A Spectacular Residence on 2.5 Acres of Breathtaking Grounds with 21,000 SF Living and 9 Car Climatized Garage in Spring Asks $6.9 Million

This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
A man is dead after crashing into a concrete pillar under the Eastex Freeway in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
William Paul Thomas Pleads Guilty to Corruption Before Retiring as Mayor Turner's Righthand ManAubrey R Taylor Reports©Houston, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Chase suspect from Galveston County shot after hitting a police officer with vehicle in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
fox26houston.com
New program helping low-income Houstonians buy a home
HOUSTON - Low-income Houstonians can receive help buying a home. The Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America kicked off its ‘Achieve The Dream Event’ Thursday. The four-day event will offer access to NACA’s "Best in America" mortgage homeownership program, which features no down payment and a below market fixed interest rate.
Hopdoddy open at former Grub Burger location on Research Forest Drive in The Woodlands
Hopdoddy Burger Bar opened Aug. 2 in The Woodlands. (Courtesy Hopdoddy Burger Bar) Hopdoddy Burger Bar opened at the former Grub Burger location at 2417 Research Forest Drive, Ste. A, The Woodlands, on Aug. 2. The chain offers craft burgers, fries and margaritas among its menu items, featuring Piedmontese beef, Beyond Meat, bison and cage-free chicken options.
fox26houston.com
Widely-known Houston restaurant: The Tasting Room shutting down after 20 years of service
HOUSTON - As inflation continues to impact families and restaurants across the U.S., the popular Houston restaurant, The Tasting Room, announced it will be closing its doors. A press release shared Thursday said the restaurant, widely-known for its extensive wine list, would be shutting down for good at its final location in City Centre.
Click2Houston.com
‘I’m worried somebody is going to get hurt’: Montrose neighbors plead with city of Houston to remove tree with falling limbs
HOUSTON – The city of Houston to put cones or barricades around a tree in a Montrose neighbor before a contractor removes it. For the better part of a year, the property owners called 311 trying to get it removed after limbs began to fall. “I’m worried somebody is...
Red River Cantina to Open Third Location
Richmond will become the newest home of the Tex-Mex restaurant in spring of 2023.
Houston Chronicle
7 Conroe families moved into new homes this week thanks to housing grants: ‘I’m truly blessed’
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Emma Folkes has long wanted relatives to visit her home, for family gatherings and for sleepovers with the grandkids. But she said her old home, where she grew up, was too dangerous to have them spend time with her.
Olive Garden looks at Fort Bend Town Center II opening
Olive Garden will open a 7,932-square-foot restaurant in the Fort Bend Town Center II mixed-use development. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Italian dining chain Olive Garden has signed a lease on a new restaurant at the Fort Bend Town Center II mixed-use development, according to a news release from NewQuest Properties. The...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MONTGOMERY COUNTY WELCOMES THREE MORE HARRIS COUNTY THIEVES TO THE SHERIFF HENDERSON BED AND BREAKFAST
8/4/2022 462207 WILLIAMS, RONALD DARNEIL 5555 NEW TERRITORY BLVD; UNIT 8207 SUGARLAND TX 77479 CONROE PD 777 S IH45 N SERVICE RD INSTANTER CCL5 EVADING ARREST DETENTION 5000 INSTANTER D9 THEFT>=30K<150K 25000 [/caption] [caption id="attachment_313961" align="alignnone" width="480"]. 8/4/2022 462206 RIVERA, JUAN 701 PRESTON AVE PASADENA TX 77505 CONROE PD 777...
Montgomery County Precinct 2 mobility study proposes $3.6B in projects, including widenings, raised medians, roundabouts
The mobility study recommends transportation projects throughout Montgomery County Precinct 2. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Houston-Galveston Area Council and Montgomery County Precinct 2 presented the latest draft of their mobility study to the public Aug. 4 that maps out future transportation projects for the precinct. According to previous reporting, the...
New Caney New Home of Raising Cane’s
Chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, Cane’s sauce, coleslaw. Simply delicious!
mocomotive.com
CRASH CLOSES FM 1485 FOR AN HOUR
Just after 9 pm, East Montgomery County Fire Department responded to a reported major accident at Azalea and FM 1485. Units arrived to find two persons trapped in a Nissan Sentra. Additional two other vehicles were damaged along with a Ford…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/crash-closes-fm-1485-for-an-hour/
houstonpublicmedia.org
New affordable housing complex for veterans unveiled in Midtown
State, local, and federal officials unveiled a new 42,000-square foot affordable housing complex in Midtown for veterans on Thursday. The Light Rail Lofts is a three-story affordable housing unit, and has a total of 56 studio apartments, half of which are set aside for veterans and their families earning considerably less than the area median income. The lofts are at 4600 Main Street, less than a mile from the Museum District and the Medical Center.
Click2Houston.com
City of Katy issues mandatory water restrictions for residents after reaching Stage 3 Severe Drought Conditions
KATY, Texas – The city of Katy has issued a mandatory water restriction for residents as the city is now in Stage 3 Severe Drought Conditions. The mandatory water restrictions go into effect immediately based on the City’s Drought Contingency Plan. Watering is limited to two days a...
3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
freestonecountytimesonline.com
Woods, Waters, and Wildlife: The Day the Fire Came
I had never seen a fox until one evening as I drove back to college. It had gotten dark. I rounded a bend, somewhere between Conroe and Navasota on Hwy. 105 and saw what looked like a little fox jumping up to catch a bug. I turned around and went...
Houston Press
Openings and Closings: Revival Market Has Closed, Mandola's Trio Shutter Today
Nino's, Vincent's and Grappino di Nino, 2817 W. Dallas, will close August 5 after the final dinner service. The three concepts were part of Tuscan Villa, a two and a half-acre development owned by the Vincent Mandola family. The development has been bought by an affiliate of the Oxberry Group and TKG Capital Partners. The co-developers plan to turn the buildings into a new dining destination called the "Harlow District".
Caroline’s A Healthy Eatery in Spring to close, launch new concept
On Aug. 27, Caroline's A Healthy Eatery's owners Caroline and Chad Cobell will close their business to launch a new concept, Kingfisher & Crow, Gourmet & Gluten Free. (Courtesy Caroline's A Healthy Eatery) On Aug. 27, Caroline’s A Healthy Eatery will close, owners Caroline and Chad Cobell announced July 31....
KHOU
Katy residents face up to $2K fine after city moves to Stage Three drought plan
Katy raised its drought contingency plan to Stage Three Friday, August 5. Under the new water restrictions, residents could face up to a $2,000 fine.
fox26houston.com
City of Katy enters Stage 3 mandatory water restrictions
KATY, Texas - The City of Katy announced on Friday afternoon its entering Stage 3 severe drought conditions. As a result of the announcement, mandatory restrictions for water are in effect immediately. Katy residents who violate the restrictions could face violations including a written warning, citation, and/or disconnection of water...
Elite Houston hospitals reach top spot on annual Best Hospitals list by U.S. News & World Report
The rankings for the yearly study are based on patient care and safety, outcomes, reputation, nursing, and advanced technology of the hospitals.
