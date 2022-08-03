Wounded veteran, family receives new home in Biloxi through the Military Warriors Support Foundation

Read on www.wtok.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLOX
Wounded veteran and family receives new home in Biloxi
There’s not much topography on a football field. But that’s not stopping George County’s quest to get to the top. Bayou View gets new track at no cost to city thanks to PTA. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. It took the school PTA only about a month...
WLOX
Family of beloved teacher Anna Logan grieve her loss, celebrate her life
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A tragic automobile accident Sunday evening took the life of a beloved 31-year-old Jackson County teacher, but left behind a legacy of love. The family of Anna Logan is grieving her loss but celebrating a life well lived. Anna’s life was all out and non-stop.
WLOX
Biloxi Seafood Festival Contest - Official Promotion Rules
1. Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by WLOX, LLC, 208 DeBuys Road, Biloxi, MS 39531 and The Biloxi Seafood Festival (“Sponsor(s)”). The promotion begins at 8:00am on Monday, September 5th and ends at 11:59pm on Tuesday September 6th. Entries must be received by 11:59pm on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.
Mississippi Press
Springs Cinema building demolished, leaving behind only memories
OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- For two decades, there weren’t many decisions to be made for Ocean Springs residents on what to do on a Friday night. If the Greyhound football team was playing, you went to Greyhound Stadium. If not, you went to Springs Cinema. Perhaps both, given the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLOX
Gulf Coast student faces alleged bullying due to medical condition
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One Gulf Coast mother and her daughter are pleading with parents to talk with their kids about bullying. This comes after a student says she was bullied relentlessly over a medical condition. Destiaine Gossage rarely gets to present herself to the world without ridicule. Punching her...
Picayune Item
Five Mississippi men arrested in Louisiana for illegal fishing acts
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing violations in Plaquemines Parish on Aug. 3. Agents cited Timothy Jones, 60, of McComb, Miss., Ellis R. Martin, 57, of Summit, Miss., Thomas Firth, 56, of Tylertown, Miss., and Steven Riley, 59, of Gulfport, Miss., for over the daily limit of catfish. Agents also cited Clifton Clark, 44, Gulfport, Miss., and Riley and Jones for not possessing a non-resident basic fishing license.
WLOX
Harrison Central student tells investigators he brought gun to school for “protection”
Several skilled coders graduated from the Mississippi Coding Academy on Friday, and after 11 months of training, they’ll all be heading into the job market. Family of beloved teacher Anna Logan grieve her loss, celebrate her life. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A tragic automobile accident Sunday evening took...
mississippifreepress.org
Rental Assistance Funds Still Available In Harrison County After Gov. Reeves Ends Program
Renters in Harrison and Hinds counties are not likely to suffer from Gov. Tate Reeves’ order this week to end access to a key pandemic-era rental assistance program 10 days from now. Most Mississippians who need help paying their rent or utilities will no longer be able to apply...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Teen charged after bringing loaded gun to Mississippi high school; he said it was for protection against another student
A teenage student was taken into custody Friday morning after bringing a loaded handgun to a south Mississippi campus. The teen, 15, is a student at Harrison Central High School in Gulfport, WLOX-TV reported. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said the school resource officer received a tip from a teacher...
WTOK-TV
“What could have happened?” | Law enforcement, parents react to Harrison Central gun scare
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A 15-year-old Harrison Central student is facing felony charges as an adult. The student is accused of bringing a loaded hand gun to school. “I think it’s crazy that children are getting their hands on guns and bringing them to school,” said Kaitlyn Lewis, who’s 15-year-old daughter goes to Harrison Central.
wxxv25.com
Bay St. Louis man remembered for his love of family
A Bay St. Louis man remembered as a family first kind of guy was known for putting his children ahead of everything else. Ryan Moran was killed Monday afternoon when he was hit by a train near Lakeshore Road. The 32-year-old left behind a wife, Destin, and children Ryanna and...
WTOK-TV
Four men sentenced in child exploitation cases across Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The State Attorney General announced the sentencing of four men involved in child exploitation cases across Mississippi. Lynn Fitch says the physical, mental, and emotional injuries caused by child exploitation will be felt by the victims for a lifetime. Matthew Robert Strempler of Bay St. Louis...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLOX
Gulfport man killed in I-10 crash near Slidell
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WLOX) - A Gulfport man died in a car crash early Saturday morning on I-10 near Slidell, Louisiana. Athuris “AJ” Rapp, 20, never even made it to a hospital. According to an investigators with the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office, Rapp died at the scene around 5:40 a.m.
WLOX
BREAKING NEWS: Man stabbed to death at Northwood Hills home; Gulfport Police investigating
There’s not much topography on a football field. But that’s not stopping George County’s quest to get to the top. Bayou View gets new track at no cost to city thanks to PTA. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. It took the school PTA only about a month...
WDSU
Man dies in vehicle crash near Slidell on Saturday morning
SLIDELL, La. — St. Tammany Parish Coroner's office have released the identity of the man who was killed in a car accident on I-10 near Slidell early Saturday morning. Athuris Rapp, 20, of Gulfport, died at approximately 5:40 a.m. at the scene. Louisiana State Police are investigating the incident.
WALA-TV FOX10
Judge orders Mobile woman to surrender more than $41,000 in fraudulent COVID funds
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A federal judge has ordered a woman who admitted to defrauding the Paycheck Protection Program to surrender more than $41,000, equal to the amount of money that the government paid her as a result of her fraudulent scheme. Sandy Riggins, 35, of Mobile, pleaded guilty in...
WLOX
Moss Point woman’s murderer sentenced to life behind bars
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - After a three-day trial, a Jackson County jury found 35-year-old Octavius Montego Black guilty of the October 2018 murder of a Moss Point woman. Wednesday, Black was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole by Judge Robert Krebs. Black was arrested in...
bslshoofly.com
What's Up, Waveland? August 2022
Waveland Alderman Jeremy Burke shares information about the exciting Destination Waveland event Labor Day weekend, the next Food Truck Friday, and lots of upcoming events in the fall. . - by Jeremy Burke. Talkative Trees Exhibit Comes to Ground Zero Museum. The Talkative Trees exhibit resulted from hours of work and...
NOLA.com
Unrestrained passenger dies in I-10 crash near Slidell
An unrestrained passenger was killed early Saturday when his sedan crashed into a dump truck on Interstate 10 near Slidell. The St. Tammany Parish coroner's office identified the victim as Athuris Rapp, 20, of Gulfport, Mississippi. Louisiana State Police said Rapp was riding in the back seat of a 2021...
wxxv25.com
Arrested for grand larceny in D’Iberville
On Wednesday, August 03, 2022, D’Iberville Police Officers responded to 11282 Mandal Pkwy, Galleria BMW, in reference to a Grand Larceny. Upon officers speaking with the business manager, he reported that upon opening the business, he and other employees discovered two recently purchased large flat screen televisions missing from the company with a combined value of approximately $9000.00.
Comments / 1