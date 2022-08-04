NYC Emergency Management and the Health Department Advise New Yorkers to Beat the Heat

Read on bkreader.com
Hundreds of people may have polio virus, New York Health Department says
New York state health officials have found indications of additional cases of polio virus in wastewater samples from two different counties, leading them to warn that hundreds of people may be infected with the potentially serious virus.Just two weeks ago, the New York Health Department reported the nation's first case of polio in almost a decade, in Rockland County, north of New York City. Officials said that case occurred in a previously healthy young adult who was unvaccinated and developed paralysis in their legs. Since then, three positive wastewater samples from Rockland County and four from neighboring Orange County were discovered and...
NBC New York
New York Polio Case Is the ‘Tip of the Iceberg,' Hundreds of Others Could Be Infected, Health Official Says
New York state Health Commissioner Mary Bassett warned that the confirmed polio case in an unvaccinated adult and the detection of the virus in sewage could indicate a larger outbreak is underway. "Based on earlier polio outbreaks, New Yorkers should know that for every one case of paralytic polio observed,...
norwoodnews.org
City Announces New Measures to Reduce Overdoses, including Rates of 75.3 percent in Hunts Point-Mott Haven
Mayor Eric Adams and the City’s health commissioner, Dr. Ashwin Vasan, announced new measures to reduce the number of overdoses in New York City on Friday, Aug. 5. They intend to reverse what they said was the staggering increase in overdose deaths since 2020 by expanding access to technology that tests pre-obtained drugs for fentanyl and other possibly lethal substances. The City plans to do this at sites running syringe service programs (SSP) co-located at overdose prevention centers (OPC).
Residents: Nothing being done to address dangerous sinkhole in Woodlawn
A sinkhole at the intersection of 238th Street and Katonah Avenue is concerning some Bronx residents who say nothing has been done for the hazard it poses.
NBC Connecticut
Polio Found in Sewage Samples Outside New York City Suggests It's Spreading in the Community, Health Officials Says
Wastewater samples taken from two different locations in Orange County during June and July tested positive for the virus, according to the New York State Department of Health. The findings come after an unvaccinated adult in Rockland County contracted polio, suffered paralysis and had to be hospitalized last month. New...
THE HEAT IS ON: NYC area under heat advisory as 100-degree RealFeels return
A heat advisory has been issued for most of the New York City area as punishing heat and humidity push RealFeel temps into the 100s starting Thursday.
NBC New York
Popular NYC Beach Closed to Swimming Indefinitely Over Bacteria Woes
A popular beach escape for sweltering New Yorkers took a hit this week, the same day heat indices climbed back near the triple digits. Park officials announced the closure of all swimming at Jacob Riis Park until further notice citing unsafe water conditions. Samples taken from water along the Queens...
bkreader.com
Report: East Flatbush is NYC Neighborhood with Highest Heat Vulnerability
East Flatbush has been identified as the neighborhood that is the most underserved by and in need of cooling infrastructure, according to a report from the New York City Comptroller’s office. The report, titled “Overheated, Underserved”, analyzed the availability of cooling centers across New York City during the seven-day...
NY1
High bacteria levels shut down swimming at Jacob Riis Park
NEW YORK—The beach at Jacob Riis Park in Queens is closed to swimming until further notice due to high bacterial levels found in water samples, the Gateway National Recreation Area announced on Facebook. The National Park Service advised people to avoid contact with the water on a day with...
wabcradio.com
NY Health Officials Urging Unvaccinated Children and Adults To Get Inoculated Against Polio
NEW YORK (AP) — New York state health officials have issued a more urgent call for unvaccinated children and adults to get inoculated against polio, citing new evidence of possible “community spread” of the virus. Health officials said Thursday that the polio virus has now been found...
mylittlefalls.com
Governor urges New Yorkers to prepare for extreme heat on Thursday
Governor Kathy Hochul today urged New Yorkers to prepare for dangerous heat conditions impacting many regions throughout the State on Thursday. High heat and humidity will cause heat index values to reach or exceed 100 degrees in the Capital Region, Mid-Hudson, New York City and Long Island regions, with indices in the high 90s in parts of the Finger Lakes, Central New York, Mohawk Valley and Southern Tier regions. The National Weather Service has issued heat advisories for many of these regions, which are currently in effect through Friday.
Scorching temperatures expected for NYC metro area, National Weather Service warns
Children cool off by playing in a fountain in Domino Park during recent extreme heat. The agency issued a heat advisory from 11 a.m. Thursday morning through Friday evening at 8 p.m. [ more › ]
Queens beach closed to swimming due to bacteria in water
NEW YORK -- A Queens beach is temporarily closed to swimming due to high levels of bacteria in the water.A red flag was posted on a lifeguard stand at Jacob Riis Park on Thursday, warning beachgoers to stay out of the water.The National Park Service says unsafe levels of bacteria were found in water samples.Due to the increased health risk, the beach is closed to swimming until further notice.
Air quality and heat advisories in effect Friday
Air quality and heat advisories are in effect for Long Island and NYC today due to high heat, humidity and smog. An air quality health advisory was issued today by the State Department of Environmental Conservation and will remain in effect through 11 p.m., the agency said in a press release this morning.
AccuWeather Alert: Hot and very humid
Heat builds back Sunday and humidity hangs around into the middle of next week.
How Adams' pals — and a favorite dining spot — link him to one of the state's top tax delinquents
A series of restaurants are owned by a tax-tardy Brooklyn attorney who has employed two of the mayor's close friends.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Amtrak offering direct train service to New York State Fair
It's even easier to head to the Great New York State Fair this year. Amtrak is running a service that'll drop fairgoers off practically at the front gate. Both the Empire Service and the Maple Leaf Amktrak trains will drop riders just feet away from all the fun. "Visiting the...
westviewnews.org
News that’s easy to digest: Northwell Health Brings Endoscopy and Colonoscopy Services to the West Village
In a city as diverse as New York, full of people with unique backgrounds, personalities and life experiences, there’s at least one thing we can all agree on: stomach problems are no fun. It’s maybe not as much of a relatable topic as the housing market being a complete nightmare right now—but we have all at one time or another suffered through a stomach bug, indigestion, or a bout of diarrhea.
Long-term upgrades available to help deal with extreme weather
NEW YORK -- As the Tri-State Area deals with another day of excessive heat, experts say there are ways to plan ahead and make long-term investments to deal with it in the future.Across the city, air conditioners are on and many are staying home to stay cool. "I have two kids who are running around and sweaty," Bay Ridge's Casey Ruben told CBS2's Hannah Kliger on Thursday. Chris Petri, operations manager at Petri Plumbing and Heating, says this time of year is always busy for him. "We have an influx of those emergency calls," Petri said, explaining that you can avoid the stress by...
News 12
New York City Back-to-School Resources
The NYC Department of Education offers a comprehensive list of resources and information available to teachers, parents and students who attend public, private and charter schools in the five boroughs. Here are some of the links that may be useful.
