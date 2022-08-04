ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

The Spun

Report: Bears Have Signed Veteran Cornerback

With the second week of training camp almost in the books, the Chicago Bears have decided to bolster their secondary. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Bears are signing veteran cornerback and special teamer Davontae Harris. Harris, a former fifth-round pick out of Illinois State, started his career with the...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Can Derek Carr, Josh McDaniels guide Raiders to AFC West title?

The NFL preseason kicked off Thursday night with the Hall of Fame Game, featuring the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars. Las Vegas won 27-11, and its performance piqued the interest of many around the league, including Skip Bayless, who was enthralled with the Raiders' preseason debut and is predicting they will win 11 games this season en route to winning the treacherous AFC West.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Deshaun Watson suspension process brings out new revelation

The Cleveland Browns are likely going to be without their quarterback Deshaun Watson for at least six games after he was suspended for sexual misconduct. Based on the CBA, this is typically the punishment for these types of things, but the NFL is pushing hard to get Watson reprimanded for a full season because of […] The post Deshaun Watson suspension process brings out new revelation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

New York Giants claim Cleveland corner off waivers, host OL tryouts

Joe Schoen has been actively looking to add depth to the New York Giants. Through waivers, he acquired cornerback, Nate Meadors. Along with him, the Giants brought in offensive tackles Will Holden, Mitch Hyatt, and Kyle Murphy yesterday. None of these three players were signed. Meadors is 25 years old...
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

49ers reuniting Kyle Shanahan with former player

Kyle Shanahan’s tenure with the Cleveland Browns is better off forgotten, but it lives on in the form of the newest San Francisco 49er. Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reported on Friday that the 49ers are signing veteran wide receiver Willie Snead. The seven-year NFL veteran had worked out for the team earlier in the day.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Giants Place Rookie On Season-Ending Injured Reserve: NFL Fans React

Just moments ago, the New York Giants announced that they are placing rookie offensive guard Marcus McKethan on the season-ending injured reserve. McKethan, a fifth-round pick out of North Carolina, reportedly suffered a season-ending ACL injury. An unfortunate setback for the talented rookie. "Giants placed rookie fifth-round pick, OL Marcus...
NFL
NBC Sports

Shanahan, 49ers taking cautious approach with CB Verrett

SANTA CLARA — Kyle Shanahan wants to have 49ers cornerback Jason Verrett back on the field as soon as he is ready. The shutdown corner has been seen on the practice field looking fit and agile, but the head coach is not going to rush Verrett back before he is ready.
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 biggest surprises from Kyle Shanahan’s first 49ers depth chart for 2022

The San Francisco 49ers are facing a lot of questions this preseason, but Kyle Shanahan has provided some answers after releasing their first depth chart. The 49ers didn’t seem to make any gains in the offseason due to a lack of major salary cap space and the absence of a first-round pick for the first […] The post 3 biggest surprises from Kyle Shanahan’s first 49ers depth chart for 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

