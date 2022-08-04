Read on auroraadvertiser.net
How a sudden rain in Springfield left one driver stranded
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– One Springfield commuter was met with a surprise while traveling on Friday. Larry Johnson said the events that unfolded on August 5 were unexpected. “I’ve heard people say don’t try to go through a flood, but I did not expect this to happen to me today,” Johnson said. Johnson detailed exactly how he […]
Epic Missouri Lake Mansion Has Its Own 24 Acre Private Peninsula
I have a lot of dreams just like I'm sure you have a lot of dreams. If your visions include a mansion in Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks that has its own mammoth private peninsula, I may have found your place. Oh, and it has its own indoor pool and movie theater, too.
RV park quickly fills up for Marian Days
CARTHAGE, Mo. — A large RV park, built just for Marian Days, filled up quickly with those staying in comfort at the four-day festival. Located just two blocks to the south of the Congregation grounds, an RV park with water, sewer and electrical hook-up was built for the sole purpose of accommodating those attending Marian […]
Water rescue ended on Chestnut Expressway in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A water rescue is underway on Chestnut Expressway near National Avenue. Flooding this afternoon has caused water to cover the road and a car has become stuck. A second water rescue is underway near the intersection of Grant St. and Commercial St. A car is stuck in water under the railroad bridge.
tncontentexchange.com
New adventure tours opens in Branson West
A new adventure experience gives guests an up close and personal look at wild caves in Stone County. Adventure Cave Tours opened its doors Wednesday, June 1, 2022. They are located at 423 Fairy Cave Lane, in Branson West and are a sister company of Talking Rocks Cavern, according to a press release from Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce.
tncontentexchange.com
Cox Branson hires cancer specialist
Cox Medical Center Branson has hired a new cancer specialist. Dr. Hasan Bit-Shawish has already begun seeing patients. He said one of the biggest things he tries to instill in any of his patients is hope. “I won’t let them give up,” he said. “There is always hope. Getting a...
Springfield businesses still struggling to fill job openings
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield may be bouncing back from the unemployment epidemic, but local businesses are still feeling the pain. According to a study done by Wallethub, Springfield ranked number 3 among cities with the best change in unemployment rates. Since May of 2022 Springfield overall has had the biggest decrease in unemployment of all 180 […]
30 Summers Ago, 3 Springfield, Missouri Women Disappeared Forever
It was the summer of 1992 when one of Missouri's biggest mysteries began. 3 women in Springfield, Missouri vanished and have never been seen since and no one knows why. The case is now known as The Springfield 3. It has its own page on the Unsolved Mysteries Wiki website. It summarizes the case with a simple description:
Laclede Record
Route 66 Yard Sale: 100 Miles of Treasures on The Mother Road 2022
A record 102 yard sales, many with multiple sellers, are registered for the fourth annual 100-mile Route 66 Yard Sale this Friday and Saturday, Aug. 5-6, in Missouri’s Pulaski, Laclede and Webster counties. Based on those who listed sales on the “Route 66 Yardsale” Facebook page and in the...
KYTV
Heavy rain leads to flash flooding at busy intersections in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several inches of rain in Springfield Friday evening led to several water rescues. The rain hit around 4:45 p.m. It lasted for about 45 minutes. Emergency crews rescued one driver whose car stalled out underneath the bridge at Commercial and Grant. Heavy rain led to travel...
Some areas get rain, burn bans remain in place; Marionville City Fire grassfires this week caused by open burning
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — Although some have received rain this week across the region burn bans still remain in effect. Friday between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. the Springfield area experienced a stationary thunderstorm as described by the National Weather Service Springfield. Up to four inches of rain fell and a Flash Flood Watch was issued.
auroraadvertiser.net
Aurora discusses master plan for parks
Quite a bit was covered at the July 26 meeting of the Aurora City Council, which was started with a prayer and pledge led by Doyle Ferguson. Shannon Walker, executive director of the Aurora Chamber of Commerce, was up next and addressed the council with appreciation for the “great partnership, volunteers and support during the Light the Night Fireworks show.”
auroraadvertiser.net
Food truck damaged in accident
Johanna Medina, of Aurora, created a GoFundMe page for her parents, owners of the El Taco Zone food truck. The food truck was recently involved in an accident on July 19, when Medina’s parents were on their way to serve food at an event. According to the GoFundMe page,...
KYTV
CoxHealth reopens emergency room at Cox North after flooding
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - CoxHealth reopened its emergency room at Cox North after flooding temporarily closed it Friday evening. The heavy rain flooded some patient rooms in the emergency department of the facility on North Jefferson. Crews worked quickly to clean up the mess. The staff provided care to walk-in...
Kait 8
Woman killed in head-on collision
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A White County woman died early Friday morning in a head-on collision near Branson, Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened at 12:41 a.m. on U.S. Highway 65, seven miles north of Branson in Taney County. Carla J. McSpadden, 50, of Bradford,...
KYTV
Authorities reveal the identity of a suspicious package at Springfield-Branson National Airport
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The investigation into a suspicious package at the Springfield-Branson National Airport delayed three flights Saturday morning. Police determined the suspicious package was a ‘urine warmer.’ Investigators say under the x-ray machine, it looked similar to a bomb. The urine warmer kit is identical to a flask, helping keep the urine warm for passing a drug test.
TSA spotted something suspicious in luggage at Springfield’s airport. Here’s what it was
TSA Agents at Springfield-Branson National Airport found a suspicious object in someone's luggage Saturday. Read on to find out what looked like a bomb and caused a hold up at the checkpoint.
Missouri fugitives arrested in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Two Missouri fugitives were caught in an east Tulsa motel room Thursday by Tulsa police. Colby Fitts and Kayla Fitts were wanted on charges out of Taney County, Mo. Police said officers went to a motel near East 31st Street and South Memorial Drive around 3...
Laclede Record
Crashes end in fatality, multiple injuries
Two people were hurt in a 11:10 p.m. crash Tuesday on Route F, north of Pecos Drive in Laclede County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Jacob T. Mitchell, 28, of Lebanon, the driver of a 1992 Kawasaki 2x1100 struck the rear of a northbound 2021 Honda C8500 driven by Caleb B. Whaley, 22, of Lebanon. Mitchell was airlifted to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, while Whaley.was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Lebanon. The Highway Patrol described their injuries as moderate to serious. Both were listed as reportedly wearing safety devices. For more on this story see the LCR.
Fascist propaganda in Springfield: what you can do
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A nationwide white nationalist and fascist organization is putting up advertisements in Springfield. The group is named Patriot Front and it’s one of the largest fascist organizations in the United States, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. The group was created in 2017 in response to the Charlottesville “Unite the Right” […]
