Macon bakery gives out free school supplies and baked goods
MACON, Ga. — Not far down the road, on third street in downtown Macon, kids had the chance to pick up more free school supplies on Saturday at Felicia's Cake Factory. Notebooks, crayons, markers, and more were given out so students can succeed this year. Kids enjoyed some music,...
Many Macon community pools closing as summer winds down
MACON, Ga. — It was a hot and sunny day today, and hopefully you were able to cool off at one of Macon recreation pools. However, going to their pool will soon end as summer winds down. Today was the last day to enjoy one of the 4 recreational...
'Paying it forward': Milly Chili cookoff in Milledgeville for rare syndrome
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — This week, there's something different for Milledgeville's First Friday. They're having a chili cooking competition called ‘Milly Chili’. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha tells us more about the man running it, and the crisis that inspired him to create the event in this story that comes straight from the heart.
Here are activities and events you can go to this weekend in Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — The weekend is fast approaching! Here are some fun things you can do around Central Georgia community this weekend. It's August First Friday in Macon, and there are a host of events and activities for the whole family to enjoy!. - Bike Walk Macon and Bike...
Popular restaurant Buffington's should be open soon after electrical fire
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Update:. The owner of the restaurant, Mike Hufstetler, he said that the bar of Buffington's was reopened today, and that the kitchen will hopefully be open on Monday. He said that he is grateful to the community and everyone who has helped get the business back...
41nbc.com
Walmart donates bikes, journals for Bibb County students
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Walmart wants to make sure students have the resources they need as they return to the classroom. At the Harrison Road location, Walmart donated five bicycles to Unity-N-Community for its Macon Violence Prevention (MVP) program. The bikes will go to children at a future Rhyme Against Crime event. This event is part of the organization’s outreach effort and part of the MVP program.
41nbc.com
City of Warner Robins to create new ‘City Center’
WARNER ROBINS, Georgi a(41NBC/WMGT) — The City of Warner Robins is taking the next step in a long process to build a “City Center.”. In a council meeting on Monday, members voted to purchase six acres of property near Commercial Circle. Commercial Circle is known by many residents...
WMAZ
'All you need is a good pair shoes': Walking program in Macon wins awards for third time
MACON, Ga. — On the first Saturday of every month, people gather at Amerson River Park to walk for a better health and lifestyle. 'Walk with a Doc' is a program that was started in 2005 and it made it's way to Macon three years ago. It's a collaboration...
wgxa.tv
"Significant": Electrical fire shuts down Milledgeville restaurant
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Milledgeville bar and grill is closed after catching fire Friday night. In a post to Facebook, Buffingtons, a restaurant on West Hancock Street in Milledgeville, says a "significant" electrical fire has forced them to close. The owners later posted, after they weren't sure when...
41nbc.com
Salvation Army of Greater Macon still looking for help to fix air conditioning unit
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — It’s been almost a month since the Salvation Army of Greater Macon was left with no air conditioning in its daytime area. The center says it’s still looking for donations to help repair the unit that stopped working in early July. The daytime...
GPB evening headlines for August 5, 2022
A federal judge has ruled that Georgia's method of electing members to the state Public Service Commission is illegal. The state could retry three former Washington County sheriff's deputies whose murder trial ended in a hung jury last October. The men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery more than two years ago...
DNR removes alligator from Dollar Tree parking lot
AUGUSTA, Ga. — People who went to an Augusta-area Dollar Tree store got more than they bargained for when an alligator showed up. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources posted a picture of the alligator on its Facebook page, saying the alligator “was measured, tagged and released in the Savannah River.”
Sandy Beach Water Park closes for the summer
MACON, Ga. — Sandy Beach Water Park at Lake Tobesofkee in Macon is closing for the season, according to a post on their Facebook page. They cited mechanical issues and a staffing shortage as the reason for the early closure. The start of the season was also delayed because...
wgxa.tv
'It could happen': Dublin City Schools faculty learn what to do in active shooting drill
DUBLIN, Ga. (WGXA)-- This year, the word school is synonymous with safety. "We have to be prepared--It can happen way out in the west coast but you have to prepare here," Superintendent Dr. Fred Williams said. With the lessons learned from the Uvalde school shooting, Superintendent, Dr. Fred Williams is...
'We're in a dire situation': Monroe County pauses on dumping commercial waste at landfill
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe County is putting a temporary pause on commercial waste intake at their landfill. Commissioner Eddie Rowland says the landfill is now almost full, and would estimate that around 3/4 of it is commercial waste of some kind. “Over the last week is the first...
Scam Alert: Pine straw scammers reported throughout Georgia
Earlier this year, we alerted you to a pine straw scam in Putnam County. However, this scam is does not appear to be isolated to one area of the state and has been reported from metro Atlanta to Albany. The Scam: The scammers come up to your door and offer...
Warner Robins to host Bay Gall Creek public information forum Thursday
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins is going to host a public information session on Thursday about fixing Bay Gall Creek. Right now, the majority of the creek looks and feels like sand. But, depending on the weather and time of day, it can hold several inches of water.
Commuter routes SR96 and SR87 will expand to four lane highways
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation will soon begin construction along one of central Georgia’s biggest commuter routes, widening and resurfacing a stretch that connects I-16 and Warner Robins. In another multi-million-dollar project, the Georgia department of transportation says soon State roads 96 and 87...
Boil water advisory in place for Hawkinsville
HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — A boil water advisory has been issued for Hawkinsville. According to Kimberly Jones with the Hartford Water Authority there is a boil water advisory for Hawkinsville for the next 24 hours. She said the advisory is in place due to a burst pipe. Jones said the...
Oldest living WWII nurse celebrates her 108th birthday in Central Georgia
DUBLIN, Ga. — The oldest living WWII nurse celebrated her 108th birthday right here in Central Georgia. The Carl Vinson Medical Center threw Meta Monteleon a birthday celebration to recognize her for her service. For nurses Tina Montford and Nicole Dent, Monteleon has plenty of nuggets of wisdom to...
