A wildfire burning in the Wenas area north of Naches has prompted evacuations in Yakima and Kittitas counties, as well as the closure of the Wenas Wildlife Area. The Cow Canyon Fire was reported at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Wenas Barbecue Horse Flats Camp and grew to 5,600 acres as of 2 p.m. Thursday. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time, according to the state Department of Natural Resources.

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO