Tuscaloosa, AL

Opelika-Auburn News

Alabama motivated by national championship loss to Georgia

The source of motivation has long been a Nick Saban talking point. And if the number of times he’s mentioned it correlates to mental real estate, we’re looking at beachfront property. It was the subject of a question to close his news conference following Alabama’s first practice of...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Alabama Football: Early rumors from Crimson Tide Fall Camp

Welcome to the latest in being an Alabama football fan. Until game one, there will be more complete information about some Crimson Tide opponents than will be available about Nick Saban’s team. Before COVID, there was limited access available to reporters. The COVID lockdown of no media, practice viewing...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Recruiting Rundown: Nick Saban is Turning Alabama into Edge-Rusher U

In the signing Class of 2020, Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. was rated by recruiting services to be the nation's top pass-rusher. Obviously they got that one correct. The 2021 Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner, he's coming into his junior season with the Crimson Tide fresh off notching 17.5 sacks and 34.5 tackles for a loss, both of which led the nation.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

A look at Alabama’s new floor general

Ohio transfer Mark Sears is set to have a big year for the Tide as they look to improve after a frustrating 2021-22 campaign. Sears looks to add steadfast leadership and craftiness at the point guard position for this year's Alabama squad. Sears, a former 3-star recruit per 247Sports, out...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Catfish 100.1

Former Alabama Basketball Player Earns Head Coaching Position

Former Alabama basketball player, Betsy Harris, was named the head coach of the East Central Community College women’s basketball program. The Mississippi Native will be returning home to lead the Lady Warriors who located in Decatur, Miss. Harris was a member of the Crimson Tide from 1990-94, where she...
Tuscaloosa Thread

Nick’s Kids Foundation Donates $1M To Tuscaloosa

At this year's annual Nick's Kids luncheon, Nick and Terry Saban, along with the Nick's Kids foundation, presented the city of Tuscaloosa with a massive million dollar donation. The donation is meant to go toward the newly proposed Saban Discovery Center which was approved to move into the design phase...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
105.1 The Block

Tuscaloosa Police Confirm Kangaroo We Have Exclusive Photo

Alabama is slowly becoming the wild kingdom. We have received confirmation from Animal Control Investigator Martha Lindsey Hocutt, that yes the rumor of a “ Roo “ running loose is true!. Yes, you did read that correctly, we have a kangaroo running amuck in Tuscaloosa County. Where has...
CBS 42

Two people stabbed at Tuscaloosa apartment complex

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – Two people have been stabbed at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex near the University of Alabama campus Friday evening. Tuscaloosa Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Taylor says officers responded to calls of a stabbing at the Shamrock Downs Apartments on Ninth Street at 7:32 p.m. Two male victims were transported to DCH Hospital, […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvua23.com

Alabama hosting law enforcement, dog teams for explosives training

Fifteen dog teams from across Alabama and Mississippi are in Tuscaloosa for a three-day training offered by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The University of Alabama is hosting the Department of Homeland Security’s Regional Explosives Detection Dog Initiative. REDDI is a program designed to enhance the abilities of police departments to detect bombs and improvised explosive devices.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
uab.edu

UAB care team leads patient through life-changing internal decapitation

Christy Bullock was taking a motorcycle ride with her father in fall 2021 near Mount Cheaha in east Alabama. It was a ride that would change her life forever. A tricky turn around a curve did not go as planned, and she hit a guardrail. The guardrail stopped her body but — with the weight of her helmet — her head kept moving forward. After that, the scene faded around her.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

UPDATE: Nebraska Woman Struck on Jack Warner Parkway Dies

A Nebraska woman who was struck by a vehicle in Tuscaloosa Thursday evening has died, police sources said. Stephanie Taylor, a spokeswoman for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said the victim was walking on a sidewalk near the intersection of Jack Warner Parkway and Hackberry lane when a passing driver reportedly lost control of her 1999 Buick Century, drove onto the sidewalk and struck the woman.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Nebraska woman dies after being struck by vehicle near UA campus

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Nebraska woman struck by a vehicle while walking on a sidewalk near the University of Alabama campus Thursday night has died from her injuries. In a new press release by Tuscaloosa Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Taylor on Friday, a 45-year-old woman from Imperial, Nebraska was walking west on Jack Warner […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

