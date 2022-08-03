ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyla

Vicky Pattison Praised For 'Powerful' Documentary On Alcoholism

Vicki Pattison has received heaps of praise for her seriously emotional new Channel 4 documentary about her relationship with alcohol. Vicky Pattison: Alcohol, Dad and Me had viewers in tears when it aired on Tuesday night, 2 August, as the TV star reflected on the link between growing up with an alcoholic parent, and her own alcohol abuse.
BBC

Kym Marsh is the second celebrity contestant confirmed for 2022!

Kym is well known for her role of Michelle Connor in Coronation Street, for which she won ‘Best Newcomer’ at both the National Television Awards and British Soap Awards. Kym has also had a successful music career, both in the band Hear’Say, which she won a place in after appearing on the show Popstars, and as a solo artist. Recently Kym played the notorious Alex in the touring theatre production of Fatal Attraction. Currently a presenter on BBC One’s Morning Live, Kym is soon set to star in the revival on BBC One drama Waterloo Road.
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Vicky Pattison
E! News

Kristin Cavallari Reflects on "Messed Up" Feud With Lauren Conrad Over Stephen Colletti

Watch: Kristin Cavallari Talks "Messed Up" Feud With Lauren Conrad. Kristin Cavallari is ready to go back, back to the beginning. On July 19, the Laguna Beach star and her former co-star Stephen Colletti launched their new podcast appropriately titled Back to the Beach. After rewatching the very first episode of MTV's hit reality show, Kristin quickly expressed regrets about her behavior.
E! News

John Travolta Shares Glimpse Inside His Family Vacation With Kids Ella and Ben

Watch: John Travolta Honors Late Son Jett on His 30th Birthday. John Travolta is summer loving and having a blast. The Grease star shared a compilation video of moments from his latest vacation to places such as Iceland, Greece, Paris and more with his children Ella, 22, and Ben, 11, (who he shares with late wife Kelly Preston). He captioned the July 27 post, "Summer family and friends vacation with a bit of business too!"
StyleCaster

Kim & Pete Just Broke Up After 9 Months of Dating—Here’s the ‘Demanding’ Part That Ended Their Relationship

Click here to read the full article. The end of the road. The celebrity breakups of 2022 include Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet and more stars who have decided to call it quits on their relationships this year. As many know, the celebrity breakups of 2022 come after a year of splits and divorces in 2021 from celebrity couples like Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello; Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid; and Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. In a statement on April 15, 2021, J-Lo (who is back together with her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck) and A-Rod announced that they had ended their engagement...
The Independent

‘We were humiliated’: Audrina Patridge recalls Justin Timberlake’s ‘rude, diva behaviour’ at 2007 VMAs

Audrina Patridge has claimed Justin Timberlake exhibited “rude, diva behaviour” when she helped present him with a gong during the 2007 MTV Music Awards.In her new memoir, Choices: To the Hills and Back Again, published on Tuesday (26 July), Patridge claimed that Timberlake refused to take the “Male Artist of the Year” award from herself and her former co-stars, Whitney Port and Lauren Conrad.“We were invited to so many awards shows, and even asked to present a few times,” Patridge wrote in the new book, according to an excerpt seen by Yahoo! News.“I’ll never forget the 2007 MTV Video...
HollywoodLife

Elon Musk’s Mom Maye ‘Extremely Bummed’ By His Breakup With Natasha Bassett

Although Elon Musk‘s relationship with 28-year-old actress Natasha Bassett‘s has ended, the bond that she formed with his mother Maye Musk, 74, surely has not. However, that does not mean that the billionaire’s supermodel mother didn’t feel a certain way about the breakup, as a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Maye was “extremely bummed” by the sudden split.
