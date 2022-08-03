Read on dallasexpress.com
Mavs Foundation Donating $150,000 to Combat Heat
The Dallas Mavericks announced this week that the Mavs Foundation is granting $150,000 in emergency funding to nonprofits supporting those impacted by dangerous heat and the rising cost of living for working families. The funds will go towards supporting programs to donate air conditioning units and cooling centers, organizations providing...
Local Organizations Providing Job Opportunity Assistance
Some local organizations are helping business owners meet the demand for workers by providing work readiness services and employee placement services to those who may need a helping hand. Goodwill North Central Texas, through its “Earn and Learn” summer program, works with students with disabilities in an interactive and realistic...
Opinion: Dallas Battles with Crime and Vagrancy
Every night there are about 4,400 people living on the streets of Dallas. Chronic homelessness (when an individual is homelessness for more than a year) is up an enormous 92% since 2019 and specifically has become progressively worse over the summer. Many residents and business owners are justifiably upset about this ever-worsening problem in our city.
Local County’s Food Bank Expands Services
The Tarrant Area Food Bank (TAFB) is stepping up efforts to help residents in the wake of increased demand across Tarrant County. TAFB is expanding hours and moving mobile events to indoor facilities to keep people out of the summer heat and accommodate the growing number of people in need of food.
School Board Asks TEA to Prioritize Mental Health
A Texas school district’s Board of Trustees wrote a letter to Education Commissioner Mike Morath with concerns about how much the Texas Education Agency (TEA) spends on standardized testing, such as the STAAR test, urging the legislators to consider spending more money on mental health. In the letter released...
Local Cities Considered Wealthiest in U.S.
A North Texas city continues its decade-long trend of being voted one of the wealthiest cities in the U.S., leaping a spot as the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex’s economy sizzles. Frisco jumped to the third sport this year after landing in fourth place in 2021, according to data provider HomeSnacks.
Days to Save at the State Fair
When it comes to state fairs, there is none bigger than the State Fair of Texas, but a big fair does not have to come with a hefty price. The State Fair of Texas has many ways for you to save money this season, from $5 one-day admission to a season pass that allows for 24 days of fair food and fun.
Local County Hosts Back-to-School Immunization Clinics
The first Back-to-School immunization clinics were held on last week by Tarrant County Public Health and will continue to the end of August, according to a press release. The Back-to-School immunization clinics have all recommended and required vaccinations available for children returning to school for the 2022-2023 academic year. The...
Ag Commissioner Miller: ‘Texas Grid is Not Secure’
The Texas power grid is not secure, according to a campaign email sent to supporters Friday by Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller. The email began by harkening back to the February 2021 winter storm, when rolling blackouts left millions of people in the state without electricity. ScienceDirect estimated that more...
Parkland Health Extends Services to Jubilee Park
Parkland Health announced the opening of the Jubilee Park Community Clinic, a partnership between Parkland Health and Jubilee Park & Community Center. The facility, which opened on Monday, will extend health and wellness services to Southeast Dallas County and help with the apparent physician shortage in the area. The clinic is expected to serve 3,500 patients in its first year and roughly 7,000 patients yearly after that.
Local Residents Asked to Conserve Water
High temperatures and a lack of rain this summer have led Plano officials to extend the city’s water conservation measures into September. Plano Mayor John Muns asked residents to “increase their water conservation efforts by reducing watering times by 2 minutes in each sprinkler zone through September 15.”
Local County Approves Grant for A.C. Units
This week the Tarrant County Commissioners Court approved a $180,000 grant agreement with the County’s Meals on Wheels program to provide air conditioners for residents. Under the agreement, the nonprofit can purchase air conditioner window units and install the units for county residents who are “disabled, elderly, low income/fixed income and grandparents raising grandchildren.”
Local County Reports 2022’s First West Nile Case
The 2022 season’s first confirmed human case of West Nile Virus (WNV) has been identified, according to Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH). TCPH stated the individual engaged in outdoor activities during the virus’ incubation phase. To protect their identity, TCPH is withholding information about the patient. However, the...
Dallas’ Antiquated Permitting Process Hurts Residents and Small Businesses
For more than two years, builders and contractors have voiced frustration and anger over Dallas’ backlogged and onerous building permitting process, which city officials claim will improve with a new software enhancement set to be implemented in early August. Since its premature rollout at the start of the pandemic,...
Three Local Hospitals Recognized as ‘Best Hospitals’
Texas Health is a leader in the North Texas healthcare market, according to an annual report by U.S. News & World Report. Three Texas Health Resources hospitals made it into the 33rd annual 2022-2023 Best Hospitals report. These included Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas ranked third; Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth, ranked fifth; and Texas Health Harris Methodist Fort Worth, ranked eighth.
Local Logistics Center Development to Begin Construction
The construction of a 1.04 million-square-foot warehouse — part of a seven-building intermodal logistics center — in Fort Worth will soon begin as part of a development by Missouri-based NorthPoint Development. The logistics center will be located between Alliance Airport and the BNSF Railway intermodal facility in a...
Football Coaches Train Wisely Amid Summer Heat
With football season charging into stadiums in a matter of weeks, Texas high school teams are already training on the field despite the summer heat and consecutive days of 100-plus temperatures. Football camps continue for the majority of programs, mainly in the evenings or early mornings. However, the hot temperatures...
Man Stabbed at DART Station
After allegedly being stabbed early on Thursday at a DART (Dallas Area Rapid Transit) station in Garland, a 36-year-old man is in critical condition, leaving police to search for the suspect responsible. On August 4, around 4:45 a.m., officers arrived at the Downtown Garland DART station located at the 500...
Cyclist Shot in Local Drive-By
A man was shot in Fort Worth on Tuesday evening while riding a bicycle. Fort Worth police responded to a call just after 8 p.m. on August 2 at the intersection of Weber Avenue and Selene Street. The man was riding his bike down Weber Avenue when occupants of a...
UTSW Research Team Advances Gene-Editing
A UT Southwestern researcher was part of an international team recently awarded one of the largest non-commercial grants ever from the nonprofit British Health Foundation (BHF) to study certain heart conditions and treatments. Eric Olson, chair of the Department of Molecular Biology at UT Southwestern Medical Center, will be working...
