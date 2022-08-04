ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

KULR8

Motorcyclist killed after hitting tree on Overland Ave. in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - Part of Overland Ave. in Billings was closed after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Friday. Billings police reported Overland Ave. was closed from Peach Tree Rd. to Creekside Rd. at the time. They were reopened just before 6:00 pm. The motorcyclist reportedly lost control and...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

No one found in drone search at Scheel’s recreational water area in Billings

It’s news as good as it gets; emergency crews searching for a suspected drowning victim in the water area behind Scheel’s in Billings didn’t find anyone. According to BPD Officer Matt Lennick, the call came in at 6:52 pm. An empty raft and keys were found abandoned in the water recreational pond behind Scheel’s on Billings West End.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Thursday morning vehicular assault incident

According to Billings Police a 50-year-old person was intentionally hit by a passenger car early Thursday morning in Billings. “Vehicular assault near the 1500 block of Central Avenue,” Billings Police Sgt. Petersen said. Police say the victim was intentionally struck by a silver passenger car near a business. The suspect vehicle fled the scene. The unnamed victim was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
BILLINGS, MT
thecentersquare.com

Op-Ed: Law enforcement fighting human trafficking, but needs more resources

It’s a horrific reality for Montanans to consider, but human trafficking takes place every day in our state. The odds are most of you have seen it but didn’t know. Last month, a man involved in a sex trafficking ring in Billings was sentenced to nearly 27 years after exploiting vulnerable victims for nearly a decade – plying them with drugs and alcohol to create addictions and then forcing them into commercial sex. The operation also led to the tragic death of one of the victims. Four other men were sentenced for their role in this criminal enterprise.
BILLINGS, MT
97.1 KISS FM

Looking for a Party? Head Out to One of Montana’s 10 Drunkest Cities

In a list of the 10 drunkest cities in America, the top four cities are Green Bay, Eau Claire, Appleton, and Madison, all in Wisconsin. I thought it was interesting, however, number seven on that list is a Montana city. I needed to dig deeper and figure out which cities are the drunkest. I found a list from Road Snacks, and they ranked Montana's drunkest cities based on bars and pubs per capita, drunk tweets, and even divorce rate. Here are the results.
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

Billings Police Investigating Weekend Robbery of 2 Victims on the Rims

Two individuals were robbed early Saturday morning (7/30) along the Rims, according to a social media post from the Billings Police Department. In the post on Twitter, BPD Sergeant Peterson said officers responded to a robbery Saturday at 5:40 am on the Rims, where two individuals said they were approached by a suspect who "asked for a cigarette before producing a handgun."
BILLINGS, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

It’s Not That Bright. Why is Laurel Nicknamed “The City of Lights”?

If you regularly drive between Billings and Laurel you've probably seen the small, yellow billboard on the side of I-90 that says something like, "Laurel, the City of Lights!", with painted Christmas lights on it and some other verbiage I can't really remember. I would have stopped to take a picture, but... that would be fairly reckless. My luck, I'd get a ticket.
LAUREL, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

Fatal Crash Near Billings Airport, Roads Closed for Hours

Billings Police and Fire are on the scene of a fatal crash that closed Airport Road just before 3 pm on Thursday afternoon (8/4). According to a press release from the City of Billings, the closure of Airport Road from the 27th Street roundabout and east to Main Street could last up to 2 hours, which would be approximately 5:30 pm.
BILLINGS, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

NewsTalk 95.5

NewsTalk 95.5 has the best news coverage for Billings, Montana.

