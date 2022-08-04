The Cleveland Browns are likely going to be without their quarterback Deshaun Watson for at least six games after he was suspended for sexual misconduct. Based on the CBA, this is typically the punishment for these types of things, but the NFL is pushing hard to get Watson reprimanded for a full season because of […] The post Deshaun Watson suspension process brings out new revelation appeared first on ClutchPoints.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO