilding season. This sent social media ablaze, and of course, on Thursday, when Kirby Smart faced the media, he was certainly asked about it. To be clear, before we get any further into this ...
Former Alabama Basketball Player Earns Head Coaching Position
Former Alabama basketball player, Betsy Harris, was named the head coach of the East Central Community College women’s basketball program. The Mississippi Native will be returning home to lead the Lady Warriors who located in Decatur, Miss. Harris was a member of the Crimson Tide from 1990-94, where she...
Missing Kangaroos Appear To Be A Trend In Alabama
The marsupials are escaping with alarming frequency. Kangaroo "Jack" escaped from his owner in March 2021.AL.com. Tuscaloosa, AL -- Yesterday, a kangaroo that was on the loose earlier this week has been located swimming in Lake Tuscaloosa.
Nick’s Kids Foundation Donates $1M To Tuscaloosa
At this year's annual Nick's Kids luncheon, Nick and Terry Saban, along with the Nick's Kids foundation, presented the city of Tuscaloosa with a massive million dollar donation. The donation is meant to go toward the newly proposed Saban Discovery Center which was approved to move into the design phase...
Tuscaloosa Police Confirm Kangaroo We Have Exclusive Photo
Alabama is slowly becoming the wild kingdom. We have received confirmation from Animal Control Investigator Martha Lindsey Hocutt, that yes the rumor of a “ Roo “ running loose is true!. Yes, you did read that correctly, we have a kangaroo running amuck in Tuscaloosa County. Where has...
Suspect in May Gunfight at Tuscaloosa Gas Station Captured in Indiana
A suspect wanted for his role in a gunfight at a gas station on Skyland Boulevard earlier this year has been captured in Indiana and returned to Tuscaloosa. The shooting happened on May 23rd at the Marathon service station across the street from Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Skyland. Police...
Two people stabbed at Tuscaloosa apartment complex
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – Two people have been stabbed at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex near the University of Alabama campus Friday evening. Tuscaloosa Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Taylor says officers responded to calls of a stabbing at the Shamrock Downs Apartments on Ninth Street at 7:32 p.m. Two male victims were transported to DCH Hospital, […]
Alabama hosting law enforcement, dog teams for explosives training
Fifteen dog teams from across Alabama and Mississippi are in Tuscaloosa for a three-day training offered by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The University of Alabama is hosting the Department of Homeland Security’s Regional Explosives Detection Dog Initiative. REDDI is a program designed to enhance the abilities of police departments to detect bombs and improvised explosive devices.
UAB care team leads patient through life-changing internal decapitation
Christy Bullock was taking a motorcycle ride with her father in fall 2021 near Mount Cheaha in east Alabama. It was a ride that would change her life forever. A tricky turn around a curve did not go as planned, and she hit a guardrail. The guardrail stopped her body but — with the weight of her helmet — her head kept moving forward. After that, the scene faded around her.
UPDATE: Nebraska Woman Struck on Jack Warner Parkway Dies
A Nebraska woman who was struck by a vehicle in Tuscaloosa Thursday evening has died, police sources said. Stephanie Taylor, a spokeswoman for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said the victim was walking on a sidewalk near the intersection of Jack Warner Parkway and Hackberry lane when a passing driver reportedly lost control of her 1999 Buick Century, drove onto the sidewalk and struck the woman.
Woman Struck by Car on Jack Warner Parkway in Tuscaloosa Thursday
Police and other emergency responders were called to an intersection near the University of Alabama campus after a woman was reportedly struck by a vehicle there Thursday evening. Details are still scarce, but a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department confirmed several calls came in to dispatch around 7 p.m....
Nebraska woman dies after being struck by vehicle near UA campus
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Nebraska woman struck by a vehicle while walking on a sidewalk near the University of Alabama campus Thursday night has died from her injuries. In a new press release by Tuscaloosa Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Taylor on Friday, a 45-year-old woman from Imperial, Nebraska was walking west on Jack Warner […]
