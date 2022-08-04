Riot Blockchain Mines 318 BTCs, Decreased 28% Compared Last July

Read on blockchain.news
Related
blockchain.news
Crypto.com Aims at Expansion in South Korea amid Crypto Meltdown
Singapore-based crypto exchange Crypto.com has been on an expansion drive, with its latest bet being in South Korea, according to Bloomberg. Crypto.com has revealed the acquisition of South Korean virtual-asset exchange OK-BIT Co. and payment service provider PnLink Co. in line with the country’s Electronic Financial Transaction Act. Eric...
blockchain.news
Crypto Downturn Hits Luxury Watches Market Sales
Over the past few weeks, the cryptocurrency market has quietly slipped into distress as the world grapples with interest rate hikes and inflation. Housing affordability and cost of living concerns have currently become a priority among consumers. The downward spiral has put economic investors, including those desiring more tangible assets,...
blockchain.news
Citi Believes The Merge Will Make Ethereum a “Yield-Bearing Asset”
Citigroup Inc. or Citi, an American multinational investment bank, disclosed that the merge would make Ethereum (ETH) a deflationary asset. As a result, the second-largest cryptocurrency will become a “yield-bearing asset.”. The transition from a proof-of-work (PoW) to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism called the merge is speculated to...
blockchain.news
High Taxation in Japan is Driving Crypto Businesses Away, Entrepreneur Says
To prevent entrepreneurs from leaving the nation, Japan should minimize corporate taxes on crypto businesses, according to Sota Watanabe, the CEO of Web3 infrastructure company Stake Technologies Pte. The high-profile crypto businessman pointed out:. “At least 20 or more firms have opted to establish their crypto business abroad rather than...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
blockchain.news
Bybit-Backed Gaming Platform Enters the Web3 World for Enhanced Experience
Yeeha Games, a $50 million-funded GameFi platform backed by crypto exchange Bybit, has entered the Web3 world to act as the bridge between gaming and finance (GameFi) and traditional gaming. Yeeha Games renders an ecosystem where users can exchange in-game assets. Therefore, the platform intends to present various blockchain games...
blockchain.news
Leading Sneaker MarketPlace Sets Foot in the Metaverse to Spur Innovations
The Edit LDN, a global sneaker marketplace based in London, has entered the metaverse by developing a premium store to drive innovation a notch higher. Moses Rashid, the founder of The Edit LDN, pointed out:. “Our partnership with Bloktopia is our first big step to executing our vision of being...
U.S. productivity posts biggest ever annual drop in second quarter
Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. worker productivity in the second quarter fell at its steepest pace on an annual basis since 1948, the Labor Department said on Tuesday, while growth in unit labor costs accelerated, suggesting strong wage pressures will continue to help keep inflation elevated.
Comments / 0