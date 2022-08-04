These Are The Best Places To Watch The Chicago Air And Water Show

The Chicago Air and Water Show returns to Chicago on August 20th and 21st. Take in the show-stopping view as jets fly overhead in gravity-defying stunts. The annual show, which has been held on the shores of Lake Michigan since 1995, is back this month. Keep scrolling to find out the full schedule and the best spots to view this incredible event.

Admission is free for any beach-goers and considering the show itself is half in the sky, and half in the water, you can’t go wrong with a prime beach view. The show itself is centered around the beaches on Fullerton St. and Oak Ave. so that’s optimally your best option for a chill day.

You really can’t go wrong with a spot on the beach as the spectacular two-day event is sure to impress. Get there early, as the event is from 1 0 AM to 2 PM, and the beach is sure to be packed, piling in to watch the various aircraft, boats, diving, and parachute teams do their thing. If you’re not a beach- fan and don’t want to go to North Avenue Beach, head on over to the Navy Pier or the nearby Miller Lite Beer Garden for an extra social spin.

For anyone looking to level up their experience, there is a bevy of boat tours, rooftop bars, and waterfront spots to pick from. Book a trip with the Spirit of Chicago which features a lunch buffet, or hop on the Chicago Seadog Cruise for a scenic tour. If you’re a heights person, why not view the event from Skydeck Chicago ( 233 S Wacker Dr, Chicago, IL 60606) or 360 Chicago ( 875 N Michigan Ave 94th floor, Chicago, IL 60611) ? Or, if you’re looking for a rooftop bar, head to the J Parker at 1816 N Clark St. 13th Floor Chicago Illinois 60614, or the Offshore Rooftop at Navy Pier ( 1000 E. Grand Ave., Chicago IL 60611).

As for the performance lineup, it’s a stacked list with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, the Royal Air Force Red Arrows, the U.S. Navy Parachute Team Leap Frogs, and so many other impressive air fleets and sea vessels.

[Featured photo via: chicago.gov]

Address: 1600 N. Jean-Baptiste Pointe DuSable Lake Shore Drive (North Ave. @ Lake Michigan).