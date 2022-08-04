Water becomes needed commodity in flood-ravaged Kentucky

Washington — Here's a look at how North Carolina members of Congress voted over the previous week. SEMI-AUTOMATIC GUNS: The House has passed the Assault Weapons Ban (H.R. 1808), sponsored by Rep. David N. Cicilline, D-R.I., to criminalize the purchase or possession of semi-automatic guns (also called assault weapons) or devices that feed large amounts of ammunition into a gun. Cicilline said: "These weapons have no place in our communities. They turn our streets, our schools, our grocery stores, our movie theaters, and hospitals into bloody battlefield scenes." An opponent, Rep. Andrew S. Clyde, R-Ga., called the bill an effort to "ban more guns and take more of our citizens' unalienable constitutional rights away." The vote, on July 29, was 217 yeas to 213 nays.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 21 HOURS AGO