Chief John Drake Announces the Creation of a New School Safety Division

Chief John Drake today announced the creation of a new School Safety Division within the police department’s Investigative Services Bureau effective August 16 and named Commander/Director of Training Scott Byrd, a 22-year MNPD veteran with extensive Special Operations experience to be its leader.

“Commander Byrd will oversee the School Resource Officer program in high schools and middle schools, and will be the police department’s liaison to the new safety ambassador initiative in the elementary schools,” Chief Drake said. “His expertise in special operations and tactical scenarios will help officers and ambassadors working on school campuses further enhance the safety of students and teachers throughout the school year.”

Chief Drake and Metro Schools Director Dr. Adrienne Battle on Tuesday announced a plan for the creation of elementary school safety ambassadors who would be unarmed employees of Metro Schools. The ambassadors would be assigned a radio with a police frequency, and would work daily with MNPS security staff and the MNPD’s new School Safety Division.

“The creation of the new School Safety Division is the next step in our collaborative with Metro Nashville Public Schools to enhance overall safety on campuses,” Chief Drake said.

Commander Byrd holds both Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees from Cumberland University.

Succeeding Byrd as Director of Training will be Commander Tommy Widener, a 22-year MNPD veteran who presently oversees operations at the Midtown Hills Precinct. Widener holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Wayland Baptist University and a Master’s Degree from Cumberland University.

Succeeding Widener at the Midtown Hills Precinct is Captain Dayton Wheeler, a 13-year MNPD veteran whose appointment to Commander is effective on August 16. Wheeler presently oversees the department’s Custom Services Division, which includes special events planning. Wheeler holds a Bachelor’s Degree from MTSU.

Succeeding Wheeler in the Custom Services Division is Captain Preston Brandimore, a 22-year MNPD veteran whose appointment to Commander is effective August 16. Brandimore presently oversees the Warrants Division. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Harding University.

Succeeding Brandimore in the Warrants Division is Lieutenant Billy Morris, a 22-year MNPD veteran whose promotion to Captain is effective August 16. Morris is currently a supervisor in the Youth Services Division. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Bethel University.