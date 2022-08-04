ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring, TX

A Spectacular Residence on 2.5 Acres of Breathtaking Grounds with 21,000 SF Living and 9 Car Climatized Garage in Spring Asks $6.9 Million

luxury-houses.net
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on luxury-houses.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox26houston.com

New program helping low-income Houstonians buy a home

HOUSTON - Low-income Houstonians can receive help buying a home. The Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America kicked off its ‘Achieve The Dream Event’ Thursday. The four-day event will offer access to NACA’s "Best in America" mortgage homeownership program, which features no down payment and a below market fixed interest rate.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Hopdoddy open at former Grub Burger location on Research Forest Drive in The Woodlands

Hopdoddy Burger Bar opened Aug. 2 in The Woodlands. (Courtesy Hopdoddy Burger Bar) Hopdoddy Burger Bar opened at the former Grub Burger location at 2417 Research Forest Drive, Ste. A, The Woodlands, on Aug. 2. The chain offers craft burgers, fries and margaritas among its menu items, featuring Piedmontese beef, Beyond Meat, bison and cage-free chicken options.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Spring, TX
Spring, TX
Business
Spring, TX
Real Estate
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY WELCOMES THREE MORE HARRIS COUNTY THIEVES TO THE SHERIFF HENDERSON BED AND BREAKFAST

8/4/2022 462207 WILLIAMS, RONALD DARNEIL 5555 NEW TERRITORY BLVD; UNIT 8207 SUGARLAND TX 77479 CONROE PD 777 S IH45 N SERVICE RD INSTANTER CCL5 EVADING ARREST DETENTION 5000 INSTANTER D9 THEFT>=30K<150K 25000 [/caption] [caption id="attachment_313961" align="alignnone" width="480"]. 8/4/2022 462206 RIVERA, JUAN 701 PRESTON AVE PASADENA TX 77505 CONROE PD 777...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Housing List#Linus Business#The Residence In Spring#Tx#American#Classic Moldings#Alder Doors#Venetian Plaster#Viking
Community Impact Houston

Montgomery County Precinct 2 mobility study proposes $3.6B in projects, including widenings, raised medians, roundabouts

The mobility study recommends transportation projects throughout Montgomery County Precinct 2. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Houston-Galveston Area Council and Montgomery County Precinct 2 presented the latest draft of their mobility study to the public Aug. 4 that maps out future transportation projects for the precinct. According to previous reporting, the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

CRASH CLOSES FM 1485 FOR AN HOUR

Just after 9 pm, East Montgomery County Fire Department responded to a reported major accident at Azalea and FM 1485. Units arrived to find two persons trapped in a Nissan Sentra. Additional two other vehicles were damaged along with a Ford…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/crash-closes-fm-1485-for-an-hour/
houstonpublicmedia.org

New affordable housing complex for veterans unveiled in Midtown

State, local, and federal officials unveiled a new 42,000-square foot affordable housing complex in Midtown for veterans on Thursday. The Light Rail Lofts is a three-story affordable housing unit, and has a total of 56 studio apartments, half of which are set aside for veterans and their families earning considerably less than the area median income. The lofts are at 4600 Main Street, less than a mile from the Museum District and the Medical Center.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
KBAT 99.9

3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit

A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
TEXAS STATE
freestonecountytimesonline.com

Woods, Waters, and Wildlife: The Day the Fire Came

I had never seen a fox until one evening as I drove back to college. It had gotten dark. I rounded a bend, somewhere between Conroe and Navasota on Hwy. 105 and saw what looked like a little fox jumping up to catch a bug. I turned around and went...
CONROE, TX
Houston Press

Openings and Closings: Revival Market Has Closed, Mandola's Trio Shutter Today

Nino's, Vincent's and Grappino di Nino, 2817 W. Dallas, will close August 5 after the final dinner service. The three concepts were part of Tuscan Villa, a two and a half-acre development owned by the Vincent Mandola family. The development has been bought by an affiliate of the Oxberry Group and TKG Capital Partners. The co-developers plan to turn the buildings into a new dining destination called the "Harlow District".
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

City of Katy enters Stage 3 mandatory water restrictions

KATY, Texas - The City of Katy announced on Friday afternoon its entering Stage 3 severe drought conditions. As a result of the announcement, mandatory restrictions for water are in effect immediately. Katy residents who violate the restrictions could face violations including a written warning, citation, and/or disconnection of water...

Comments / 0

Community Policy