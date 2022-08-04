Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Lowered to $165.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Moderna by 22.1% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 103.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 79.5% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 112.5% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Moderna by 25.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 233,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,972,000 after acquiring an additional 46,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO