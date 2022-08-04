Will Bitoin Finally Break $24K or Is Another Crash in the Cards? (BTC Price Analysis)

Read on cryptopotato.com
From the hectic Nomad exploit to thousands of Solana-based wallets being drained, the last week resulted in a declining market that’s reaching a decision point. The past seven days failed to bring positive developments, at least in terms of pricing, as the total cryptocurrency market capitalization dropped by around $35 billion. This comes on the back of BTC and ETH failing to overcome critical resistance levels and presently circulating below them.
Michael Saylor: US Inflation is +9.1%, It’s Only a Matter of Time Before The World Discovers 1 BTC = 1 BTC.
Michael Saylor has pointed out that the US dollar continues to gain value as annual inflation has hit 9.1%. He adds that other global currencies continue to weaken against the USD, and it is only a matter of time before the world discovers that one Bitcoin will always be equal to one Bitcoin.
Motley Fool
What Happened to Coinbase Stock on Thursday?
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Today's video focuses on Coinbase (COIN 3.29%) and...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
On Friday, 72 companies set new 52-week lows. Intel INTC is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Helius Medical Tech HSDT. Helius Medical Tech HSDT...
freightwaves.com
Benchmark diesel price declines again, nears April level
The six-week decline in the benchmark Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration weekly average retail diesel price now totals 67.2 cents/gallon. The weekly price, which is the basis for most fuel surcharges, was down 13 cts/g this week, dropping to $5.138/g. It has not been at a level this low since April 18.
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin in Search for a Direction, Will $24K Finally Fall? (BTC Price Analysis)
Bitcoin’s price has been consolidating between the $20K and $24K level over the last couple of months, after a rapid crash from the $30K level. The $17K-$20K support area has been holding well, pushing the cryptocurrency higher towards the $24K resistance on multiple occasions but has so far failed to overcome it.
cryptopotato.com
ETH With Another Attempt to Reclaim $1.7K, Will it Succeed? (Ethereum Price Analysis)
It appears that Ethereum failed at yet another attempt to convincingly overcome $1,700, showing that the buying pressure is slowly fading. The question is if the momentum will pick up or if the bears will take the opportunity to bring the price lower. Technical Analysis. By Grizzly. The Daily Chart.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Trader Says Bitcoin Flashing Bullish Signal, Updates Ethereum, Solana and Optimism Forecasts
A popular analyst is providing price target updates for four crypto assets as the markets try to end the week in positive territory. The pseudonymous trader known as Altcoin Sherpa tells his 180,800 Twitter followers that while he does expect Bitcoin (BTC) to revisit $28,000 in the not-too-distant future, the brief surge above $24,500 on July 30th didn’t convince him that BTC is witnessing a strong uptrend in the short-term timeframe.
cryptopotato.com
Arthur Hayes Expects $5,000 Ethereum by March 2023
His prediction is based on two criteria: a central bank pivot, and a successful Ethereum Merge. Former BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes says he expects Ethereum to reach $5,000 by the end of Q1 2023. His estimate is based on a dual expectation that the Federal Reserve will ‘pivot,’ and that...
CoinTelegraph
‘Insane evidence’ Bitcoin has capitulated in past 2 months — analysis
Bitcoin (BTC) is providing overwhelming evidence that it is capitulating, and it is time to flip bullish as a result, new analysis believes. In a Twitter thread on Aug. 3, Charles Edwards, CEO of crypto asset manager Capriole, revealed what he called the “The 12 Bitcoin Capitulations.”. “Risk-returns skewed...
cryptopotato.com
Block Q2 Bitcoin Revenue Down 6% YOY Due to BTC Slump
Excluding BTC, Block’s Q2 revenue and gross profit increased by 34% and 29%, respectively. American digital payments company Block Inc.’s second-quarter (Q2) revenue dropped by 6% year-over-year (YOY) to $4.4 billion. Although the numbers still topped Wall Street’s expectations of $4.35 billion, it suffered a loss of $208 million during the quarter, the Associated Press reported.
The stock market is headed for another big sell-off unless economic data quickly improves, Goldman Sachs says
The stock market is headed for another big sell-off unless economic data quickly improves, Goldman Sachs said in a Thursday note. Goldman is concerned that much of the 14% rally from the mid-June low has been driven by systematic traders rather than fundamental investors. "Without clear signs of a positive...
Fewer retail investors are trading stocks and cryptocurrencies on Robinhood as markets suffer a sell-off
Robinhood's monthly active users plunged 34% to 14 million over the past year. Retail investors have stopped trading stocks on the platform as stocks and cryptocurrencies plummet. The trading app now plans to cut 23% of its staff, chief executive Vlad Tenev said. Robinhood has seen its active users decline...
3 Reasons the Bear Market Isn't Over Yet and 1 Reason to Be Exceedingly Optimistic
The tea leaves suggest the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq have yet to find a bottom.
u.today
"Game Changer": $10 Trillion Behemoth BlackRock to Propel Institutional Crypto Adoption
American multinational investment management behemoth BlackRock has announced a partnership with Coinbase Prime, the prime brokerage offering of the leading U.S. exchange. Those institutional clients who use BlackRock's Aladdin platform will now be able to get exposure to Bitcoin because of the recent tie-up. Joseph Chalom, the company's global head of strategic ecosystem partnerships, said the world's biggest asset manager had seen an uptick in demand for crypto among its institutional clients.
cryptopotato.com
Voyager Digital Given Green Light to Return Customer Funds: Report
Embattled crypto brokerage Voyager Digital has been granted court approval to return some of its customer’s funds. The US Bankruptcy Court in New York ruled on August 4 that Voyager had provided a “sufficient basis” to support its claim that customers should get access to some of their funds.
