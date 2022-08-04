Water becomes needed commodity in flood-ravaged Kentucky

Read on www.wral.com
More storms bring renewed flood threat in hard-hit Kentucky
Thunderstorms on Friday brought a renewed threat of flooding to parts of Kentucky ravaged by high water a week ago. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch through Saturday morning for nearly the entire state. As residents continued cleaning up from the late July floods that killed at least...
Kentucky flood survivors turn to grim task: Burying the dead
CHAVIES, Ky. — Angel Campbell should have been sitting in her usual chair in her grandmother’s living room this week, looking through her old photo albums and eating her favorite soup beans. Now the living room is gone, and so is her grandmother. A week after 82-year-old Nellie...
Some South Carolina Republicans pause at abortion ban brink
COLUMBIA, S.C. — For the past three decades, South Carolina lawmakers have chipped away at abortion access, requiring ultrasounds, parental consent and 24-hour waiting periods, and banning the procedure early in the pregnancy: first after 20 weeks, then after six. But now that the U.S. Supreme Court has cleared...
Tourists find safety after floods close Death Valley roads
LOS ANGELES — Hundreds of hotel guests trapped by flash flooding at Death Valley National Park were able to drive out after crews cleared a pathway through rocks and mud, but roads damaged by floodwaters or choked with debris were expected to remain closed into next week, officials said Saturday.
Oregon's wildfire risk map emerges as new climate flashpoint
PORTLAND, Ore. — A new map in Oregon that rated the wildfire risk of every tax lot in the state — labeling nearly 80,000 structures as high-risk — generated so much pushback from angry homeowners that officials abruptly retracted it, saying they had not done enough local outreach before publicizing the ambitious project.
SUV barrels through Native American parade; 15 injured
A New Mexico man who was driving drunk without a valid license barreled through a parade that celebrates Native American culture in the western part of the state, injuring at least 15 people, officials said Friday. Jeff Irving, 33, was arrested late Thursday and faces charges that include aggravated driving...
NC business power couple selling their elegant Greensboro home for $5.7 million
Greensboro, N.C. — A retired North Carolina businesswoman is listing her custom-made mansion for $5.7 million, one of the most expensive recent homes to hit the market in the state. The reason? She fell in love with Florida. Ruth Williams and her husband Jeff Bruner built the home in...
Missing college student found dead in remote area of Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Cherokee, N.C. — The search for a missing college student ended tragically on Friday when authorities found 23-year-old Bryce Evans' body in a remote area of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in North Carolina. The University of Tennessee at Knoxville student was on his way to Charlotte to...
Man wanted for murder, abduction in PA arrested in Fayetteville
Fayetteville, N.C. — A multi-state search for a murder suspect in Pennsylvania ended in Fayetteville. Chester City Police in Pennsylvania said Dahmier Harmon is accused of murdering a man named Leon Culbreath on August 3. Harmon is also wanted for abduction. Harmon was arrested Friday night in Fayetteville and...
How they voted: NC Congressional votes for the week of Aug. 1
Washington — Here's a look at how North Carolina members of Congress voted over the previous week. SEMI-AUTOMATIC GUNS: The House has passed the Assault Weapons Ban (H.R. 1808), sponsored by Rep. David N. Cicilline, D-R.I., to criminalize the purchase or possession of semi-automatic guns (also called assault weapons) or devices that feed large amounts of ammunition into a gun. Cicilline said: "These weapons have no place in our communities. They turn our streets, our schools, our grocery stores, our movie theaters, and hospitals into bloody battlefield scenes." An opponent, Rep. Andrew S. Clyde, R-Ga., called the bill an effort to "ban more guns and take more of our citizens' unalienable constitutional rights away." The vote, on July 29, was 217 yeas to 213 nays.
'Good morning Grandma': NC woman, 85, texts 42 people every single day
Timberlake, N.C. — Doris Johnson texts 42 people every morning. The 85-year-old retired nurse moved from Durham to Person County six years ago to be close to her daughter and son-in-law once her husband, Ronald, developed Parkinson's disease. He died three years ago. Johnson met her husband in Georgetown,...
US Navy: Sailor lost overboard in Baltic Sea was from NC
A U.S. Navy sailor from North Carolina fell overboard on Monday in the Baltic Sea, and the search-and-rescue efforts have been called off. Officials said search and rescue efforts started while on watch Monday afternoon, one of USS Arleigh Burke's lookouts noticed a person in the water and the ship conducted man overboard procedures.
Judge: Green Party candidate belongs on N. Carolina ballot
RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Green Party’s U.S. Senate candidate must be placed on the November ballot, a federal judge ruled Friday, despite Democrats’ repeated attempts to block the progressive party from spoiling one of their best shots at flipping a seat in the narrowly divided chamber.
Federal judge: NC Green Party candidates will be on ballot in November
Raleigh, N.C. — A Federal judge's ruling Friday will place two Green Party candidates on November's ballot. US Senate candidate Matthew Hoh and Wake County State Senate candidate Michael Trudeau will be placed on the ballot for the election. The North Carolina State Board of Elections previously voted unanimously...
Pro teams amp up pressure on legalized gambling, and how much will abortion move the needle in November?
Laura and Travis gathered once again to discuss the week that was in North Carolina politics. We're three months from election day. Will there be any debates in North Carolina's U.S. Senate race?. Plus: A new pay proposal for teachers is coming, some police departments say they've seized so many...
Former NC community college head paid four months salary to leave early
Former NC Community College System President Thomas Stith will get four months salary as part of a severance deal he signed with the system last month when he resigned under pressure. The system released that deal Friday after a week-and-a-half of requests from WRAL News. The agreement will pay Stith...
Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4M
AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas jury Thursday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million — significantly less than the $150 million being sought — in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy killed in the Sandy Hook massacre, marking the first time the Infowars host has been held financially liable for repeatedly claiming the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history was a hoax.
Wife fights for statewide change after husband, prominent NC doctor dies during dental anesthesia overdose
Wilmington, N.C. — Dr. Henry Patel was a healthy man before getting a dental implant in July of 2020, his wife said. He was a prominent doctor in Wilmington, and went to his dentist for a routine procedure. Oral surgeon Mark Austin gave him anesthesia and sedated him for...
UNC economist: ‘Can’t find any signs of weakness’ in economy based on jobs report
CHAPEL HILL – The chief economist at the Kenan Institute called the latest data on the U.S. employment situation a “humdinger of a report,” adding that another month of better-than-expected job growth in the U.S. economy may mean that the Federal Reserve could again raise interest rates.
Here's the best sandwich shop in NC, according to Yelp reviews
Bryson City, N.C. — According to a list compiled by Yelp for National Sandwich Month, a sandwich shop in western North Carolina tops the charts for having the best sandwiches in the state. The High Test Deli And Sweet Shop in Bryson City was rated one of the best...
