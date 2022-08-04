ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taft, CA

KGET

Twilight at CALM set for Saturday night

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Visitors to the California Living Museum can beat the heat along with the animals on Saturday night. Twilight at CALM takes place Aug. 6 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to bring a picnic dinner and dine with the animals as they enjoy the cool breeze that blows […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

PETE TITTL: Weekends at Moo something special

As the highway construction stretches into the foreseeable future, I'm confident that the impact on one of our favorite restaurants, Moo Creamery, has not been that bad. The restaurant that was once accessible directly off the Truxtun extension has survived the construction of a large bridge nearby for a road that is not yet accessible, though the bridge is impressive as you drive into the restaurant's parking lot.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Crumbl Cookies opening second Bakersfield location Aug. 12

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Those longing for mint brownie or strawberry ice cream bar cookies are in luck — Crumbl Cookies is opening its second Bakersfield location on Friday, Aug. 12. The new store in the Gosford Village Shopping Mall is locally owned and operated by Patrick and Katie Moradkhani and will be open from […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Taft, CA
Tehechapi News

PHOTO GALLERY: Bear Valley Springs celebrates National Night Out

The annual National Night Out, a law enforcement community event, was held in Bear Valley Springs at Cub Lake on Tuesday evening. Residents, law enforcement officers and community first responders, had the opportunity to meet one on one. National Night Out, founded in 1984, intends to enhance and promote the...
BEAR VALLEY SPRINGS, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Timothy Moncier

Timothy Conway Moncier, a resident of Lompoc, died from natural causes on July 9, 2022. He was 71. Tim was born in the Kern County community of Taft on April 23, 1951. He was preceded in death by his mother, Caroline Moncier Casparis, father, Ray Moncier, his brother, Ray Moncier Jr., and his stepfather Ken Casparis. He is survived by his wife, Ana, of Lompoc.
LOMPOC, CA
Tehechapi News

What might becoming a ‘blue zone’ mean for Tehachapi area residents?

Four members of the board of directors of Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District attended a special meeting at Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley hospital last week to learn about a concept called blue zones. Additional presentations were made to representatives of the city of Tehachapi, local organizations and hospital staff. Blue zones...
TEHACHAPI, CA
thetouristchecklist.com

30 Best & Fun Things to Do in Bakersfield (CA)

Take a break from the scenic coastal regions and connect to Southern California‘s Central Valley to discover the alluring town of Bakersfield. Bakersfield is the ninth largest city in California and has been growing at an overwhelming pace. It has a population of 800,000, and the numbers trend upwards by the year.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Go Backpacking

Reasons to Discover Bakersfield, California

Bakersfield was once considered something of an unsung gem. But a good thing can't be kept quiet for too long, and the praises for this convenient slice of California life have reached the ears of businesses, art lovers, real estate agents like Compass, and keen travelers everywhere. But why are...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Pet of the Week: Larry

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this week’s Pet of the Week, Larry! Larry is an energetic 3-month-old Shepard puppy mix, according to Julie Johnson with the Bakersfield Animal Care Center. If you’re interested in adopting a pet, you can call the Bakersfield Animal Care Center at 661-832-7387 or go to their website.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

The City of Bakersfield to host a job fair

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield is hosting their first job fair on Aug. 26, according to the city. The job fair is to take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Community House at Mill Creek Park, according to the city. Full-time and temporary positions are available. The city says, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Around Kern County, Episode 34

On this week's Around Kern County, we're showcasing how Behavioral Health and Recovery Services is helping residents on their road to recovery, spotlighting upcoming Animal Services adoption and spay/neuter events, and inviting job seekers to Kern County's inaugural Career Expo!
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Del Oro High School to open in south Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern High School District is opening Del Oro High School, the district’s 19th school, in a few weeks, according to the district. The district said, Del Oro was built on 58 acres and is to include a new state-of-the-art teaching and learning spaces, a three-court gym and a 25-hundred seat […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Taft Pawn Shop opens its doors Friday

Taft's newest business is opening its doors this week and celebrating with a grand opening and a barbecue on Friday. Taft Pawn Shop is opening at 315B Center Street, and owner Ron Throckmorton said business is booming for pawnshops in a tough economy with inflation making life more expensive. "All...
TAFT, CA

