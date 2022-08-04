ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

247Sports

2022 Camp Report Day Three

The clouds were thick, but for the most part the rain held off as the Cincinnati Bearcats took the field at Camp Higher Ground for practice number three. BCJ was locked and.
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

Fall Camp Photo Gallery: Practice #2

On day 2 of fall camp, things got chippy and the competition for spots ramped up. This is going to be a fun camp to watch as there will be big competition for a spot on the depth chart and playing time. It was fun watching Coach McGuire interact with...
FOOTBALL
247Sports

DuckTerritory's fall camp day two practice report

EUGENE, Ore. — The Ducks practiced in the afternoon heat for the second consecutive day. With temperatures nearly reaching 90-degrees, the support staff has set up a cool down station. Three tents sit behind the two practice turfs with benches beneath them accompanied by large fans and water coolers.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Photos from Oregon's second day of fall football camp

Oregon concluded its second day of fall camp on Saturday afternoon. This acted as the second of some 20 August practices on the practice turfs. The team again donned helmets, practice jerseys and shorts. Media was allowed to attend the first 18 or so minutes of practice to take notes...
FOOTBALL
247Sports

BTN analysts offer thoughts on Huskers during trip to Lincoln

The Big Ten Network and its team of analysts kicked off their annual road trip across the conference on Thursday in Lincoln, checking out Nebraska's morning practice. There is plenty of new players and coaches around the Husker program this fall, and Dave Revsine and Gerry Dinardo made sure to point out the new faces at Nebraska -- highlighting Casey Thompson, Chubba Purdy and Trey Palmer among others on the trip.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Fall Camp Lodge Notebook 2022: Day Four

The 2022 edition of fall camp has officially arrived for the Oregon State football team, and BeaverBlitz is on hand in Corvallis to provide analysis, daily recaps, and player spotlights during the month of August. We’re here to serve the passionate fans who can't get enough information as the Beavers make their way through the 2022 preseason.
CORVALLIS, OR
Sports
247Sports

VIDEO: Instant reaction following second fall practice and CanesFest

CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Watch an instant reaction immediately following the second fall practice and CanesFest on Saturday. The viewing period consisted of about 20 minutes featuring position drills with interviews from Kevin Steele, Tyrique Stevenson, Jalen Rivers and Xavier Restrepo after practice. The Hurricanes are off on Sunday and...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Washington Huskies Fall Camp Day 3 Practice Report

Seasonable temps returned to the Puget Sound region on Saturday, just in time for the Washington football team to don their shoulder pads. The players and coaches were amped up and went through a two-and-a-half hour practice on the Husky Stadium field. Dylan Morris took a vast majority of the...
SEATTLE, WA
247Sports

The rundown on what Scott Frost said Friday about Husker fall camp progress

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost likes the zip on Casey Thompson's passes and in his team with the opener against Northwestern now just 22 days away. In a Friday post-practice meet-up with the media in which he publicly said what most were assuming – Thompson is the favorite for the starting QB job right now – Frost also expressed good vibes about how his team as a whole is getting after things.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

WATCH: Mike Norvell reviews FSU's first preseason scrimmage

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State participated in their first preseason scrimmage on Saturday evening. Afterwards, head coach Mike Norvell shared his thoughts on what he saw from his team. He spoke about numerous positions and several individual players. His full comments are below in the video and quotes will be added:
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

SPORTS
247Sports

Quinshon Judkins turning heads thus far in offseason, fall camp

One of the many takeaways early on in Ole Miss football's fall camp is that there's more than just a two-headed monster of Zach Evans and Ulysses Bentley in the backfield. When asking team personnel and players about those who's turned heads this offseason, Quinshon Judkins was among the first names mentioned. Through four days of fall practice, Judkins has backed that up.
OXFORD, MS

