Man killed in Salt Lake motorcycle crash was recently retired firefighter

KSLTV
3-car collision in West Valley claims the life of one passenger
WEST VALLEY CITY — One person was killed Friday night in a three-car collision in West Valley City. The victim has not yet been identified. Lt. Jason Vincent with West Valley City Police Department said the collision happed at 7:18 p.m. when a black car was heading westbound on 4100 South when it veered into oncoming traffic, colliding with a red car heading eastbound, preparing to turn left at the intersection of 4000 West.
Gephardt Daily
Motorcyclist dies after driving off Trappers Loop in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist who lost control of his bike Thursday on Trappers Loop died after being airlifted to an area hospital. At 3:30 p.m., the motorcycle was southbound on Trappers Loop near mile marker 6 when the rider left the road.
eastidahonews.com
Utah man stole an excavator and started digging, police say, causing significant damage
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSL.com) — Salt Lake City police arrested a man Saturday after they say he stole an excavator from a construction site, drove almost a mile and caused significant damage by randomly digging up the ground. The excavator was used to dig out parts of a...
kjzz.com
Utah family remembers firefighter who died in motorcycle crash
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Alex Kluger retired from the Unified Fire Authority in April after a 22-year career. This week, 49-year-old Kluger was killed in a motorcycle crash not far from his home in Salt Lake City’s Sugar House neighborhood. “He was a hero, he’s our hero....
ksl.com
Layton teens jump into water to save distressed swimmer
LAYTON — A group of 17-year-olds are emphasizing the importance of water safety after jumping in to save a swimmer at Holmes Reservoir. Ryker Jensen, Cooper Smith and Peter Debry were fishing on shore when they heard commotion in the water Thursday. "We heard people on the other side...
kjzz.com
3 people critically injured after head-on collision in Utah County
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three people were critically injured after a head-on collision in Utah County. According to Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Anderson, the collision happened on US-6 east of Tucker shortly after 4 p.m. Anderson said a vehicle crossed the center line and hit another vehicle head...
Herald-Journal
Brigham City woman survives car crash in apparent suicide attempt
A Brigham City woman who told authorities she had intentionally crashed her car off the side of a rugged mountain road in Box Elder County spent five days in the vehicle before she was found alive after crawling up out of a steep ravine and back onto the road. According...
DPS: Man dies in Morgan County motorcycle accident
MORGAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has died after being thrown from his motorcycle in Morgan County on Thursday. According to the Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS), a motorcycle was traveling southbound on Trappers Loop at 3:30 p.m. on August 4 near mile marker 6 when the rider became “unable to maintain his […]
ksl.com
Brigham City woman spends 5 days in car after going off 300-foot ravine, police say
MANTUA, Box Elder County — A woman who police say intentionally drove off a 300-foot ravine is getting a second chance after emergency crews found and rescued her more than a week after she had been reported missing. On Wednesday, the 64-year-old Brigham City woman was found lying in...
ksl.com
Head-on crash in heavy rain on US 6 sends 3 to hospital
SOLDIER SUMMIT, Wasatch County — Three people were critically injured in a crash Friday afternoon that investigators believe was caused, in part, by heavy rain. Just before 4 p.m., a Ford Explorer was headed east on U.S. 6 and a Mazda 6 was going west about 4 miles south of Soldier Summit, when the SUV "hydroplaned" into oncoming traffic and "T-boned" the Mazda, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. Troopers say it was raining heavily at the time of the crash. The UHP originally reported the two cars hit head-on.
ksl.com
Charges: Man detained, threatened to shoot couple he thought took his pet raccoon
SALT LAKE CITY — A man accused of threatening to shoot two other men because he thought they had stolen his pet raccoon, according to police, now faces several charges. Daniel Joseph Chivers, 43, was charged this week with two counts of aggravated kidnapping in the course of committing unlawful detention, illegal discharge of a firearm and possession of a gun by a restricted person, all third-degree felonies; and drug possession, a class A misdemeanor.
Police: Utah man stabbed woman in the eye with broken meth pipe
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A Taylorsville man is behind bars after police say he stabbed his roommate in the eye with a broken piece of a glass meth pipe. The incident happened on Thursday in the area of 5000 South Scarsdale Court in Taylorsville. According to arresting documents, the suspect, 45-year-old James Griggs, began to […]
Mechanical failure of small plane forces emergency landing in Weber County
The pilot of a small plane in Weber County was forced to make an emergency landing in Weber County Wednesday afternoon due to a mechanical failure.
Man in the hospital, another man arrested after shooting at Gateway Inn
A man was taken to the hospital in serious condition and another man was arrested in relation to a Salt Lake City shooting Friday morning.
KSLTV
Caught on camera: Man steals package off South Salt Lake porch
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Police are asking the public for information after a man was caught stealing a package from the front porch of a South Salt Lake home. The incident happened at 2:58 p.m. Friday, according to the South Salt Lake Police Department. Police said the victim’s...
ksl.com
Salt Lake man with violent history charged with shooting delivery driver's finger
MILLCREEK — A Salt Lake man was charged Friday with shooting a delivery driver in the finger after allegedly trying to breaking into the driver's vehicle. Marcello Alfonso Martinez, 21, is charged in 3rd District Court with shooting a gun and causing injury, a second-degree felony. The charge is the latest in a series of arrests accusing him of violent behavior.
ksl.com
Teen certified to stand trial as adult in 2021 Kearns killing
KEARNS — A boy who was 15 when he allegedly shot and killed a Kearns man in his truck has been certified to stand trial as an adult. Joseph Palmer, 16, of West Jordan, was charged this week in 3rd District Court with murder, a first-degree felony; obstructing justice, a second-degree felony; three counts of discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony; possession of a gun by a minor, and drug possession, both class B misdemeanors.
SLCPD release timeline of controversial response to DV fight turned homicide
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) released a timeline today providing additional information on the agency’s response to the homicide of Ryan Outlaw that occurred in the fall of 2020. In November of 2020, Fernanda Tobar, 22, was arrested on suspicion of murder in the stabbing death of her […]
Davis County woman arrested for allegedly stabbing juveniles over TikTok video
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A Davis County woman has been arrested after allegedly stabbing two people and leaving multiple others injured over a TikTok video in Bountiful. Bountiful Police have arrested the suspect, Mia Ruth Hansen, 20, on 11 charges related to a group fight that left six people injured on July 30. Police […]
Gephardt Daily
Hazardous Devices Unit responds to discovery of ‘suspicious item’ near SLC business
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department’s Hazardous Devices Unit was dispatched to a local business Thursday morning after the discovery of a “suspicious item.”. Officers responded to 185 W. 1700 South, on the south border of the...
