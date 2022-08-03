ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Acuña, Rosario lead Braves past Mets 9-6 in NL East showdown

NEW YORK (AP) — Maybe those Mets fans out in right field should just leave Ronald Acuña Jr. alone. Razzed at Citi Field with 40,000-plus on hand, Acuña matched his career high with four hits and robbed Pete Alonso of a two-run homer as the Atlanta Braves built a big early lead and beat New York 9-6 on Friday night to rebound quickly in their NL East showdown. “It was all night — but I like that. I like that, just because it kind of gives me that motivation to play extra hard,” Acuña said through a translator. “I think tonight’s game felt like a playoff game.” Eddie Rosario hit a three-run homer in the first inning and an RBI double in the second to help the Braves open an 8-0 cushion. Rookie center fielder Michael Harris II also went deep and threw out a runner at the plate.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

New York Mets take first of five with Braves in thriller | Main Takeaways

The New York Mets did a great job taking the first of a huge five-game series with the Atlanta Braves. The Mets took last night’s game 6-4 at Citi Field. This win puts the Mets up to 67-38 on the year. The Mets are now 9-1 over their last 10 games. In the battle between these two in the NL East, the Mets now have a 4.5-game lead.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

New York Mets bounce back, take series with Washington | Main Takeaways

After having their seven-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday, the New York Mets bounced back yesterday afternoon. They defeated the Washington Nationals 9-5, taking the series. The Mets are now 66-38 on the year and back up to 3.5 games over the Atlanta Braves as the two teams enter a huge five-game series at Citi Field.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jordan, NY
City
Homer, NY
State
Washington State
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
DBLTAP

MLB The Show 22 Mets Theme Team

The MLB season has seen a lot of great moments. Now that we have a lot of great cards in the game, it's time to take a look at our Mets theme team in MLB The Show 22.
QUEENS, NY
UPI News

Phillies release veteran shortstop Didi Gregorius

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies released veteran shortstop Didi Gregorius in one of several transactions, the team announced Thursday. Infielder Jean Segura was reinstated from the 60-day injured list. The Phillies said center fielder Brandon Marsh and right-handed pitcher Noah Syndergaard reported to the team, and right-handed pitcher Kyle Gibson was activated from the bereavement list.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy