ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Affordable apartment building planned next to Sacramento transit ‘hub,’ restaurants

By Ryan Lillis
AOL Corp
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.aol.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Toys R Us opens again in California including Sacramento locations

(KTXL) — Toys R Us, the beloved children’s toy brand, is officially back inside Macy’s stores with several locations throughout California.  According to the Macy’s website, Toy R Us has 30 locations inside its California stores including two in Sacramento at the Arden Fair Mall and the Downtown Commons.  Toys R Us inside the Macy’s […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Mountain Democrat

Gem Faire to dazzle in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — Gem Faire, America’s Premier Jewelry and Bead Show, returns to Scottish Rite Center Aug. 5-7. Explore the largest selection of fine jewelry, crystals, gemstones, beads, minerals, earth’s treasures and much more. Take advantage of buying direct from the importers and wholesalers. From loose gemstones, raw minerals and millions of bead strands to finished jewelry, fashion accessories, supplies and tools, find them all under one roof. Jewelry repair, cleaning and ring sizing services are available while visitors shop.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Sacramento, CA
Business
San Diego, CA
Business
San Diego, CA
Government
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Business
Sacramento, CA
Government
Local
California Real Estate
Sacramento, CA
Real Estate
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Real Estate
ABC10

Round1 to open at Roseville Galleria

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Round1 Bowling & Amusement opens Saturday at the Westfield Galleria in Roseville. At Round1, visitors can expect to find bowling, arcade games, billiards, karaoke, and other activities in an indoor facility complex. "We're excited to be a part of the largest city in Placer County and...
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Get free back-to-school supplies at these Sacramento-area events

(KTXL) — As kids return to school this fall, school supplies are in high demand, but costs have increased, leading to stress for some parents.  According to a survey from Deloitte, parents are planning to spend an average of $661 per child for back-to-school shopping, which is up 8% from 2021 and 27% in 2019. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Fire burns multiple units in a Rancho Cordova apartment complex

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to a multi-alarm apartment fire in Rancho Cordova early Sunday morning. According to a tweet from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, eight units in the apartment complex were damaged while three were destroyed. 11 people are currently displaced due to the fire, and one is […]
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Apartment Building#Dallas#Housingworks#The City Council
KCRA.com

Grand opening: Dave's Hot Chicken opens Sacramento location

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Los Angeles-based restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken is opening its first Sacramento location, fueling the hot chicken trend in the area. “It’s exciting. It brings a lot of opportunity to the Sacramento market. We hired about 70 people all from this area,” said Martha Olmos, operating manager for the new location.
SACRAMENTO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

This Northern California cruise costs at least $6K with stops in Sacramento and Stockton

A new cruise line starting in San Francisco will guide passengers on a Northern California excursion, with stops in Sacramento, Napa, Vallejo and Stockton. American Cruise Lines, announced its first California cruise last week, which features a two-day stop in Sacramento and a guided tour of Old Sacramento’s waterfront and underground city, according to the news release.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento businesses to provide backpacks to local students

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Several businesses in the Sacramento area are offering free backpacks and other school supplies to students in the area. The Sacramento Children’s Home will be hosting an event on Friday from noon to 2 p.m. where they will be offering free backpacks and other school supplies to students for the upcoming […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento roads open after explosion near Light Rail

SACRAMENTO -- Police are on scene investigating an explosion inside a vehicle near the Roseville Road Light Rail station in North Sacramento.Around 1 p.m., Sacramento Police officers responded to the area near Roseville Road and Connie Drive regarding a medical aid call where they reportedly found an adult male with significant non-life-threatening injuries. They also located evidence of an explosion in a related vehicle.The man, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital, as was the female passenger in the same vehicle.It appears the explosion was caused by an accidental detonation of an illegal firework or similar device, according to police.Roseville Road between Tri Cities Road and Connie Drive was closed but has since opened back up.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
FOX40

Thunder Valley Casino Resort announces winner of million-dollar jackpot

LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — There was a lucky winner of a $1.5 million jackpot at Thunder Valley Casino Resort on Friday.  The casino announced Roberto Arcueno as the winner of the million-dollar jackpot worth $1,538,738.97. Arcueno hit the massive jackpot on the Dancing Drums Explosion slot machine, which has a credit entry of one cent.   […]
LINCOLN, CA
CBS Sacramento

$6K to go on a cruise that teaches you about Sacramento?

SACRAMENTO — A new boat cruise plans to teach you about Sacramento and take you to several Northern California cities.American Cruise Lines is launching a new California voyage with a ship that will make a two-day stop in Sacramento, sailing right up to the docks along the Old Sacramento Waterfront.The eight-day cruise will begin and end in San Francisco, with additional stops in Stockton, Napa, and Vallejo.The route is a tribute to the gold rush days."This is so historically accurate. Coming up the river is exactly the way it was back 150 more years ago," said Delta Pick Mello of the Sacramento History Museum.Passengers will receive guided shore excursions to places like the state railroad museum and Old Sac's underground tunnel.The cruise will be aboard the "American Jazz." a modern multi-deck ship that can accommodate more than 150 passengers."I think anytime we have a chance to welcome new visitors to our community, it's a real win economically," said Scott Ford of the Downtown Sacramento Partnership.The new cruises are scheduled to start in Feb. 2023, with prices starting at $6,000.
SACRAMENTO, CA
topshelfmusicmag.com

A brilliant night with The Lumineers in Sacramento

It was a magical time, all because of Denver’s amazing band, The Lumineers! Part of their Brightside Tour, The Lumineers stopped by the Golden 1 Center on Tuesday night in Sacramento. Their 26-song setlist was impressive and fun to be apart of. The fans were lined up, anxiously waiting to get in and witness an amazing show. There were lines for all the merchandise and concessions… everyone was ready to party with The Lumineers.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Explosion in vehicle forces road closures in North Sacramento, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Road closures are in effect in North Sacramento, as officers investigate an explosion inside a vehicle, according to the Sacramento Police Department.  At 2:01 p.m. Saturday, the department tweeted that road closures are along  Roseville Road between Connie Drive and Tri Stations Road. According to the police, officers believe the explosion […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy