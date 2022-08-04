ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milledgeville, GA

13WMAZ

Macon bakery gives out free school supplies and baked goods

MACON, Ga. — Not far down the road, on third street in downtown Macon, kids had the chance to pick up more free school supplies on Saturday at Felicia's Cake Factory. Notebooks, crayons, markers, and more were given out so students can succeed this year. Kids enjoyed some music,...
MACON, GA
Milledgeville, GA
Milledgeville, GA
Milledgeville, GA
41nbc.com

Walmart donates bikes, journals for Bibb County students

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Walmart wants to make sure students have the resources they need as they return to the classroom. At the Harrison Road location, Walmart donated five bicycles to Unity-N-Community for its Macon Violence Prevention (MVP) program. The bikes will go to children at a future Rhyme Against Crime event. This event is part of the organization’s outreach effort and part of the MVP program.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

City of Warner Robins to create new ‘City Center’

WARNER ROBINS, Georgi a(41NBC/WMGT) — The City of Warner Robins is taking the next step in a long process to build a “City Center.”. In a council meeting on Monday, members voted to purchase six acres of property near Commercial Circle. Commercial Circle is known by many residents...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

"Significant": Electrical fire shuts down Milledgeville restaurant

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Milledgeville bar and grill is closed after catching fire Friday night. In a post to Facebook, Buffingtons, a restaurant on West Hancock Street in Milledgeville, says a "significant" electrical fire has forced them to close. The owners later posted, after they weren't sure when...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

DNR removes alligator from Dollar Tree parking lot

AUGUSTA, Ga. — People who went to an Augusta-area Dollar Tree store got more than they bargained for when an alligator showed up. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources posted a picture of the alligator on its Facebook page, saying the alligator “was measured, tagged and released in the Savannah River.”
AUGUSTA, GA
13WMAZ

Sandy Beach Water Park closes for the summer

MACON, Ga. — Sandy Beach Water Park at Lake Tobesofkee in Macon is closing for the season, according to a post on their Facebook page. They cited mechanical issues and a staffing shortage as the reason for the early closure. The start of the season was also delayed because...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Commuter routes SR96 and SR87 will expand to four lane highways

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation will soon begin construction along one of central Georgia’s biggest commuter routes, widening and resurfacing a stretch that connects I-16 and Warner Robins. In another multi-million-dollar project, the Georgia department of transportation says soon State roads 96 and 87...
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Boil water advisory in place for Hawkinsville

HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — A boil water advisory has been issued for Hawkinsville. According to Kimberly Jones with the Hartford Water Authority there is a boil water advisory for Hawkinsville for the next 24 hours. She said the advisory is in place due to a burst pipe. Jones said the...
HAWKINSVILLE, GA

