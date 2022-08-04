Affordable apartment building planned next to Sacramento transit ‘hub,’ restaurants

Read on www.aol.com
Toys R Us opens again in California including Sacramento locations
(KTXL) — Toys R Us, the beloved children’s toy brand, is officially back inside Macy’s stores with several locations throughout California. According to the Macy’s website, Toy R Us has 30 locations inside its California stores including two in Sacramento at the Arden Fair Mall and the Downtown Commons. Toys R Us inside the Macy’s […]
Del Paso Heights' 'Unity N' Community' strives to quell violence in neighborhood
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A large crowd of Del Paso Heights neighbors gathered for the 20th annual Unity N' Community cookout Sunday afternoon. There was no shortage of soul food, music and entertainment. "One thing about the Del Paso Heights area is that we're all a family," said event co-host...
Mountain Democrat
Gem Faire to dazzle in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO — Gem Faire, America’s Premier Jewelry and Bead Show, returns to Scottish Rite Center Aug. 5-7. Explore the largest selection of fine jewelry, crystals, gemstones, beads, minerals, earth’s treasures and much more. Take advantage of buying direct from the importers and wholesalers. From loose gemstones, raw minerals and millions of bead strands to finished jewelry, fashion accessories, supplies and tools, find them all under one roof. Jewelry repair, cleaning and ring sizing services are available while visitors shop.
rosevilletoday.com
Senior Resource Fair in Roseville August 11th at Maidu Community Center
Roseville, Calif. – On Aug. 11, Placer County residents will be able to attend a “one-stop-shop” for senior resources at Placer PROTECT’s annual senior resource fair. The resource fair is being held at the Maidu Community Center in Roseville from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free...
Round1 to open at Roseville Galleria
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Round1 Bowling & Amusement opens Saturday at the Westfield Galleria in Roseville. At Round1, visitors can expect to find bowling, arcade games, billiards, karaoke, and other activities in an indoor facility complex. "We're excited to be a part of the largest city in Placer County and...
Get free back-to-school supplies at these Sacramento-area events
(KTXL) — As kids return to school this fall, school supplies are in high demand, but costs have increased, leading to stress for some parents. According to a survey from Deloitte, parents are planning to spend an average of $661 per child for back-to-school shopping, which is up 8% from 2021 and 27% in 2019. […]
KCRA.com
Community gathers for 'Stop the Violence' soul food cookout in Del Paso Heights
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — "Stop the Violence," that's the message organizers hope to spread as they bring the Del Paso Heights neighborhood of Sacramento together for a soul food cookout. People gathered on Sunday from 12-6 p.m. "An event like this here helps because it creates unity," said Samuel Kinsey,...
Fire burns multiple units in a Rancho Cordova apartment complex
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to a multi-alarm apartment fire in Rancho Cordova early Sunday morning. According to a tweet from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, eight units in the apartment complex were damaged while three were destroyed. 11 people are currently displaced due to the fire, and one is […]
KCRA.com
Grand opening: Dave's Hot Chicken opens Sacramento location
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Los Angeles-based restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken is opening its first Sacramento location, fueling the hot chicken trend in the area. “It’s exciting. It brings a lot of opportunity to the Sacramento market. We hired about 70 people all from this area,” said Martha Olmos, operating manager for the new location.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
This Northern California cruise costs at least $6K with stops in Sacramento and Stockton
A new cruise line starting in San Francisco will guide passengers on a Northern California excursion, with stops in Sacramento, Napa, Vallejo and Stockton. American Cruise Lines, announced its first California cruise last week, which features a two-day stop in Sacramento and a guided tour of Old Sacramento’s waterfront and underground city, according to the news release.
