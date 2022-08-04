Read on www.williamsonhomepage.com
Crowds return for opening weekend of the Williamson County Fair
More than 200,000 people are expected to attend this year's Williamson County Fair. The theme is 'An All-American Fair'.
Adorable Nashville Tiny Cottage Airbnb Featured in Southern Living & USA Today [PHOTOS]
If you're heading to Music City and you're looking for the perfect place to stay the most wish-listed Airbnb is located right in Nashville. Tiny houses are becoming somewhat of a very popular thing in the world. The idea of living simply is something a lot of people desire. Maybe you couldn't do it every day of your life because you have children or lots of pets but being able to enjoy it for a split moment in time can somehow satisfy the want.
Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County. Sumner Fest Saturday, August 6, 4:00pm-9:00pm 158 Sanders Ferry Rd, Hendersonville, TN Sanders Ferry Park Sumner Fest at The City by the Lake is Sumner County’s premier hot air balloon festival. Nestled on the shoreline of Old Hickory Lake, […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Goodness Gracious Restaurant and Catering Opens in Early August at Fountains at Gateway
Goodness Gracious Restaurant and Catering, a family-owned and chef-run Southern gourmet restaurant, will open at Fountains at Gateway early this month, announced developer Scott Graby, president of Hearthstone Properties. Owned and operated by Eric and Nicole Ford, Goodness Gracious will serve a full menu of from-scratch starters, entrees, hot and...
Eighth Annual Oktoberfest at Oaklands Mansion
Join in the fun on Saturday, September 24, 2022 from 3:00PM to 7:00PM when Oaklands Mansion hosts its Eighth Annual Oktoberfest. The craft beer festival’s growing list of brewers includes: The Mid-State Brew Crew, The Mid-State Brewsters, Cedar Glade Brews, Dark Humor Brewing, Deep South Growlers, Lazy Sunday Brewing Company and Thompson’s Brood.
Storms down trees, delay Music City Grand Prix
Storm damage was reported throughout Middle Tennessee as strong wind and rain moved into the area.
Indian Restaurants Bring Exotic Flavor to Rutherford County
Stretching back 5,000 years, the culinary history of India is one that’s incredibly rich and varied. Ranging across the flavor palette from mild to spicy, these complex, multi-textured dishes are the product of a medley of influences. The cultural values of India, the impact of Islam and Hindu, and even the influence of national conflicts with Mongolia, Persia, and China all shaped Indian cuisine. Perhaps this is why each of the country’s 29 states have their own menu items for hungry diners.
Newest Palmetto Moon store aligns ‘beautifully’ with Franklin’s charm, to open at CoolSprings Galleria
When officials with the Southern lifestyle retailer Palmetto Moon considered opening a store in Franklin, they looked beyond the numbers. Sure, the demographics lined up sufficiently, and the necessary data points were positive signs for doing business here. But according to Amber Dube, Palmetto Moon’s executive vice president and chief brand officer, Franklin held a certain vibe that couldn’t be measured through a spreadsheet.
Newsmaker: Hendersonville home bound program
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hendersonville Home Bound Meals is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year with their third annual motorcycle ride. Executive Director/CEO Bill Walker joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith over the phone on News 2 at 11 with more on all the good the organization does for the community.
Butter Your Biscuit at the Best Breakfast & Brunch Spots in Franklin
Whether you’re craving a savory Southern breakfast with all the fixings, a decadent cocktail-fueled brunch, or a healthy morning meal on the go, Franklin has plenty of breakfast and brunch options to satisfy every appetite. Here are a few of our favorite spots to butter your biscuit in Franklin and Williamson County.
This $6.999 Million Park-like Estate is a Perfect Place to Relax and Entertain in Franklin
The Estate in Franklin is a luxurious home showcasing limitless facilities for your leisure on an intimate or grand scale now available for sale. This home located at 3115 McMillan Rd, Franklin, Tennessee; offering 04 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 9,294 square feet of living spaces. Call Leanne Constantine – Constantine Turner Real Estate (Phone: 615 829-2552) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Franklin.
Nashville style icon, philanthropist Clare Armistead remembered
She was a Nashville-style icon and a philanthropist. The visitation for Clare Armistead took place at the Belle Meade Country Club. Armistead asked for her services to be called a Going Away Party.
Local Farmers Market at Lane Agri Park in Murfreesboro Continues - Now Thru Last Friday in October
MURFREESBORO, TN - August is peak produce time in Tennessee for many of your favorite fruits and vegetables. Farmers markets from east to west and in between are packed with fresh produce. Aug 7-13, 2022 is National Farmers Market Week and is the perfect time to stock up and support local farmers.
A Look Back at the 1932 Dedication of Stones River National Battlefield
Did you know the Stones River National Battlefield Park is celebrating 80 years as a national park this month? Let’s go back to 1932, when the Stones River National Battlefield Park was dedicated with a grand ceremony. Speakers paid high tribute to fallen heroes on both sides, and there were flag-raisings. Principle speakers included Congressman Ewin Davis and General Frank Cheatham.
Keep Nolensville Beautiful monthly clean up back on Saturday
In an effort to maintain the beauty and cleanliness of the town, Nolensville will host its monthly Keep Nolensville Beautiful clean up event this Saturday, Aug. 6. Keep Nolensville Beautiful is held on the first Saturday of each month throughout the entire year. All volunteers are asked to meet at...
MATTHEW WALKER COMPREHENSIVE HEALTH CENTER CELEBRATES NATIONAL HEALTH CENTER WEEK
MATTHEW WALKER COMPREHENSIVE HEALTH CENTER CELEBRATES NATIONAL HEALTH CENTER WEEK. “Chemistry for Strong Communities” to include activities and additional services for patients, staff, children, and more. NASHVILLE, August 5, 2022 – Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center (MWCHC) is excited to announce details surrounding the celebration of National Health Center...
Which HVAC Nashville Company Should You Choose?
There are many HVAC Nashville companies to choose from. Among them are Hiller, Lanham’s A/C Service, David Brown Heating & Air Conditioning, and South Nashville Heating & Cooling. But which one is the best? In this article, we’ll examine the pros and cons of each company, and discuss how to select the right one for your home.
Nolensville Kids Triathlon returns on Aug. 14, spots filling up quickly
Tennessee’s largest kids triathlon is back again. The Nolensville Kids Triathlon will kick off on Sunday, Aug. 14 at the Williamson County Recreation Complex in Nolensville. All proceeds from the triathlon will benefit Harvest Hands and the Nashville Dolphins. The race will kick off at 7 a.m. and conclude...
Rutherford County PAWS Pet of the Week: Meet Willie
Rutherford County PAWS introduces the Pet of the Week. Meet Willie (A239055). He's a one-year old male German Shepard that loves to play fetch. He is a bit shy and skittish if he's not familiar with you, but he is family friendly. Willie is potty trained, neutered, and up to date on ALL vaccinations! He's a very sweet and gentle puppy.
‘It’s a modern-day miracle’: Family holds funeral for Nashville native, WWII veteran after 78 years
After 78 years, a World War II veteran and U.S. marine is finally being laid to rest in his hometown of Nashville.
