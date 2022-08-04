Health and social care's gender pay problem

Read on www.weforum.org
Related
New Study Reveals Black Women Are Struggling Financially In Today’s Economy
A new study conducted by the Equal Rights Advocates (ERA) found that women of color are barely making ends meet because of the uncertain state of the economy. The post New Study Reveals Black Women Are Struggling Financially In Today’s Economy appeared first on NewsOne.
Daily Money: Black homeownership rate on the decline; who benefits when billionaires donate?
Today, we investigate why the homeownership gap between white and Black Americans is wider than it was in 1960 and how billionaire foundations work.
Smoking, older age are biggest risk factors for cancer
Smoking and older age are the two most important risk factors for cancer, a new, large study shows. The researchers also said doctors should look at excess body fat, family history and several other factors to help patients decide if they need additional screening and preventive interventions. "Single cancer type-specific...
World Economic Forum
How women’s empowerment can drive competitiveness in the Middle East
More female representation is needed in leadership roles to help facilitate women’s empowerment. Image: Pexels.
Comments / 0