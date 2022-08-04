Man killed in Salt Lake motorcycle crash was recently retired firefighter

SOLDIER SUMMIT, Wasatch County — Three people were critically injured in a crash Friday afternoon that investigators believe was caused, in part, by heavy rain. Just before 4 p.m., a Ford Explorer was headed east on U.S. 6 and a Mazda 6 was going west about 4 miles south of Soldier Summit, when the SUV "hydroplaned" into oncoming traffic and "T-boned" the Mazda, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. Troopers say it was raining heavily at the time of the crash. The UHP originally reported the two cars hit head-on.

