Eazy 214
3d ago
Justice...? They looking for a PAYDAY..!!! THEY will not take Responsibility for her being on DRUG'S but Rather blame the POLICE
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Legacy West Celebrates Black Business Month with Pop-Ups and First-Ever Black Beauty Room and AwardsLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Dallas Facing Topo Chico ShortageLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Magic Johnson Heads to Dallas for Dallas Celeb Fashion Awards August 20Leah FrazierDallas, TX
DFW Restaurant Week Celebrates 25th Anniversary on August 8Larry LeaseDallas, TX
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on Brierfield Circle
On Saturday, August 6, 2022, at approximately 2:06 p.m., Dallas police responded to a fight in the 6800 block of Brierfield Circle. When officers arrived, they observed Arianna Guice, 18, assaulting Dalonna Morris, 46, in the front yard of a nearby residence. Officers immediately restrained Guice and took her into custody. DFR transported Morris to an area hospital where she died.
Rowlett infant dead, dad in custody after standoff
ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An hours-long standoff in Rowlett last night ended with a man in custody and his infant son dead.Police said the incident began as a welfare concern call at about 7:00 p.m. Officers were sent to the 3000 block of Silver Springs Way after the caller said she was concerned about her husband's strange behavior and their infant child who was in his care.When police arrived, they briefly made contact with the husband, but he stopped communicating shortly after and further attempts to contact were unsuccessful. Officers were able to open the garage and found an unresponsive...
dallasexpress.com
Homeowner Fatally Shoots Alleged Intruder
Dallas police are investigating a shooting death that occurred recently involving a suspect who allegedly threatened to kill a homeowner. Around 11:03 p.m. on July 30, officers responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of Quinto Drive. According to a preliminary investigation, a male suspect was allegedly trespassing in...
Texas woman ticketed for driving in HOV lane gives birth to ‘second passenger’
PLANO, Texas — A Texas woman who was ticketed in late June for driving in a high-occupancy vehicle lane in Dallas despite arguing that her unborn baby should count as a second person has given birth. Brandy Bottone, 32, of Plano, posted the news of her daughter’s birth Saturday...
dpdbeat.com
Double Homicide on Ridgecrest Road
The Dallas Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating suspect Infant Johnson. On June 26, 2022, Johnson shot and killed two victims during a disturbance in the 6000 block of Ridgecrest Road. Johnson is described as a 23-year-old Black male who stands about 5’11” and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He is wanted for Capital Murder and should be considered armed and dangerous.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Man Confronts Catalytic Converter Thief: ‘We're Sick of This'
A thief was in the middle of stealing a catalytic converter when he was confronted and chased away by his soon-to-be victim, security video shows. Clay Hayner, a photographer, said it happened Thursday night outside his studio in Dallas' Design District. The video shows a man with what appears to...
dpdbeat.com
Double Homicide on Woodcastle Drive
On Friday, August 5, 2022, at approximately 10:57p.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting call in the 8600 block of Woodcastle Drive. Upon arrival, officers discovered David Blair, 67, and Johnny Blair, 61, dead from multiple gunshot wounds. The motives and circumstances surrounding this offense are still under investigation. Anyone...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 3015 E. Ledbetter Drive
If you have any additional information concerning the suspect highlighted in the video, contact Detective Chad Murphy, #8966, with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at (214) 283-4934 or chad.murphy@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case number 090072-2022. Original Post:. On May 20, 2022, at 10:22 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting...
dallasexpress.com
Local Man Dies After Being Set on Fire
A man died from his injuries on Wednesday after he was set on fire during a domestic violence altercation last month, according to the Arlington Police Department. Twenty-four-year-old Breana Johnson’s aggravated assault charge will now be upgraded to murder. Around 9 p.m. on July 18, officers arrived at a...
