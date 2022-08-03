Read on dallasexpress.com
spectrumlocalnews.com
Who's responsible for solving the homeless crisis in Texas?
AUSTIN, Texas – It’s been triple-digit temperatures for weeks now around much of Texas. Homeless Texans are among the state's most vulnerable residents. Richard Eric Lose, who goes by Eric, said he swims in Barton Creek in Austin to keep cool. He also carries an emergency supply of water in his backpack and buys ice at convenience stores. He knows how dangerous this heat can be.
San Antonio Current
San Antonio Councilwoman Teri Castillo denies claim that abortion-rights vote is merely symbolic
San Antonio District 5 Councilwoman Teri Castillo led the charge for the resolution her colleagues passed 9-2 Tuesday to push back at Texas' pending "trigger law" banning abortion access. Her office penned the resolution, modeled after a similar measure passed by Austin's city council. What's more, she worked with Mayor...
Click2Houston.com
Gov. Greg Abbott appoints officer indicted for misconduct during George Floyd protests to police regulatory agency
For the latest on criminal justice news, sign up to receive our weekly law and order newsletter. Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed an indicted Austin police officer accused of using excessive force during 2020 protests to Texas’ regulatory law enforcement agency. Justin Berry was among 19 Austin police officers...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Austin company creates thermal detection system to help prevent shootings
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas gun laws have been under scrutiny following the mass shooting in Uvalde this May. A tech company in Austin is aiming to help with protective measures in highly populated areas. Chris Ciabarra moved to Austin to start his business called Athena Security. He noticed an...
State of Texas: ‘Taking that bullhorn away’ — Alex Jones verdict has larger implications
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — An Austin jury ruled that InfoWars host Alex Jones must pay for falsely saying the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax. Jones was ordered to pay millions in damages to the parents of a first-grader killed in the mass shooting. The ruling came just days after Jones admitted on […]
These 3 Texas Cities Ranked Some Of The Most Educated In The US
The Austin area has become a buzzing hub where young professionals, huge companies like Google, and celebrities have increasingly relocated over the past decade. The state capital, as well as two of its surrounding suburbs, Round Rock and Georgetown, ranked No. 10 in a study by WalletHub published on July 18 to find the United States' most and least educated cities in 2022.
Texas has an official death count from the 2021 blackout. The true toll may never be known.
In Minal and Rajeeta Shah’s backyard, there once stood a cedar tree. The tall, broad canopy provided shade for the sisters’ garden below, a garden with sunflowers and tulsi and lemongrass. It’s a garden their mother, Manjula, pruned and nurtured for nearly two decades. It still flourishes, despite the best efforts of the Texas sun.
Texans Travel To Austin To Debate CRT
After months of controversy over public school lessons and library books, educators, parents, and advocacy groups from around Texas came together to discuss a once-in-a-decade rewrite of the state’s social studies curriculum. The debate over how race and LGBTQ issues are taught in public schools has become a huge...
City eyes September start for guaranteed income program
The city’s taxpayer-funded guaranteed income program is expected to begin sending payments to its enrollees in September, marking a major step in the first-of-its-kind initiative by a Texas city. A city memo released Monday detailed the progress made since May, when City Council OK’d the creation of the program and directed the city manager to negotiate an agreement with the UpTogether nonprofit that will administer the selection of recipients and receipt of payment.
Austin yogurt shop murders motivate new federal law to crack cold cases
HOUSTON — President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed a bill into law that could help solve cold case murders across the country. The Homicide Victims’ Families’ Rights Act, sponsored by Senator John Cornyn (R/TX), was motivated by the murders of four teenage girls found dead inside a yogurt shop in Austin, Texas 30 years ago.
Here’s why school districts aren’t offering free meals to all kids this year
A federal program that funded free school meals for students regardless of income has ended this year, meaning families may have to apply for free or reduced-cost lunches.
Bugging out: 5 of the most common creepy-crawlies in Austin
Austinites are some of the most bugged by creepy crawlies, according to a study conducted by home management app Thumbtack. Looking at data from millions of pest control projects across all 50 states, Thumbtack concluded that Austin had the fourth most bug-related service requests in the U.S. Fellow Texas cities Dallas and Houston came in first and fifth, respectively. (Thumbtack) That doesn’t necessarily mean Austin has more bugs than the rest of the cities on the list–it just means locals are fourth-most likely to call for help taking care of them.
KXAN
Austin Energy works to keep Earth’s last Moontowers on forever
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s moonlight towers (aka moontowers) are a unique piece of the city’s history, and recent sightings of one being dismantled can be a shock for some. But Austin Energy said not to worry, as the utility plans to keep them in Austin (and on this planet) forever.
Financial advisor explains what 'cash stuffing' is and how it works
AUSTIN, Texas — A new social media trend is bringing back an older way of managing money. What was formerly known as the "envelope system" has now become viral as "cash stuffing." It has grown in popularity by Gen Z to help combat inflation. Nathan Fort, the founder and...
Protesters downtown Austin call on Elon Musk’s ‘Neuralink’ company to stop testing on monkeys
Protestors gathered outside of Austin City Hall on Wednesday to call attention to testing on animals at Neuralink's testing facilities. The company is owned by Elon Musk.
Hays County, three others downgraded in latest COVID risk levels
Three local counties, including Hays County, have been downgraded from high to medium risk for COVID-19 in the newest weekly update from the CDC.
abc7amarillo.com
New law could help solve case of 4 teens killed in Austin yogurt shop
President Joe Biden signed H.R. 3359 on Wednesday, putting the Homicide Victims’ Families’ Rights Act of 2021 into law. Texas Senator John Cornyn co-sponsored the bill in the senate. The new law requires federal agencies to revisit cold case murders and apply new technologies. The Austin yogurt shop...
Austin wants to expand its airport to the South Terminal, company operating it files lawsuit
A lawsuit was filed Monday against the City of Austin by Lonestar Airport Holdings, LLC, the company that operates out of the South Terminal at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.
Gov. Abbott appoints indicted Austin police officer Justin Berry to state regulatory agency on law enforcement
AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday announced his appointment of indicted Austin police officer and defeated Texas House candidate Justin Berry to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE). Berry will now serve on the regulatory state agency that, according to its website, establishes and enforces standards...
Texas Monthly
Welcome, Critters: An Experts’ Guide to Wildscaping Your Texas Garden
There’s a reliable rhythm to growing things here in Texas: the wildflowers bloom before the tomatoes, the peppers before the figs. And just as predictable as a bluebonnet sighting in April or a completely crisp garden bed in July, something happens in between: perfect little fawns begin to find their footing in backyards across the state. It can be thrilling to behold, unless you’re a Texas gardener. This year, half a dozen deer took up residence at our backyard salad bar, the adults grazing on our sunflower and melon seedlings while their offspring snoozed and pranced nearby. Our vegetable plants were gone long before the heat had a chance to destroy them.
