The side effects of medication increase during heat wave

People Who Eat This Fruit 61% Less Likely To Die Early From Stroke Or Heart Disease
One of the most dreaded diseases in the country, Stroke, leaves many of its victims dead or crippled. One study found that the chance of dying from a stroke might be reduced by 61% simply by including one food more frequently in the diet. The majority of strokes happen when...
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
MedicalXpress
Difficulty swallowing linked to chronic opioid use
Chronic use of opioid painkillers like hydrocodone and oxycodone significantly increases the risk of dysphagia, difficulty swallowing, according to researchers at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. While opioid use was not associated with rare swallowing disorders such as achalasia, patients on opioids had a significantly higher burden of symptoms than non-users,...
verywellhealth.com
Is Dizziness a Sign of High Blood Pressure?
Dizziness is not a direct sign of high blood pressure, but it is actually a common symptom of low blood pressure. Dizziness can also happen as a side effect of blood pressure–lowering medication or from certain complications of high blood pressure, like stroke and heart attack. High blood pressure...
Why You Should Avoid Grapefruit And Grapefruit Juice When Going Through Chemotherapy
While grapefruit and grapefruit juice can be a delicious addition to your breakfast, you'll want to avoid them during chemotherapy for this important reason.
Medical News Today
When is medication necessary for cholesterol? Everything you need to know
High cholesterol levels may require more than lifestyle and habit changes for some people to bring them down to a level in the typical healthy range. For these people, medications can play a helpful role in reducing their risk of heart attack and stroke. Cholesterol medication can help lower a...
MedicalXpress
Heart muscle scarring found in patients with hypertension are associated with worse outcomes
A recent study conducted by the National Heart Center Singapore (NHCS) discovered that myocardial fibrosis is associated with worse cardiovascular outcomes in patients with hypertension. Myocardial fibrosis is an important prognostic marker in the development of adverse cardiovascular events, such as heart failure and death. In Singapore, the prevalence of...
ohmymag.co.uk
These medications increase risk of heart attack in hot weather, research shows
With temperatures still high in many parts of the world, you should take extra caution if you are on certain medications as they could put you at an increased risk of getting a heart attack, new research suggests. High risk medication. In a study published in Nature Cardiovascular Research, researchers...
The Unexpected Link Between Hypothyroidism And Dementia
With more than 55 million people living with dementia worldwide, the World Health Organization lists it as one of its priorities in public health. Since there is no known cure for dementia, researchers are looking into the many risk factors that might result in a dementia diagnosis. According to a recent study in Neurology, a hypothyroidism diagnosis might result in a greater likelihood of developing dementia.
What Causes Pain In Your Stomach After Drinking Alcohol Or Caffeine?
More than 60% of Americans start their day with a cup of java, says the National Coffee Association. This beloved beverage energizes the mind and body, sharpens the senses, and boosts mental focus, according to Doist. In addition, a 2015 review published in the journal Current Neuropharmacology suggests that over time, it may improve cognition and protect against neurodegenerative ailments, such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease.
Gout flareups may precede heart attack, stroke, study says
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The risk of heart attacks and strokes temporarily increases in the four months after a gout flareup, a British study released Tuesday suggests. Gout is a common, painful form of inflammatory arthritis that often affects the big toe joint. According to the research, gout patients who...
Medical News Today
What are the first-line pain medications to treat a herniated disk?
A herniated disk is one of the most common causes of lower back pain. Several medications are available to help a person reduce their pain. A herniated disk is one of the most common causes of lower back pain, although it can occur anywhere along the spine. People may also refer to it as a ruptured, bulging, or protruding disk.
Mixing Certain Medications With Alcohol Can Accelerate Liver Damage
When my father died of alcoholic liver disease in 2016, I wanted to understand how this condition happened. As a former nurse, I should have known that he was sick, but the truth is we didn’t. Liver disease can be sneaky, and liver failure, especially from alcoholism, can happen quicker than you think.
6 Reasons Why Blackberries Can Cause Diarrhea
While generally well-tolerated, there are some instances where blackberries can cause diarrhea, such as food allergies, moldy or unrupe blackberries and more.
Medical News Today
What is the best medication for allergies to dogs?
People with an allergy to dogs may take medications to help manage their allergic reactions. A person can choose from several available options depending on the symptoms and their severity. An allergic reaction occurs when a person’s immune system reacts hypersensitively to specific proteins called allergens. In response to these...
Medical News Today
Can niacin lead to liver damage?
Niacin is a type of B vitamin that the body needs for several functions. Higher doses can help lower cholesterol, but long-term treatment with niacin — particularly with extended-release forms — may damage the liver. Niacin is a water-soluble vitamin. It is an. vitamin as it helps to...
healio.com
FDA rejects expanded use of Nuplazid for Alzheimer’s-related psychosis
The FDA has declined to approve a supplemental new drug application for the expanded use of Nuplazid to treat psychosis related to Alzheimer's disease. According to a release from Acadia Pharmaceuticals, the FDA concluded there were limitations in the interpretability of Acadia’s antipsychotic drug study for Nuplazid (pimavanserin, Acadia) and an additional study would be required.
petmd.com
NSAIDs for Dogs: Everything You Need to Know
Everybody experiences pain from time to time, including dogs. But as tempting as it may be, don’t reach into your medicine cabinet and give your dog one of your nonsteroidal anti-inflammatories (NSAIDs). Medications like ibuprofen (Advil and other brand names), naproxen (Aleve), and aspirin can cause serious side effects...
PETS・
MedicalXpress
SuPAR identifies patients at high risk of blood clot formation
Blood clots are thought to occur in as many as a third of patients hospitalized with COVID-19. In many cases these clots can be deadly, such as pulmonary embolisms—blood clots that travel to the lungs. In fact, in nearly one third of patients with COVID-19, these clots led to death.
Symptoms Of Alcohol Withdrawal Explained
Alcohol withdrawal can rear its ugly head in many ways. Here's what happens to your body and brain as they undergo various changes during alcohol withdrawal.
