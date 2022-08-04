ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

Burned-out boat pulled from Sacramento River. What about the other 50 in the Delta?

By Amelia Davidson
 5 days ago
KRON4 News

Motorcyclist who died last weekend after leading CHP on pursuit in Lodi identified

(BCN) — A 31-year-old motorcyclist who died last weekend after allegedly leading California Highway Patrol on a pursuit that led to a crash in Lodi has been identified by the San Joaquin County Coroner’s Office. Rodolfo Jaime Acevedo, of Stockton, succumbed to his injuries Sunday at San Joaquin General Hospital. California Highway Patrol officials said […]
NBC News

11-year-old 'attacked' by police at California State Fair, family says

An 11-year-old Black boy was "attacked" by police during "Kids Day" at the California State Fair, according to his family and Black Lives Matter Sacramento. Elijah Hunter's family, their attorney, Black Lives Matter Sacramento and the Greater Sacramento National Association for the Advancement of Colored People gathered Monday for a news conference to demand policy changes at Cal Expo, which hosts the fair.
AOL Corp

Man shot and killed Friday night in Rancho Cordova. His girlfriend made emergency call

A man was shot and killed Friday night in a residential area of Rancho Cordova. The suspect remains at large. Rancho Cordova police responded about 11:21 p.m. to the 3000 block of Ramsgate Way after receiving a call from a woman reporting that her boyfriend had been shot. Upon arrival, officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound and administered medical care. He died at a hospital.
Yana Bostongirl

Why California’s I-5 is the Deadliest Road in the US

According to ValuePenguin, California and Texas accounted for 10% of the 179,696 car crash fatalities reported between 2015-2019. The most dangerous road in the US based on fatalities resulting from car crashes is the I-5 highway in California: "The most dangerous road in the U.S. is Interstate 5 in California, where 584 people were killed in 544 deadly crashes. State Route 49 in California topped ValuePenguin's analysis for the rate of deaths per crash, while state Route 91 led for the number of fatal crashes in which alcohol was present.
KCRA.com

Worker killed in shooting at Sacramento Speedway gas station

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman who worked at a Sacramento gas station died after a shooting early Wednesday morning at the station, KCRA 3 has confirmed. The shooting happened at the Speedway gas station off Gateway Oaks Drive in the Natomas neighborhood around 12:25 a.m., according to the Sacramento Police Department dispatch. She died at the gas station, according to authorities.
KTVU FOX 2

Armored car employee robbed at gunpoint in Vallejo

An armored car employee was robbed at gunpoint at a Safeway in Vallejo on Tuesday. The incident happened just before 2 p.m. at Redwood Plaza at Admiral Callaghan Lane. Video shows police investigating at a Loomis truck at crime scene. There were no arrests. No one was injured.

