‘Sea Of Thieves’ developers talk the swashbuckling “magic” of Captaincy

P Money releases “gaming anthem” ‘Outplayed’ with Tundra Esports
P Money has released ‘Outplayed’ in partnership with London-based Tundra Esports, with footballer Virgil van Dijk starring in the music video. Today (August 4), Tundra Esports described ‘Outplayed’ – a track created by P Money, an ambassador to the group – as “the first official grime gaming song.”
Mod tier: are game publishers destined to hate modders?
This Week in Games is a weekly column where Vikki Blake pulls apart the biggest stories in gaming each week. This week, she reflects upon the modding community and the industry’s on-going love/hate relationship with it. As neither a modder nor a game publisher myself, I can only peer...
Is Minecraft worth playing in 2022?
Minecraft continues to draw players from many different gaming circles — some are broadly curious, some have seen their friends play, and some come to investigate because of sessions they’ve seen with streamers or the enormous kingdoms that fans have built for themselves. But it’s been over a decade since the game was released … is it really still worth getting into right now? Does that pixelated game deserve your attention?
‘The Sims 4’ patch removes the incest bug
EA has released a new The Sims 4 patch which addresses a bug where Sims would want to date their family members. After the release of The Sims 4 High School Years expansion on July 28, many players reported a series of bugs that were making the game unplayable. One of them included an issue where family members would flirt and try to date each other, while another was forcing Sims to age up at an accelerated rate, meaning they were growing up, getting old and dying really fast.
‘Hard West 2’ review: cowboy up
Hard West 2’s opening promises a classic wild west adventure. You control a posse robbing a train, boarding the train and blasting through the guards. Yeehaw. Then you go into a tunnel that shouldn’t be there, the train grows horrifying legs and suddenly you’re blasting away at glowing monsters in a battle with a demon for your very souls. It sets a tone for the game to follow, and dives into it with gusto. A short cutscene later and your characters wake up in a heap to find the Wild West full of snow, demons and desperate people trying to work out how to survive.
The Machinery game engine cancelled as developers told to delete all source code
Developer Our Machinery has announced that it will be ending the development of its game engine, The Machinery. According to an email sent to The Machinery‘s users, which was shared on Twitter on August 1, the development of the alternative game engine to Epic Games‘ Unreal Engine has stopped (via PC Gamer and GameDeveloper).
QuakeCon 2022 will feature dirty keyboards and Skryim sweet rolls
The full schedule for this year's event has been posted: There's also esports, cosplay, pet showcases, charity speedruns, and more. With the 2022 edition of QuakeCon now just a couple weeks away, Bethesda has revealed the full schedule of events, which will include an up-close look at Redfall (opens in new tab), PC building tutorials, speedruns, charity fundraising, and something called the "QuakeCon Dirty Keyboard Contest."
‘Life Is Strange’ developer uninterested in returning to episodic format
Life Is Strange: True Colors developer Deck Nine seems like it’s happy to leave behind the episodic release format for the series moving forward. In an interview with the website Rock, Paper, Shotgun, senior narrative designer at Square Enix External Studios, Philip Lawrence, stated that “I can’t imagine we’d go back to the episodic model,” and continues to note the reaction to True Colors was “very positive.”
‘Vampire Survivors’ patch 0.10.0 introduces almost 40 cheat codes
A new Vampire Survivors patch releasing today (August 4) adds cheat codes, new characters and more to the game. As outlined by developer Poncle, patch 0.10.0 (not the version 1.0 patch, for which fans will have to “wait a bit longer”) is nicknamed “The Not One”, adding in two new achievements, two characters (Cosmo Pavone and Big Trousers), a new arcana, weapon and cheats.
Disney World Has a New Dinner and a Show Offering
Orlando is never low on options for entertainment, and now there is one more great offering for patrons. Dinner and a show is a great way to make the most of dinner time and get much needed downtime and still be entertained (and entertaining) at the same time. Universal Orlando...
