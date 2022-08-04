Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office holds two academies for the first time

Read on www.kpvi.com
Bowie County Sheriff’s Department says deputy surviving a shooting is a miracle
TEXARKANA, Texas – Bowie County Sheriff Jeff Neal described the outcome of a deputy who was shot in the face as nothing short of a miracle. Lt. Scott Lillis was shot in the face by a man who had already shot two other people -- one fatally -- before turning the gun on himself the following a standoff. Lillis will lost sight in his left eye, but he is expecting to fully recover otherwise, Neal said Monday during a news conference.
Two Shreveport 107-year-old women honored
SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser honored two Shreveport women who are 107-years-old. Mrs. Elvira Helaire- Davis and Ms. Geneva Moore were both born in the summer of 1915. Woodrow Wilson was president then and it was the second year of World War I. "The things you've seen...
Lt. Gov. Nungesser touts sporting events, Mardi Gras while visiting Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Economic recovery after COVID-19 was one of the topics touched on by Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser Monday as he addressed the North Shreveport Business Association. He said Louisiana has to open its doors wide and business leaders need to make sure the community is safe and clean...
2nd Circuit upholds Mayor Perkins disqualification from re-election
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins remains disqualified from seeking re-election. That's after the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal on Monday sided with a trial court judge in finding Perkins did not meet qualifications for the office because of incorrect information on his candidacy form. A three-judge panel heard...
