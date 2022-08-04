Read on 247sports.com
GopherIllustrated Fall Football Practice Report: August 6th
2022 Camp Report Day Three
The clouds were thick, but for the most part the rain held off as the Cincinnati Bearcats took the field at Camp Higher Ground for practice number three. BCJ was locked and.
Fall Camp Photo Gallery: Practice #2
On day 2 of fall camp, things got chippy and the competition for spots ramped up. This is going to be a fun camp to watch as there will be big competition for a spot on the depth chart and playing time. It was fun watching Coach McGuire interact with...
DuckTerritory's fall camp day two practice report
EUGENE, Ore. — The Ducks practiced in the afternoon heat for the second consecutive day. With temperatures nearly reaching 90-degrees, the support staff has set up a cool down station. Three tents sit behind the two practice turfs with benches beneath them accompanied by large fans and water coolers.
Photos from Oregon's second day of fall football camp
Oregon concluded its second day of fall camp on Saturday afternoon. This acted as the second of some 20 August practices on the practice turfs. The team again donned helmets, practice jerseys and shorts. Media was allowed to attend the first 18 or so minutes of practice to take notes...
Michigan Recruiting Insider: Wolverines score huge commit, make moves at the BBQ
The Michigan Recruiting Insider latest episode is live, with TMI's Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich providing unparalleled insight regarding the Wolverines on the recruiting trail. The episode is embedded below!. In this week's edition, the crew breaks down the importance of 2023 four-star offensive lineman Evan Link's commitment...
BTN analysts offer thoughts on Huskers during trip to Lincoln
The Big Ten Network and its team of analysts kicked off their annual road trip across the conference on Thursday in Lincoln, checking out Nebraska's morning practice. There is plenty of new players and coaches around the Husker program this fall, and Dave Revsine and Gerry Dinardo made sure to point out the new faces at Nebraska -- highlighting Casey Thompson, Chubba Purdy and Trey Palmer among others on the trip.
Fall Camp Lodge Notebook 2022: Day Four
The 2022 edition of fall camp has officially arrived for the Oregon State football team, and BeaverBlitz is on hand in Corvallis to provide analysis, daily recaps, and player spotlights during the month of August. We’re here to serve the passionate fans who can't get enough information as the Beavers make their way through the 2022 preseason.
VIDEO: Instant reaction following second fall practice and CanesFest
CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Watch an instant reaction immediately following the second fall practice and CanesFest on Saturday. The viewing period consisted of about 20 minutes featuring position drills with interviews from Kevin Steele, Tyrique Stevenson, Jalen Rivers and Xavier Restrepo after practice. The Hurricanes are off on Sunday and...
Washington Huskies Fall Camp Day 3 Practice Report
Seasonable temps returned to the Puget Sound region on Saturday, just in time for the Washington football team to don their shoulder pads. The players and coaches were amped up and went through a two-and-a-half hour practice on the Husky Stadium field. Dylan Morris took a vast majority of the...
Early in Fall camp, Florida placing 'big emphasis' on tackling
Amari Burney isn’t oblivious to the obvious. He’s abundantly aware that he, like the rest of Florida’s defense, failed to wrap up at times last season. And the season before that, and in 2019, too. He didn’t need Florida’s new coaching staff to give him clarity on...
Penn State DC Diaz on his approach to creating turnovers
The Nittany Lions' new defensive coordinator explains why his teams have been successful in a very key area of the game.
Jake Dickert stays mum on WSU injury updates after Day 4 of fall camp
PULLMAN -- Offensive linemen Rod Tialavea and Ma'ake Fifita were both injured on Day 3 of Washington State fall camp, but head man Jake Dickert did not have an update on either Saturday. Both were at practice on Day 4, but neither participated. "We're still kind of sorting through the...
The rundown on what Scott Frost said Friday about Husker fall camp progress
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost likes the zip on Casey Thompson's passes and in his team with the opener against Northwestern now just 22 days away. In a Friday post-practice meet-up with the media in which he publicly said what most were assuming – Thompson is the favorite for the starting QB job right now – Frost also expressed good vibes about how his team as a whole is getting after things.
WATCH: Mike Norvell reviews FSU's first preseason scrimmage
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State participated in their first preseason scrimmage on Saturday evening. Afterwards, head coach Mike Norvell shared his thoughts on what he saw from his team. He spoke about numerous positions and several individual players. His full comments are below in the video and quotes will be added:
VIP Tidbits: Decision day for Shelton Sampson Jr.
It is decision day for the No. 3 overall player in Louisiana’s 2023 class as five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. is set to announce his decision a little after 3 p.m. CT, only minutes away from the LSU campus.
Quinshon Judkins turning heads thus far in offseason, fall camp
One of the many takeaways early on in Ole Miss football's fall camp is that there's more than just a two-headed monster of Zach Evans and Ulysses Bentley in the backfield. When asking team personnel and players about those who's turned heads this offseason, Quinshon Judkins was among the first names mentioned. Through four days of fall practice, Judkins has backed that up.
Frost discusses Thompson as frontrunner at QB: 'His play has really, really risen since spring'
Nothing that will surprise probably, but when the head coach at Nebraska makes any sort of announcement confirming the direction of the quarterback race – well, everyone dutifully dictates it to the letter. With the Husker season opener against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland, now 22 days away, junior Casey...
Sooners Local Media Day interview: TE coach Joe Jon Finley - Part III
NORMAN, Okla. — Fall camp officially started Friday. As part of that, all the coaches and a number of players met with the media earlier in the week during the Sooners' annual Local Media Day. OUInsider.com spoke with tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley to get the lowdown on...
