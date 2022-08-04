ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Man killed in Salt Lake motorcycle crash was recently retired firefighter

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.ksl.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLTV

3-car collision in West Valley claims the life of one passenger

WEST VALLEY CITY — One person was killed Friday night in a three-car collision in West Valley City. The victim has not yet been identified. Lt. Jason Vincent with West Valley City Police Department said the collision happed at 7:18 p.m. when a black car was heading westbound on 4100 South when it veered into oncoming traffic, colliding with a red car heading eastbound, preparing to turn left at the intersection of 4000 West.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Salt Lake County, UT
Salt Lake County, UT
Accidents
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Accidents
Local
Utah Accidents
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
Salt Lake County, UT
Crime & Safety
ksl.com

Layton teens jump into water to save distressed swimmer

LAYTON — A group of 17-year-olds are emphasizing the importance of water safety after jumping in to save a swimmer at Holmes Reservoir. Ryker Jensen, Cooper Smith and Peter Debry were fishing on shore when they heard commotion in the water Thursday. "We heard people on the other side...
LAYTON, UT
ABC4

DPS: Man dies in Morgan County motorcycle accident

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has died after being thrown from his motorcycle in Morgan County on Thursday. According to the Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS), a motorcycle was traveling southbound on Trappers Loop at 3:30 p.m. on August 4 near mile marker 6 when the rider became “unable to maintain his […]
MORGAN COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#David Alexander#Traffic Accident#Unified Fire Authority
ksl.com

Head-on crash in heavy rain on US 6 sends 3 to hospital

SOLDIER SUMMIT, Wasatch County — Three people were critically injured in a crash Friday afternoon that investigators believe was caused, in part, by heavy rain. Just before 4 p.m., a Ford Explorer was headed east on U.S. 6 and a Mazda 6 was going west about 4 miles south of Soldier Summit, when the SUV "hydroplaned" into oncoming traffic and "T-boned" the Mazda, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. Troopers say it was raining heavily at the time of the crash. The UHP originally reported the two cars hit head-on.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Charges: Man detained, threatened to shoot couple he thought took his pet raccoon

SALT LAKE CITY — A man accused of threatening to shoot two other men because he thought they had stolen his pet raccoon, according to police, now faces several charges. Daniel Joseph Chivers, 43, was charged this week with two counts of aggravated kidnapping in the course of committing unlawful detention, illegal discharge of a firearm and possession of a gun by a restricted person, all third-degree felonies; and drug possession, a class A misdemeanor.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Police: Utah man stabbed woman in the eye with broken meth pipe

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A Taylorsville man is behind bars after police say he stabbed his roommate in the eye with a broken piece of a glass meth pipe. The incident happened on Thursday in the area of 5000 South Scarsdale Court in Taylorsville. According to arresting documents, the suspect, 45-year-old James Griggs, began to […]
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
ksl.com

Teen certified to stand trial as adult in 2021 Kearns killing

KEARNS — A boy who was 15 when he allegedly shot and killed a Kearns man in his truck has been certified to stand trial as an adult. Joseph Palmer, 16, of West Jordan, was charged this week in 3rd District Court with murder, a first-degree felony; obstructing justice, a second-degree felony; three counts of discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony; possession of a gun by a minor, and drug possession, both class B misdemeanors.
KEARNS, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy