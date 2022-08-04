Read on www.thewindowsclub.com
Allow or stop Windows from using Remote Paths for File Shortcut Icons
If you want to allow or stop Windows from using Remote Paths for File Shortcut Icons or .Ink files, here is how you can do that. You can turn on or off this setting with the help of the Local Group Policy Editor and Registry Editor on Windows 11 and Windows 10 computers.
Microsoft Edge flashing black screen [Fixed]
When using Microsoft Edge, if the screen keeps flashing black or flickering, this post will be useful to fix the problem. The problem for some users is severe and, at times, doesn’t allow them to use the program as if all of them froze. You will need to wait until the control is back.
Steam Beta Adds Full Switch Joy-Con Support
Valve is continuously making improvements and expanding ways in which players can play games on Steam, and with the latest update, it's now possible to use Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers on the beta client. Sharing the news on August 4 in a new community post, Valve announced that the Steam...
Best No Man’s Sky Mods available for your PC
No Man’s Sky is one of the best games available right now. It began life in controversy when it first came out for Windows and the PlayStation 4 back in 2016. Since then, the game has arrived on other platforms such as the Xbox, but better yet, it has improved a lot. The developers have turned the ship around and transformed No Man’s Sky into a video game worth playing. Many of the issues have been fixed to the point where the game feels like a brand-new experience. This post lists some of the best No Man’s Sky Mods available for your Windows PC.
How to close Tabs with double click in Edge, Firefox, Vivaldi
In this tutorial, we will show you how to close Tabs with a double click in Edge, Firefox, and Vivaldi browser. You don’t need to use some extension/add-on for it. Each browser has its own setting or feature that, once activated, will help you close the active tab or background tab by just double-clicking on the tab title using the left mouse button. This tutorial will help you to enable or turn on the associated setting.
How to Add a New Menu Bar to Google Chrome, Edge, Firefox, and Opera
Many software packages include menu bars from which you can access many of their primary options and tools. Yet, most browsers don’t include menu bars. Google Chrome, Opera, and Edge are three of the biggest browsers without menu bars. It’s surprising more browsers don’t at least include optional menu...
How to fragment Shapes in PowerPoint
In this tutorial, we will explain how to fragment a shape in Microsoft PowerPoint. The Fragment feature overlaps shapes and turns them into small pieces. Microsoft PowerPoint is a program used globally by many for their presentations, and some users will go to the advance with their presentations. Some individuals will want to create unique shapes in PowerPoint or even split images into pieces but do not know how. In PowerPoint, there is a feature called Merge Shapes that can help users to merge shapes or modify the shape into the image they would want.
How to disable Show Favorites Bar in Microsoft Edge on Windows 11/10
This tutorial shows how to disable Show Favorites bar option in Microsoft Edge on Windows 11/10 computer using Registry Editor or Group Policy Editor.. There are multiple ways like using the hotkey, right-click menu, etc., to open or show the Favorites bar in Microsoft Edge. But those who want to hide it permanently or disable it can use any of the two built-in options of Windows 11/10 OS. We have added both the options in this tutorial with detailed instructions.
How to Debug JavaScript Right Inside Your Chrome Browser
Do you still use console log to debug your JavaScript code?. As a part of my first internship, I was working on a web-based application. Like any other modern web application, the application that I was working on used JavaScript on the Frontend. Being a less experienced JS developer, I was having a tough time finding a bug in my code.
How to always open supported Office hyperlinks in Office desktop apps
You can open supported Office file hyperlinks directly in the Word, Excel, and PowerPoint desktop app instead of the browser by default. By default, Microsoft Office apps use the browser and Online Office apps to open various hyperlinks and files. However, if you want to always open supported Office hyperlinks in Office desktop apps, this guide is for you. You can find this setting in some Office apps, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, etc.
How to queue downloads in Google Chrome browser
If you frequently download files on your Google Chrome, then it can be immensely easy to organize them by queuing them, especially if you have a slow internet connection. Today, we will see how you can queue downloads on your computer to make it more convenient to manage them. Queuing files on your computer saves you from the hassle while downloading more than one file at a time. Since Chrome doesn’t automatically queue your downloads and starts saving them all at the same time, you have to use a third-party tool or a browser add-on.
Latest OBS Studio beta runs natively on Apple Silicon
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — OBS, a popular live-streaming app, has announced that the OBS Studio 28 beta runs natively onApple Silicon Macs. While...
Windows Error 2 occurred while loading the Java VM
If you get Windows Error 2 occurred while loading the Java VM error while opening the Launch Anywhere app on your computer, here is how you can get rid of this issue. It may happen with any version of Java. However, it is recommended to go through these solutions to troubleshoot the issue on Windows 11/10 PC.
How to automatically switch Keyboard to match Text Language in Word, PowerPoint, Publisher
You can type in various languages in Word, PowerPoint, and Publisher. These apps do not switch the keyboard if you try to edit a foreign language word. If you want to automatically switch the keyboard to match text language in Word, PowerPoint, and Publisher, this guide is for you. You can enable or disable this setting using the Options panel, Local Group Policy Editor, and Registry Editor. However, only Publisher allows users to use the GPEDIT and REGEDIT methods.
Valheim won’t Launch or Open on Windows 11/10
Here is a complete guide that will help you if you are unable to launch or open Valheim on your Windows PC. Valheim is a popular survival multiplayer video game. While the game works fine for most, some users have complained that Valheim won’t launch or open on their PC.
How to connect Android to the Linux desktop with KDE Connect
One major benefit of using iOS is that it makes it incredibly easy to sync between your iPhone and your Mac desktops and laptops. On the other hand, Android isn't quite so embedded into other systems (besides, of course, Google). That doesn't mean there aren't ways to sync Android and your desktop or laptop…especially if your desktop/laptop OS is Linux.
How to uninstall Genshin Impact completely?
Genshin Impact is a very popular game. Rather for anime lovers, it is very popular. However, many players might want to uninstall it at some stage. The reason is that it occupies more than 30GB of storage. If you wish to uninstall Genshin Impact completely from your Windows computer as well, then please read through this article for the procedures.
How to control Brightness of Multiple Monitors on Windows 11
A lot of users tend to make use of multiple monitors on Windows 11/10, but it’s not easy to control the brightness of all of these monitors without performing multiple clicks. This is where an app known as Twinkle Tray comes into play. It allows the user to easily control the brightness of all individual monitors that are currently connected to your computer.
How to create a Bar Chart in Access
Microsoft Office programs such as Word, Excel, and PowerPoint are known to create charts, but did you know that Microsoft Access also creates charts as well, although it is a database program? Charts help individuals to understand the data displayed before them more due to it being graphical. In this tutorial, we will explain how to create a bar chart in Microsoft Access.
Asus releases Zenfone 9 bootloader unlock tool and kernel code
Asus is a brand generally associated with laptops, but its smartphones definitely set their own pace. Its latest phone — the Asus Zenfone 9 — packs the formidable Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and efficient power management. Although the Taiwanese company's ZenUI software skin can compete with stock Android, users who want more options will be able to get them. To facilitate the creation and installation of custom ROMs, Asus is opening up the Zenfone 9's bootloader for unlocking and is releasing its kernel source code.
