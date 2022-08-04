Read on www.ifiberone.com
Yakima Herald Republic
Firefighters make progress on Cow Canyon, Vantage fires with higher temps in the forecast
Updated 12:30 p.m. Saturday: The Cow Canyon Fire between Naches and Ellensburg had burned 4,633 acres and was 15% contained as of Saturday morning. An update from the incident command team said the fire was active along the northern flank in the North Fork Wenas Creek drainage, and was generally spreading to the north-northwest.
kpq.com
UPDATE: Cow Canyon Fire Surpasses 4,500 Acres
The Cow Canyon Fire south of Ellensburg has burned through 4,633 acres as of August 6, with 15% currently contained. The Cow Canyon fire began on August 3 and has a Level 3 evacuation notice for both Yakima and Kittitas counties. Both the Cow Canyon fire and the Vantage Highway...
ifiberone.com
Increased fire activity possible Friday for Cow Canyon Fire southwest of Ellensburg
ELLENSBURG — Shifting winds midday on Friday could bring an increase in fire activity on the Cow Canyon Fire southwest of Ellensburg but state Department of Natural Resources officials say the fire will be a priority for air resources. The fire, started on Wednesday afternoon about 12 miles southwest...
kpq.com
UPDATE: Vantage Highway Fire Has Burned Over 60 Miles
The Vantage Highway Fire is currently at 30,021 acres with an estimated 45% containment. As of August 5, both the Cow Canyon fire and the Vantage Highway Fire are under the management of a Type 2 incident management team. Northwest Incident Management Team 12 Public Information Officer Heather Appelhof said...
nbcrightnow.com
Latest: Cow Canyon Fire Now A Type 2 Team Blaze
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.- The Cow Canyon Fire has transitioned from a Type 3 to a Type 2 team fire. This means fire crews can seek help from a larger area of the pacific northwest, rather than just Washington state. As a Type 2 team fire incident command has also combined...
Yakima Herald Republic
Cow Canyon Fire leads to evacuations in Yakima and Kittitas counties; state closes Wenas Wildlife Area
A wildfire burning in the Wenas area north of Naches has prompted evacuations in Yakima and Kittitas counties, as well as the closure of the Wenas Wildlife Area. The Cow Canyon Fire was reported at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Wenas Barbecue Horse Flats Camp and grew to 5,600 acres as of 2 p.m. Thursday. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time, according to the state Department of Natural Resources.
Yakima Herald Republic
Cow Canyon Fire north of Naches grows overnight with evacuation orders in place
Updated 7 a.m.: The Cow Canyon Fire grew to 1,500 acres on Wednesday night, prompting evacuation notices about 10 miles north of Naches. The fire was reported at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday at Wenas Barbecue Flats Horse Camp. A Thursday morning update from fire officials said about 50 structures are threatened and covered by evacuation orders.
ifiberone.com
No growth reported on Vantage Highway Fire; containment at 35%
VANTAGE — The Vantage Highway Fire — the largest wildfire in the state so far this year — had no new growth reported overnight as fire crews continued to work on containment. The perimeter of the fire remains at about 26,500 acres, while about 17,000 acres have...
nbcrightnow.com
Cow Canyon Fire Burning Fast, Now 5,600 Acres
NACHES, Wash.- The Cow Canyon Fire currently burning in the Naches/Selah area and heading towards Ellensburg, grew from 1,500 acres to 5,600 acres this morning. It is still reported at 0% containment. An incident command post has been set up at Naches Valley Middle School. 100 firefighters are currently battling...
nbcrightnow.com
FOX 28 Spokane
Department of Natural Resources responding to Cow Canyon Fire near Ellensburg
ELLENSBURG, Wash. – The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is responding to the Cow Canyon Fire 12 miles southwest of Ellensburg. DNR said the fire is threatening structures and Level 3 evacuations are in place near Autobahn Road and Maloy Road. As of last check, the fire is burning...
Wind-Driven Fire Threatens Central Washington Town
The first notice of the wildfire, located near milepost 18 on Vantage Highway was put out shortly before 1 p.m. Monday, resulting in the closure of Vantage Highway from No. 81 Road in Ellensburg to Recreation Drive in Vantage. Approximately one hour later, Vantage was placed on a level two “get set” evacuation advisement by Kittitas County Emergency Management.
ncwlife.com
ifiberone.com
FOX 11 and 41
“Things can be replaced, but my pets are my children,” said an evacuated resident who left behind seven cats to the Cow Canyon Fire
NACHES, Wash. — The Cow Canyon Fire in Yakima County, north of Naches is burning 5,600 acres. Fire crews are struggling to get the wildfire under control at zero percent containment. Crews went from ten to only one aircraft because of all the wildfires in our area needing those resources.
nbcrightnow.com
KOMO News
nbcrightnow.com
KIMA TV
