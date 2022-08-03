ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Dallas, TX
Cars
City
Charlotte, TX
Local
Virginia Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
Arlington, TX
Entertainment
City
Dallas, TX
City
Charlotte, NC
State
Virginia State
Dallas, TX
Entertainment
City
Norfolk, VA
Charlotte, NC
Cars
Local
Virginia Cars
Arlington, TX
Cars
State
North Carolina State
Norfolk, VA
Cars
Norfolk, VA
Entertainment
Charlotte, NC
Entertainment
Local
Texas Cars
NBC News

Airbnb removes Mississippi 'slave cabin' from listings after viral TikTok video

Airbnb on Monday removed listings where enslaved people in the U.S. once lived following a viral TikTok video slamming a Mississippi property described as a "slave cabin." “Properties that formerly housed the enslaved have no place on Airbnb,” the property-rental company said in a statement to NBC News. ”We apologize for any trauma or grief created by the presence of this listing, and others like it, and that we did not act sooner to address this issue.”
GREENVILLE, MS
Popculture

Rapper Arrested in Texas for Second Time This Year

Rapper Hotboy Wes was arrested last Saturday night for the second time in 2022 according to KWTX. The up-and-coming artist was charged with possession of marijuana on the night of Saturday, July 23 and paid $3,000 in bond to be released the following day. This came after a much more serious arrest back in January, when Hotboy Wes was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service.
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Hyundai Cars#Tiktok Videos#Kia#Usb#Tiktoks
Truth About Cars

Report: Nissan Maxima Dead in 2023

Surprising exactly no one, Nissan has confirmed to a California-based automotive outlet that the Nissan Maxima will shuffle off this mortal coil in about a year’s time in mid-2023. While this news isn’t unexpected, it is still a bit sad for those of us who remember when the Maxima lived up to its name as a Four-Door Sports Car.
CARS
Motor1.com

Custom Camper Van Is Wheelchair Accessible And Ready For Adventure

Building a wheelchair-accessible camper van isn’t easy. There are many things one must consider to ensure a camper van can fit a wheelchair and remain functional. Lisa Franks, a Canadian paralympic athlete, built her camper in two phases, living in it without any cabinets before deciding on the van’s final layout.
CARS
studyfinds.org

Average young adult finally takes car into shop — after 8th warning light

NEW YORK — Six in 10 Gen Zers and millennials have a complicated relationship — with their cars. A recent survey of 1,000 Gen Z (adults typically born between 1997 and 2012) and 1,000 millennial (those born between 1981 and 1996) car owners or lessees reveals that 59 percent are not sure whether they want to continue driving or replace their current vehicle.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy