spectrumlocalnews.com

Who's responsible for solving the homeless crisis in Texas?

AUSTIN, Texas – It’s been triple-digit temperatures for weeks now around much of Texas. Homeless Texans are among the state's most vulnerable residents. Richard Eric Lose, who goes by Eric, said he swims in Barton Creek in Austin to keep cool. He also carries an emergency supply of water in his backpack and buys ice at convenience stores. He knows how dangerous this heat can be.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Austin company creates thermal detection system to help prevent shootings

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas gun laws have been under scrutiny following the mass shooting in Uvalde this May. A tech company in Austin is aiming to help with protective measures in highly populated areas. Chris Ciabarra moved to Austin to start his business called Athena Security. He noticed an...
Narcity USA

These 3 Texas Cities Ranked Some Of The Most Educated In The US

The Austin area has become a buzzing hub where young professionals, huge companies like Google, and celebrities have increasingly relocated over the past decade. The state capital, as well as two of its surrounding suburbs, Round Rock and Georgetown, ranked No. 10 in a study by WalletHub published on July 18 to find the United States' most and least educated cities in 2022.
Reform Austin

Texans Travel To Austin To Debate CRT

After months of controversy over public school lessons and library books, educators, parents, and advocacy groups from around Texas came together to discuss a once-in-a-decade rewrite of the state’s social studies curriculum. The debate over how race and LGBTQ issues are taught in public schools has become a huge...
Austin Monitor

City eyes September start for guaranteed income program

The city’s taxpayer-funded guaranteed income program is expected to begin sending payments to its enrollees in September, marking a major step in the first-of-its-kind initiative by a Texas city. A city memo released Monday detailed the progress made since May, when City Council OK’d the creation of the program and directed the city manager to negotiate an agreement with the UpTogether nonprofit that will administer the selection of recipients and receipt of payment.
KHOU

Austin yogurt shop murders motivate new federal law to crack cold cases

HOUSTON — President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed a bill into law that could help solve cold case murders across the country. The Homicide Victims’ Families’ Rights Act, sponsored by Senator John Cornyn (R/TX), was motivated by the murders of four teenage girls found dead inside a yogurt shop in Austin, Texas 30 years ago.
Austonia

Bugging out: 5 of the most common creepy-crawlies in Austin

Austinites are some of the most bugged by creepy crawlies, according to a study conducted by home management app Thumbtack. Looking at data from millions of pest control projects across all 50 states, Thumbtack concluded that Austin had the fourth most bug-related service requests in the U.S. Fellow Texas cities Dallas and Houston came in first and fifth, respectively. (Thumbtack) That doesn’t necessarily mean Austin has more bugs than the rest of the cities on the list–it just means locals are fourth-most likely to call for help taking care of them.
KXAN

Austin Energy works to keep Earth’s last Moontowers on forever

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s moonlight towers (aka moontowers) are a unique piece of the city’s history, and recent sightings of one being dismantled can be a shock for some. But Austin Energy said not to worry, as the utility plans to keep them in Austin (and on this planet) forever.
abc7amarillo.com

New law could help solve case of 4 teens killed in Austin yogurt shop

President Joe Biden signed H.R. 3359 on Wednesday, putting the Homicide Victims’ Families’ Rights Act of 2021 into law. Texas Senator John Cornyn co-sponsored the bill in the senate. The new law requires federal agencies to revisit cold case murders and apply new technologies. The Austin yogurt shop...
Texas Monthly

Welcome, Critters: An Experts’ Guide to Wildscaping Your Texas Garden

There’s a reliable rhythm to growing things here in Texas: the wildflowers bloom before the tomatoes, the peppers before the figs. And just as predictable as a bluebonnet sighting in April or a completely crisp garden bed in July, something happens in between: perfect little fawns begin to find their footing in backyards across the state. It can be thrilling to behold, unless you’re a Texas gardener. This year, half a dozen deer took up residence at our backyard salad bar, the adults grazing on our sunflower and melon seedlings while their offspring snoozed and pranced nearby. Our vegetable plants were gone long before the heat had a chance to destroy them.
