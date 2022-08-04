Read on catcountry1029.com
Related
Shooting on Broadwater Ave in Billings, One Person Sent to Hospital
One person was sent to a Billings hospital late Friday (8/5) after a shooting near the Shrine Auditorium. According to a report posted on social media, Billings Police were dispatched to the 1200 block of Broadwater Avenue around 9:30 pm last night (Friday) for a "shooting with injury." In the...
KULR8
Person injured in shooting involving numerous suspects on Broadwater Ave. in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A person was injured in a shooting on Broadwater Ave. Friday night. Around 9:30 pm, the victim was confronted by numerous suspects and was struck when one fired a handgun, Billings police report. The suspects fled and the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Fatal Motorcycle Wreck in Billings, Overland Ave Closed for Investigation
Billings Police are on the scene of another fatal motorcycle wreck that occurred just after noon today (Friday 8/5). According to the post on @BillingsPD via Twitter, a man lost control of his motorcycle and "collided with a tree" near the intersection of Overland Avenue and Peach Tree Road. According...
Billings police hosting Shop with a Cop for back to school
For the kids, the event kicks off Sunday, Aug. 7 around 8:45 a.m. with a motorcade fit for royalty from MetraPark to Scheels. The public is invited to be part of it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CodeRED warning system growing in Yellowstone County
The system called CodeRED has been up and running in for about 3.5 years, but some residents still don't know about it.
Man Intentionally Struck by Car in Billings, Life-Threatening Injuries
A man suffered serious injuries early this morning (Thursday 8/4) when Billings Police say a vehicle deliberately hit him. According to the post on Twitter @BillingsPD, officers responded at 1:34 am this morning to a Vehicular Assault that had occurred in the 1500 block of Central Avenue. Billings Police Sargeant...
Yellowstone Young Guns - Top 3 team in Montana
Shooting is a popular sport in Montana and the kids on the Yellowstone Young Guns team are some of the best in the state.
KULR8
Motorcyclist killed after hitting tree on Overland Ave. in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Part of Overland Ave. in Billings was closed after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Friday. Billings police reported Overland Ave. was closed from Peach Tree Rd. to Creekside Rd. at the time. They were reopened just before 6:00 pm. The motorcyclist reportedly lost control and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
yourbigsky.com
No one found in drone search at Scheel’s recreational water area in Billings
It’s news as good as it gets; emergency crews searching for a suspected drowning victim in the water area behind Scheel’s in Billings didn’t find anyone. According to BPD Officer Matt Lennick, the call came in at 6:52 pm. An empty raft and keys were found abandoned in the water recreational pond behind Scheel’s on Billings West End.
thecentersquare.com
Op-Ed: Law enforcement fighting human trafficking, but needs more resources
It’s a horrific reality for Montanans to consider, but human trafficking takes place every day in our state. The odds are most of you have seen it but didn’t know. Last month, a man involved in a sex trafficking ring in Billings was sentenced to nearly 27 years after exploiting vulnerable victims for nearly a decade – plying them with drugs and alcohol to create addictions and then forcing them into commercial sex. The operation also led to the tragic death of one of the victims. Four other men were sentenced for their role in this criminal enterprise.
KULR8
Airport Road reopens after BPD Crash Team completes investigation
BILLINGS, Mont. - People are being asked to look for an alternative route in the area of East Airport Rd. and N 27th St. A crash has Airport Rd. from the 27th St. roundabout closed to east Main St. the City of Billings said. The Billings Police Department reports there...
Motorcyclist dies after striking tree in Billings
Police said in a tweet that the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What’s the Solution For This Billings Walmart Parking Lot Phenomenon?
I saw a post about something that I wanted to share. And right up front, I'll tell you that I don't know the answer or have a solution. It's concerning the homeless folks that have started camping out in the Walmart parking lots across Montana, specifically Billings as the post pointed out.
Looking for a Party? Head Out to One of Montana’s 10 Drunkest Cities
In a list of the 10 drunkest cities in America, the top four cities are Green Bay, Eau Claire, Appleton, and Madison, all in Wisconsin. I thought it was interesting, however, number seven on that list is a Montana city. I needed to dig deeper and figure out which cities are the drunkest. I found a list from Road Snacks, and they ranked Montana's drunkest cities based on bars and pubs per capita, drunk tweets, and even divorce rate. Here are the results.
Death Row In Montana? Meet The Inmates Awaiting Their Last Breath
DAVID LAWSON (1957-2006) David Thomson Lawson, a know drug addict, was sentenced to death for the murder of three people. Lawson was convicted of strangling and killing three of four members of the Rodstein family. Victims included David and Monica (39) and their son Andrew (11). Their 15-year-old daughter, Amy,...
Fatal Crash Near Billings Airport, Roads Closed for Hours
Billings Police and Fire are on the scene of a fatal crash that closed Airport Road just before 3 pm on Thursday afternoon (8/4). According to a press release from the City of Billings, the closure of Airport Road from the 27th Street roundabout and east to Main Street could last up to 2 hours, which would be approximately 5:30 pm.
Flooding severely changed Southern Montana rivers
Aside from the new channels in the river, there's also a long list of debris to keep an eye out for. And it's not just downed trees and boulders.
Traffic: Water Line Work To Cause Delays on 24th St W Billings
Today, the City of Billings Public Works Department announced traffic on 24th St W and Rosebud Drive will begin experiencing delays Monday, August 8th through Friday, August 12th. What work is being done?. The Public Works Department will be ripping up the road in order to provide water services to...
Car club gives out meals in Billings
The Scumbag Mafia car club brought their vehicles and gave out about 400 meals in the parking lot at St. Vincent de Paul.
Bear spends night in Red Lodge couple's car
After eight straight hours in a car, any of us may get a little cranky. So it was no surprise that the bear was more than eager to get out of Mike and Maria Pilati's vehicle.
Cat Country 102.9
Billings, MT
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Cat Country 102.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0