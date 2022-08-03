ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Eazy 214
3d ago

Justice...? They looking for a PAYDAY..!!! THEY will not take Responsibility for her being on DRUG'S but Rather blame the POLICE

dpdbeat.com

Homicide on Brierfield Circle

On Saturday, August 6, 2022, at approximately 2:06 p.m., Dallas police responded to a fight in the 6800 block of Brierfield Circle. When officers arrived, they observed Arianna Guice, 18, assaulting Dalonna Morris, 46, in the front yard of a nearby residence. Officers immediately restrained Guice and took her into custody. DFR transported Morris to an area hospital where she died.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Rowlett infant dead, dad in custody after standoff

ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An hours-long standoff in Rowlett last night ended with a man in custody and his infant son dead.Police said the incident began as a welfare concern call at about 7:00 p.m. Officers were sent to the 3000 block of Silver Springs Way after the caller said she was concerned about her husband's strange behavior and their infant child who was in his care.When police arrived, they briefly made contact with the husband, but he stopped communicating shortly after and further attempts to contact were unsuccessful. Officers were able to open the garage and found an unresponsive...
ROWLETT, TX
dallasexpress.com

Homeowner Fatally Shoots Alleged Intruder

Dallas police are investigating a shooting death that occurred recently involving a suspect who allegedly threatened to kill a homeowner. Around 11:03 p.m. on July 30, officers responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of Quinto Drive. According to a preliminary investigation, a male suspect was allegedly trespassing in...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Double Homicide on Ridgecrest Road

The Dallas Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating suspect Infant Johnson. On June 26, 2022, Johnson shot and killed two victims during a disturbance in the 6000 block of Ridgecrest Road. Johnson is described as a 23-year-old Black male who stands about 5’11” and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He is wanted for Capital Murder and should be considered armed and dangerous.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Man Confronts Catalytic Converter Thief: ‘We're Sick of This'

A thief was in the middle of stealing a catalytic converter when he was confronted and chased away by his soon-to-be victim, security video shows. Clay Hayner, a photographer, said it happened Thursday night outside his studio in Dallas' Design District. The video shows a man with what appears to...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Double Homicide on Woodcastle Drive

On Friday, August 5, 2022, at approximately 10:57p.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting call in the 8600 block of Woodcastle Drive. Upon arrival, officers discovered David Blair, 67, and Johnny Blair, 61, dead from multiple gunshot wounds. The motives and circumstances surrounding this offense are still under investigation. Anyone...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 3015 E. Ledbetter Drive

If you have any additional information concerning the suspect highlighted in the video, contact Detective Chad Murphy, #8966, with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at (214) 283-4934 or chad.murphy@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case number 090072-2022. Original Post:. On May 20, 2022, at 10:22 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Man Dies After Being Set on Fire

A man died from his injuries on Wednesday after he was set on fire during a domestic violence altercation last month, according to the Arlington Police Department. Twenty-four-year-old Breana Johnson’s aggravated assault charge will now be upgraded to murder. Around 9 p.m. on July 18, officers arrived at a...
ARLINGTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Man Stabbed at DART Station

After allegedly being stabbed early on Thursday at a DART (Dallas Area Rapid Transit) station in Garland, a 36-year-old man is in critical condition, leaving police to search for the suspect responsible. On August 4, around 4:45 a.m., officers arrived at the Downtown Garland DART station located at the 500...
GARLAND, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Colleyville

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. DOVER, RANDALL SCOTT; W/M; POB: PASADENA TX; AGE: 36; ADDRESS: FATE TX; OCCUPATION: GARAGE...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Man Killed, Woman Injured in Shooting

An alleged shooter fatally injured himself while trying to kill a woman in Dallas, when a bullet he fired exited her neck and struck him in the leg late last month, authorities said. Dallas police were called to the 2200 block of Medical District in response to a shooting. Upon...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

One Dead, Two Arrested After Oak Cliff Shooting

A man was fatally shot, and two others were arrested on Wednesday following a shooting in Oak Cliff, according to the Dallas Police Department. Dallas Police officers arrived at the 2400 block of Rugged Drive East around 7:29 p.m. on August 3 and discovered an unidentified man shot multiple times inside a parked car.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Furniture delivery driver dies in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A furniture delivery driver has died after he fell or jumped from the back of a truck during what police are investigating as a carjacking in Fort Worth.Police got the call just after 11 a.m. on Friday in the 3600 block of Reed Street, just off Highway 287 in southeast Fort Worth.When police arrived, they found the victim dead in the street a couple of blocks from his delivery truck.Police aren't saying yet how the victim died, but they are looking at whether it involved a carjacking.The man worked for a Lewisville franchise of Arlington-based Canales Furniture.  In a statement, the company said: "To our community, It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we regret to inform you of the death of our colleague and friend, who passed away today. We will miss him more than words can express. He was not just our co-worker but part of the families who complete Canales Furniture. We are asking you to join us in prayer for the peace of his soul. May God give strength to his family members to cope with this huge loss."
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Trackdown: Help find Allen Bates' killers

DALLAS - In this week’s Trackdown, Dallas police believe a fist fight between two men caused one of those men to be shot to death in East Oak Cliff. Allen Bates was murdered just after 10:15 p.m. on May 20, in the 3000 block of East Ledbetter. Surveillance video...
DALLAS, TX
americanmilitarynews.com

Man accidentally killed by same bullet he shot at woman

A Texas man who shot a woman in the neck last week accidentally killed himself when the same bullet exited his victim and struck him in the leg. The Dallas Police Department said officers responded to a shooting around 11:40 a.m. on July 30 in the 2200 block of Medical District. Upon arrival, officers discovered “a large amount of blood and a blood trail in front of an apartment,” but no one was inside.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Driver dies in fiery crash in Dallas

DALLAS - One person died in a fiery car crash Friday night in Dallas. The wreck happened just before 10 p.m., in the 7100 block of East Grand Avenue. Police said the driver of a blue 2010 Chevy Camaro lost control, crossed over the left curb, and went into the grass median.
DALLAS, TX