English speakers are loving the Comanche dub of ‘Prey’
Prey is the first film to have a full Comanche-language dub, and many English speakers are choosing to watch the Comanche version over the English one. “We’re watching Prey on Hulu with the Comanche dub and it fucking rules,” tweeted @lolacoaster. “If you’re going to watch PREY, do yourself a favor and watch the comanche dub,” added @golikehellmachi. “It’s very well done and there’s no reason to watch it in english unless you hate subtitles.”
‘Hard West 2’ developers on making a spooky Western with extra spaghetti
Trying to make a sequel that lives up to fans’ expectations can be tough, to say the least. That goes double for Ice Code Games, developer of supernatural strategy Western Hard West 2, because the studio didn’t even make the series’ first game. So – how do you create a sequel that lives up to a game you didn’t make?
‘Tactics Ogre: Reborn’ receives backlash for price and graphics
After a string of rumours and leaks, Tactics Ogre: Reborn has finally been announced and the response from fans has been mixed. Tactics Ogre: Reborn is a remaster of the PSP remake of the Super Famicom 1995 original. It’s already received backlash both for its price point and its changes to the artstyle. The game costs £44.99 in the UK ($50 in the US) both digitally and physically, and while that isn’t nearly as steep as the £69.99 maximum we’ve been seeing for some standard editions of games, fans are noting that its pricing is a bit egregious for what is essentially an updated PSP title.
“Impossible” ‘Halo 2’ challenge with £16,000 reward beaten live on Twitch
A Twitch streamer has completed the commonly referred to hardest challenge in video games, the Halo 2 deathless LASO, and won $20,000 (£16,500) a month after it was issued. Streamer JerValiN has spent the last few weeks grinding out the nightmarish challenge, finally completing it yesterday (August 3). Issued by YouTuber MoistCr1TiKaL in June, this run of Halo 2 requires the player to beat it in LASO (Legendary All Skulls On) without dying, which is both the hardest in-game difficulty and with all Skull modifiers, making the game even harder.
Spooked homeowner giving away cursed fridge haunted by soul of stepmother
A spooked homeowner is giving away a "cursed fridge" haunted by the soul of their stepmother. Locals said posters advertising the appliance popped up in a number of locations. The bizarre poster claims to be from a worried person who is giving away the doomed kitchen appliance because it is cursed. It stated: "My stepmother had a heart attack on our kitchen floor in the middle of an electrical storm, and her soul was transferred in to the computer unit of our smart fridge.
The magical staycation kids will love – with witch tales, wild ponies and huge beaches
IF you go down to the woods today, you’re sure of a spooky surprise. At least you are in Burley, at the edge of the New Forest National Park in Hampshire — where ancient witchcraft is still very much alive. Buried in woodland among tall trees and twisted...
How to watch Evo 2022 this weekend
Today (August 5) marks the beginning of Evo 2022, the largest fighting game tournament in the world. Due to having several streams for different games, it can be confusing to watch for first-time viewers – to avoid missing a bout, here’s how to watch Evo 2022. Taking place...
Watch Gang of Youths cover Travis’ ‘Why Does It Always Rain on Me?’
Gang of Youths have performed a cover of ‘Why Does It Always Rain on Me?’ by Travis while appearing on Australian radio station triple j’s Like a Version segment. The band, who are currently in the midst of a tour of their home country in support of third album ‘Angel in Realtime’, stay relatively faithful to the 1999 original, paring it back somewhat for an acoustic rendition, with frontman Dave Le’aupepe accompanied by strings and piano.
‘Street Fighter 6’ trailer focuses on Real-Time Commentary feature
Capcom has released a new Street Fighter 6 trailer that focuses on the commentators for the game’s Real Time Commentary feature. During an EVO 2022 panel yesterday (August 5), Capcom shared a brand-new trailer that revealed that Tasty Steve and James Chen are the next commentators to join the Real Time Commentary Feature in Street Fighter 6.
Square Enix is looking to sell off its stakes in Western studios
It’s been reported that Square Enix is looking to sell off stakes in Western studios in a bid to “improve capital efficiency”. The news follows on from the sale of Crystal Dynamics and Eidos to Embracer Group earlier this year, which is now considered phase one of their bids to “improve capital efficiency”.