dallasexpress.com
Man Stabbed at DART Station
After allegedly being stabbed early on Thursday at a DART (Dallas Area Rapid Transit) station in Garland, a 36-year-old man is in critical condition, leaving police to search for the suspect responsible. On August 4, around 4:45 a.m., officers arrived at the Downtown Garland DART station located at the 500...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Colleyville
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. DOVER, RANDALL SCOTT; W/M; POB: PASADENA TX; AGE: 36; ADDRESS: FATE TX; OCCUPATION: GARAGE...
dallasexpress.com
Man Killed, Woman Injured in Shooting
An alleged shooter fatally injured himself while trying to kill a woman in Dallas, when a bullet he fired exited her neck and struck him in the leg late last month, authorities said. Dallas police were called to the 2200 block of Medical District in response to a shooting. Upon...
dallasexpress.com
One Dead, Two Arrested After Oak Cliff Shooting
A man was fatally shot, and two others were arrested on Wednesday following a shooting in Oak Cliff, according to the Dallas Police Department. Dallas Police officers arrived at the 2400 block of Rugged Drive East around 7:29 p.m. on August 3 and discovered an unidentified man shot multiple times inside a parked car.
Furniture delivery driver dies in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A furniture delivery driver has died after he fell or jumped from the back of a truck during what police are investigating as a carjacking in Fort Worth.Police got the call just after 11 a.m. on Friday in the 3600 block of Reed Street, just off Highway 287 in southeast Fort Worth.When police arrived, they found the victim dead in the street a couple of blocks from his delivery truck.Police aren't saying yet how the victim died, but they are looking at whether it involved a carjacking.The man worked for a Lewisville franchise of Arlington-based Canales Furniture. In a statement, the company said: "To our community, It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we regret to inform you of the death of our colleague and friend, who passed away today. We will miss him more than words can express. He was not just our co-worker but part of the families who complete Canales Furniture. We are asking you to join us in prayer for the peace of his soul. May God give strength to his family members to cope with this huge loss."
fox4news.com
Trackdown: Help find Allen Bates' killers
DALLAS - In this week’s Trackdown, Dallas police believe a fist fight between two men caused one of those men to be shot to death in East Oak Cliff. Allen Bates was murdered just after 10:15 p.m. on May 20, in the 3000 block of East Ledbetter. Surveillance video...
'That devil there,' Mom of 2 slain teens testifies at ex-husband’s Texas trial
The mother of two teens fatally shot in 2008 in the Dallas area told jurors Thursday that her ex-husband, who evaded arrest for over 12 years, was abusive and controlling during their marriage.
americanmilitarynews.com
Man accidentally killed by same bullet he shot at woman
A Texas man who shot a woman in the neck last week accidentally killed himself when the same bullet exited his victim and struck him in the leg. The Dallas Police Department said officers responded to a shooting around 11:40 a.m. on July 30 in the 2200 block of Medical District. Upon arrival, officers discovered “a large amount of blood and a blood trail in front of an apartment,” but no one was inside.
Dallas Observer
'Excessive Force': Dallas City Marshal Who Slammed Homeless Man Charged and Arrested
In February 2021, as plunging temperatures brought on by Winter Storm Uri froze much of Dallas and left some without electricity for days, Dallas' homeless residents headed to the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center for warmth. Among them was Deshode Rayvon Patton, who was 29 at the time. Patton’s stay...
fox4news.com
Driver dies in fiery crash in Dallas
DALLAS - One person died in a fiery car crash Friday night in Dallas. The wreck happened just before 10 p.m., in the 7100 block of East Grand Avenue. Police said the driver of a blue 2010 Chevy Camaro lost control, crossed over the left curb, and went into the grass median.
Man sentenced to life in prison for the 2017 brutal beating and murder of girlfriend, Tarrant County DA says
FORT WORTH, Texas — A 35-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2017 brutal beating, murder and robbery of his girlfriend, the Tarrant County District’s Office announced. Q’Juan Tiakei Holmes was found guilty of capital murder in the death of Angela Gagne on Friday,...