Sacramento businesses to provide backpacks to local students
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Several businesses in the Sacramento area are offering free backpacks and other school supplies to students in the area. The Sacramento Children’s Home will be hosting an event on Friday from noon to 2 p.m. where they will be offering free backpacks and other school supplies to students for the upcoming […]
Sacramento roads open after explosion near Light Rail
SACRAMENTO -- Police are on scene investigating an explosion inside a vehicle near the Roseville Road Light Rail station in North Sacramento.Around 1 p.m., Sacramento Police officers responded to the area near Roseville Road and Connie Drive regarding a medical aid call where they reportedly found an adult male with significant non-life-threatening injuries. They also located evidence of an explosion in a related vehicle.The man, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital, as was the female passenger in the same vehicle.It appears the explosion was caused by an accidental detonation of an illegal firework or similar device, according to police.Roseville Road between Tri Cities Road and Connie Drive was closed but has since opened back up.
Some Sacramento families seek help with essentials for the first time as inflation soars
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With the cost of everyday necessities like groceries, fuel, utilities and more rising, some are seeking out community resources to help them fill the gap for the first time. Mayra Romero, 29, recently lost her job with the Girl Scouts of Northern California. The news came...
KCRA.com
New cruise with stops at Bay Area, Stockton and Sacramento will you cost at least $6,000
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Starting next year, you will be able to cruise through the Delta in luxurious style. American Cruise Lines has announced its first-ever California cruise through the Delta, which will be launching in February. The cruise, on a ship called American Jazz, will be eight days long....
Temporary ban on homeless camp removals in Sacramento in effect
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A federal injunction stopping the city of Sacramento from clearing homeless encampments for the rest of this month is in effect. The lawsuit was filed by the Sacramento Homeless Union. The Sacramento Homeless Union and Sacramento city officials tells us part of the issue is the...
Thunder Valley Casino Resort announces winner of million-dollar jackpot
LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — There was a lucky winner of a $1.5 million jackpot at Thunder Valley Casino Resort on Friday. The casino announced Roberto Arcueno as the winner of the million-dollar jackpot worth $1,538,738.97. Arcueno hit the massive jackpot on the Dancing Drums Explosion slot machine, which has a credit entry of one cent. […]
$6K to go on a cruise that teaches you about Sacramento?
SACRAMENTO — A new boat cruise plans to teach you about Sacramento and take you to several Northern California cities.American Cruise Lines is launching a new California voyage with a ship that will make a two-day stop in Sacramento, sailing right up to the docks along the Old Sacramento Waterfront.The eight-day cruise will begin and end in San Francisco, with additional stops in Stockton, Napa, and Vallejo.The route is a tribute to the gold rush days."This is so historically accurate. Coming up the river is exactly the way it was back 150 more years ago," said Delta Pick Mello of the Sacramento History Museum.Passengers will receive guided shore excursions to places like the state railroad museum and Old Sac's underground tunnel.The cruise will be aboard the "American Jazz." a modern multi-deck ship that can accommodate more than 150 passengers."I think anytime we have a chance to welcome new visitors to our community, it's a real win economically," said Scott Ford of the Downtown Sacramento Partnership.The new cruises are scheduled to start in Feb. 2023, with prices starting at $6,000.
Folsom native identified as the third victim of a deadly lightning strike in Washington, D.C.
(KTXL) — The third victim of a deadly lightning strike near the White House was identified as Brooks Lambertson, 29, a native of Folsom, according to a news release from City National Bank, Lambertson’s employer, who also said that the Lambertson family had identified him. Lightning struck Lafayette Park, in Washington, D.C., on Thursday evening […]
topshelfmusicmag.com
A brilliant night with The Lumineers in Sacramento
It was a magical time, all because of Denver’s amazing band, The Lumineers! Part of their Brightside Tour, The Lumineers stopped by the Golden 1 Center on Tuesday night in Sacramento. Their 26-song setlist was impressive and fun to be apart of. The fans were lined up, anxiously waiting to get in and witness an amazing show. There were lines for all the merchandise and concessions… everyone was ready to party with The Lumineers.
Explosion in vehicle forces road closures in North Sacramento, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Road closures are in effect in North Sacramento, as officers investigate an explosion inside a vehicle, according to the Sacramento Police Department. At 2:01 p.m. Saturday, the department tweeted that road closures are along Roseville Road between Connie Drive and Tri Stations Road. According to the police, officers believe the explosion […]
