Read on www.qvpr.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Top 5 Worst Old Washington Sayings from the Older Generation
Top 5 Worst Old Washington Sayings from the Generation of Our Parents and Grandparents. If you grew up in Washington, you no doubt heard your parents and grandparents have certain sayings that stick with you to this day. Some of the old sayings from our parental figures are hilarious, some of them are unrepeatable, and others might even deserve to be passed on down to the next generation. Do you remember some of those old Washington sayings from your grandparents and parents?
goodfruit.com
Leticia Trejo, a young grower from Bridgeport, Washington
Family background/ Leticia graduated from Washington State University with a degree in agricultural food systems. She is married to Marc Martinez and is the daughter of Diana and Donato Trejo. grower/Bridgeport, Washington. crops/Tree fruit, grapes and hops. business/Fieldin. How did you get your start?. When I started looking for jobs...
ifiberone.com
Pizza, wings and sandwiches to be served at new restaurant in Quincy
QUINCY - A new restaurant will soon open in the space formerly occupied by the China Buffet at SR 28 and Road R in Quincy. Monkey N’ Around Pizza is expected to softly open to the public within the next two weeks with a grand opening set for at least a month after its inaugural day of business.
kpq.com
Historic Planes Pull Out of Pangborn Visit
Folks looking forward to seeing a WW2 bomber up close at Pangborn Memorial Airport this weekend might be a little disappointed after it was announced Thursday that both of Airbase Arizona Flying Museum's planes are back in Mesa for repairs. All scheduled flights and tours of the historic bombers have...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ifiberone.com
WSDOT helps guide herd of 2,000 sheep on mountain pass between Wenatchee and Ellensburg
WENATCHEE - It wasn’t an ordinary day for crews with Washington’s Department of Transportation in Chelan County. A number of WSDOT workers were tasked with helping a herd of 2,000 sheep navigate through Blewett Pass along SR 97 between Wenatchee and Ellensburg early Wednesday. WSDOT East’s Twitter page...
ncwlife.com
Wenatchee woman among 10 deaths statewide attributed to heat wave
At least 10 people in Washington died as a result of the most recent heat wave, including one Wenatchee woman. Preliminary reports from state health officials blame temperatures of 100-plus degrees for deaths in Benton, Chelan and Okanogan counties in Eastern Washington. The heat wave began on July 25. Chelan...
Here are the wildfires we're tracking across Washington state
SPOKANE, Wash. — Several fires are burning across the state of Washington, prompting various responses from state emergency management crews. Below you will find details on each active fire. Riparia Fire. Location: Near Ridpath Road south of Hay. Date started: August 4, 2022. Acres burned: 3,000. Containment: >10%. Current...
mlwa7news.com
Jersey Mike’s coming to Moses Lake
Yakima based Via Hogback Development Company has announced that Jersey Mike's Subs is coming to Moses Lake. The new multi-tenant commercial building, located near the 17 and 90-Freeway interchange will be located at 2345 S. Maiers Road in Moses Lake, the new building will house Chipotle, Seattle based MOD Pizza and now Jersey Mike's Subs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kpq.com
Chipseal Work To Bring Delays on SR 17 Next Week
Drivers using State Route 17 just south of I-90 near Moses Lake should expect delays next week due to chipseal work by a Washington State Department of Transportation contractor. Work is expected Monday through Thursday from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm. Spokesperson Lauren Loebsack said both the contractor and project...
ncwlife.com
NCWLIFE Evening News August 4th, 2022
A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, Two women are sought on warrants for their alleged part in a conspiracy to sell large amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl out of a Wenatchee motel. An Army sergeant pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges of voyeurism and reported to the Chelan County jail and Voting results posted yesterday showed Matt Larkin extending his lead over fellow Republican Reagan Dunn as the two battle to oppose 8th Congressional District Representative Kim Schrier in the November general election.
kpq.com
UPDATE: Vantage Highway Fire Has Burned Over 60 Miles
The Vantage Highway Fire is currently at 30,021 acres with an estimated 45% containment. As of August 5, both the Cow Canyon fire and the Vantage Highway Fire are under the management of a Type 2 incident management team. Northwest Incident Management Team 12 Public Information Officer Heather Appelhof said...
nbcrightnow.com
Cow Canyon Fire Burning Fast, Now 5,600 Acres
NACHES, Wash.- The Cow Canyon Fire currently burning in the Naches/Selah area and heading towards Ellensburg, grew from 1,500 acres to 5,600 acres this morning. It is still reported at 0% containment. An incident command post has been set up at Naches Valley Middle School. 100 firefighters are currently battling...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ifiberone.com
Teen hospitalized after near-drowning at Lake Chelan
MANSON — A teen is recovering after a near-drowning Sunday morning at Lake Chelan in Manson. Manson firefighters, Lake Chelan EMS and Chelan County sheriff’s deputies responded just before noon to the Manson Dog Park, just west of the Manson Bay Swim Park at Lake Chelan. The young...
kpq.com
Wenatchee’s Labor Pool is Shrinking
Labor Economist Don Meseck recently provided the Monthly Employment Report for June, reporting that Wenatchee’s labor pool is shrinking despite low unemployment rates. Don Meseck covers labor economic trends in Adams, Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Kittitas, Okanogan, and Yakima Counties. Meseck’s report reads: “The concerning news, this expansion ceased with...
kpq.com
Brace Yourselves, Another Heat Wave is Coming
A slightly tamer heatwave is coming to the Wenatchee Columbia Basin area on August 5, with the possibility of thunderstorms. Meteorologist Laurie Nisbet said temperatures will rise up to 95-102 degrees by Monday or Tuesday. Temperatures should cool down to the lower 90s by Wednesday, however that is subject to...
Vantage Highway Fire estimated at 5,000 acres, threatens 40 homes and structures
UPDATE at 6:00 p.m. on Aug. 1: Roughly 40 structures including homes and windmill towers are being threatened by the Vantage Highway Fire that state fire officials estimate to span more than 5,000 acres of Kittitas County. According to the Washington State Fire Marshal’s office, assistance from the state has...
High Violent Offender Dies in Yakima Shooting
A Yakima man who died in a recent shooting was considered to be a high-violent offender by the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force. Police are still searching for a suspect or suspects in the July 28 shooting death of 33-year-old Daniel Bridges. Yakima Police say the suspect was well...
goodfruit.com
Central Washington orchardist to sell after H-2A debarment
A Central Washington apple, cherry and pear grower debarred by the federal government from hiring temporary foreign workers is choosing to sell his family’s farm, even though he denies wrongdoing. In late July, the U.S. Department of Labor issued Welton Orchards and Storage of East Wenatchee a three-year debarment...
Vantage Highway closed, Level 2 evacuations issued for wildfire
UPDATE at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 1: The Vantage Highway Fire will keep firefighters and law enforcement at the scene overnight as they work to prevent the spread of flames across natural land in Kittitas County. According to an update from the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, the town of Vantage remains at a Level 2 evacuation notice for the foreseeable...
ifiberone.com
Report: Woman’s lifeless body dangled on rope after dying from health issue while climbing in Leavenworth
LEAVENWORTH - A Seattle woman died in the middle of a climb in the Leavenworth area last week. iFIBER ONE News partner, News Radio 560 KPQ, reports that 56-year-old Michelle Yao of Seattle was climbing the Snow Creek Wall southwest of Leavenworth when she passed away. Chelan County Emergency Management’s...
Comments / 0