ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
My 1053 WJLT

Adorable Nashville Tiny Cottage Airbnb Featured in Southern Living & USA Today [PHOTOS]

If you're heading to Music City and you're looking for the perfect place to stay the most wish-listed Airbnb is located right in Nashville. Tiny houses are becoming somewhat of a very popular thing in the world. The idea of living simply is something a lot of people desire. Maybe you couldn't do it every day of your life because you have children or lots of pets but being able to enjoy it for a split moment in time can somehow satisfy the want.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County. Sumner Fest Saturday, August 6, 4:00pm-9:00pm 158 Sanders Ferry Rd, Hendersonville, TN Sanders Ferry Park Sumner Fest at The City by the Lake is Sumner County’s premier hot air balloon festival. Nestled on the shoreline of Old Hickory Lake, […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Williamson County, TN
Government
Williamson County, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Williamson County, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
City
Gates, TN
murfreesboro.com

Eighth Annual Oktoberfest at Oaklands Mansion

Join in the fun on Saturday, September 24, 2022 from 3:00PM to 7:00PM when Oaklands Mansion hosts its Eighth Annual Oktoberfest. The craft beer festival’s growing list of brewers includes: The Mid-State Brew Crew, The Mid-State Brewsters, Cedar Glade Brews, Dark Humor Brewing, Deep South Growlers, Lazy Sunday Brewing Company and Thompson’s Brood.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborovoice.com

Indian Restaurants Bring Exotic Flavor to Rutherford County

Stretching back 5,000 years, the culinary history of India is one that’s incredibly rich and varied. Ranging across the flavor palette from mild to spicy, these complex, multi-textured dishes are the product of a medley of influences. The cultural values of India, the impact of Islam and Hindu, and even the influence of national conflicts with Mongolia, Persia, and China all shaped Indian cuisine. Perhaps this is why each of the country’s 29 states have their own menu items for hungry diners.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Newest Palmetto Moon store aligns ‘beautifully’ with Franklin’s charm, to open at CoolSprings Galleria

When officials with the Southern lifestyle retailer Palmetto Moon considered opening a store in Franklin, they looked beyond the numbers. Sure, the demographics lined up sufficiently, and the necessary data points were positive signs for doing business here. But according to Amber Dube, Palmetto Moon’s executive vice president and chief brand officer, Franklin held a certain vibe that couldn’t be measured through a spreadsheet.
FRANKLIN, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Garrison
WKRN

Newsmaker: Hendersonville home bound program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hendersonville Home Bound Meals is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year with their third annual motorcycle ride. Executive Director/CEO Bill Walker joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith over the phone on News 2 at 11 with more on all the good the organization does for the community.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
visitfranklin.com

Butter Your Biscuit at the Best Breakfast & Brunch Spots in Franklin

Whether you’re craving a savory Southern breakfast with all the fixings, a decadent cocktail-fueled brunch, or a healthy morning meal on the go, Franklin has plenty of breakfast and brunch options to satisfy every appetite. Here are a few of our favorite spots to butter your biscuit in Franklin and Williamson County.
FRANKLIN, TN
luxury-houses.net

This $6.999 Million Park-like Estate is a Perfect Place to Relax and Entertain in Franklin

The Estate in Franklin is a luxurious home showcasing limitless facilities for your leisure on an intimate or grand scale now available for sale. This home located at 3115 McMillan Rd, Franklin, Tennessee; offering 04 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 9,294 square feet of living spaces. Call Leanne Constantine – Constantine Turner Real Estate (Phone: 615 829-2552) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Franklin.
FRANKLIN, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Carnival Games#Volunteers#Goats#Bee Hives#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Honey Bees
boropulse.com

A Look Back at the 1932 Dedication of Stones River National Battlefield

Did you know the Stones River National Battlefield Park is celebrating 80 years as a national park this month? Let’s go back to 1932, when the Stones River National Battlefield Park was dedicated with a grand ceremony. Speakers paid high tribute to fallen heroes on both sides, and there were flag-raisings. Principle speakers included Congressman Ewin Davis and General Frank Cheatham.
MURFREESBORO, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Keep Nolensville Beautiful monthly clean up back on Saturday

In an effort to maintain the beauty and cleanliness of the town, Nolensville will host its monthly Keep Nolensville Beautiful clean up event this Saturday, Aug. 6. Keep Nolensville Beautiful is held on the first Saturday of each month throughout the entire year. All volunteers are asked to meet at...
NOLENSVILLE, TN
franklinis.com

MATTHEW WALKER COMPREHENSIVE HEALTH CENTER CELEBRATES NATIONAL HEALTH CENTER WEEK

MATTHEW WALKER COMPREHENSIVE HEALTH CENTER CELEBRATES NATIONAL HEALTH CENTER WEEK. “Chemistry for Strong Communities” to include activities and additional services for patients, staff, children, and more. NASHVILLE, August 5, 2022 – Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center (MWCHC) is excited to announce details surrounding the celebration of National Health Center...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
handymantips.org

Which HVAC Nashville Company Should You Choose?

There are many HVAC Nashville companies to choose from. Among them are Hiller, Lanham’s A/C Service, David Brown Heating & Air Conditioning, and South Nashville Heating & Cooling. But which one is the best? In this article, we’ll examine the pros and cons of each company, and discuss how to select the right one for your home.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County PAWS Pet of the Week: Meet Willie

Rutherford County PAWS introduces the Pet of the Week. Meet Willie (A239055). He's a one-year old male German Shepard that loves to play fetch. He is a bit shy and skittish if he's not familiar with you, but he is family friendly. Willie is potty trained, neutered, and up to date on ALL vaccinations! He's a very sweet and gentle puppy.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy