Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Lowered to $165.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Price Target Cut to $62.00
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.
Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) CEO Clifford Skelton Acquires 47,675 Shares
CNDT stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. Conduent Incorporated has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.65.
William R. A. Bergum Sells 2,362 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Stock
NYSE:BMI opened at $96.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.03. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.20 and a 12 month high of $112.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 0.86.
Insider Selling: Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) CAO Sells $337,800.00 in Stock
Shares of NYSE SCS opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.71 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.63. Steelcase Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $14.38.
Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Up 12.6% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings
The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.12. Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sana Biotechnology to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Institutional Trading...
Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) CEO Sells $42,950.00 in Stock
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GRF opened at $8.62 on Friday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $11.25. Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Capital Growth Fund. An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. CSS...
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Director Kenneth M. Walsh Sells 10,000 Shares
Shares of NASDAQ EBMT opened at $19.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.92. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.60.
L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA) Major Shareholder Sells $277,660.80 in Stock
Shares of L&F Acquisition stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14. L&F Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. Institutional Investors Weigh In...
EVgo (EVGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. On average, analysts expect EVgo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Research Coverage Started at Stephens
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ModivCare from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. MODV stock opened at $105.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.69. ModivCare has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $211.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -57.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84.
Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Piper Sandler
Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kemper in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an underperform rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Kemper Stock Performance. NYSE:KMPR opened at $43.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio...
Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $363,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Moderna by 22.1% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 103.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 79.5% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 112.5% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Moderna by 25.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 233,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,972,000 after acquiring an additional 46,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.
Financial Survey: NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) vs. trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)
NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) and trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk. Profitability. This table compares...
Ipsidy (AUID) to Release Earnings on Tuesday
Ipsidy (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter. Ipsidy Stock Performance. NASDAQ AUID opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has...
Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00
The stock has a market cap of $54.15 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.92. Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 million. Isoray had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 48.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
StockNews.com Lowers HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) to Sell
NYSE HCI opened at $72.17 on Wednesday. HCI Group has a twelve month low of $57.51 and a twelve month high of $139.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $730.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.92 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.49.
Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.67
The stock has a market cap of $261.86 million, a PE ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average of $12.67. Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday,...
SouthState Corp Reduces Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,081,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,667,000 after buying an additional 372,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,979,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,414,000 after purchasing an additional 292,558 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,947,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,207,000 after purchasing an additional 51,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,582,000 after purchasing an additional 202,089 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,053,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,210,000 after purchasing an additional 890,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.
KBC Group NV Has $4.05 Million Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 75.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000.
MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Makes New Investment in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth about $250,526,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3,782.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,656,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,010 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,492.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,406,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,180 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 922.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,123,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,323,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,614,000 after purchasing an additional 689,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.
