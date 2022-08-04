ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
Injustice Watch

Her crime was driving without a license; a judge forced her to choose between months in jail or a year of alcohol monitoring

How do you end up with a court order to strap an alcohol-monitoring bracelet to your ankle when you weren’t even driving drunk?. For Anastasia Strauther, who had two separate years-old DUI convictions, it happened because she found herself in the courtroom of Cook County Associate Judge Gregory P. Vazquez for a minor traffic violation while driving on a revoked license.
COOK COUNTY, IL
MotorBiscuit

Toyota Is Killing It With This New 2022 Hybrid SUV

Hybrid and electric SUVs, cars, and trucks are becoming more and more popular. An increasing number of people want to buy an electric vehicle for their next car, and that makes hybrid SUVs even more popular. If you’re thinking about a hybrid or electric SUV, you may be overwhelmed by all the choices on the market now. Here’s why the 2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid SUV just might be the best hybrid SUV out there.
CARS
Daily Mail

At least 70 deaths and 249 developed diseases tied to failures to properly screen for and keep track of donated organs, US Senate reports: Cases include SC man who received incompatible lungs and died next day

Process failures in the collection, screening and transplantation of donated organs in the U.S. have been responsible for at least 70 deaths and the development of 249 avoidable disease, the Senate Finance Committee revealed in a report Wednesday. The full report, which was obtained by the Washington Post, cites failures...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Cars
Local
Michigan Government
MotorBiscuit

3 Reliable Used SUVs Under $20,000, According to Consumer Reports

While used car and SUV prices are supposed to fall in the future, no one actually knows when that will happen. Consumer Reports has three reliable used SUVs under $20,000 will get you from point A to point B safely. The following sport utility vehicles are safe, have good fuel economy, and offer a spacious interior.
RETAIL
Motor1.com

Toyota Pauses Ancient Land Cruiser 70 Orders Because It Can’t Meet Demand

The Toyota Land Cruiser 70 is one of those models that just won’t die. Launched in 1984, it’s been on the market for 38 years now and still enjoys a very solid demand in Australia. So much so that the automaker needs to stop taking orders for the classic off-roader in an attempt to produce the vehicles that have already been paid.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chrysler Pacifica#Plug In Hybrid#Fca Us Llc#Vehicles#Us Court
bloomberglaw.com

State Tax Withholding Weakens as Inflation Hits US Wages (1)

State tax withholding flat on weak wage growth, softer jobs market. California, Illinois, New Jersey see drop in estimated tax payments. The share of American workers’ wages going to state and local tax coffers through withholding and estimated tax payments began to soften this spring, in yet another sign of a slowing US economy.
ILLINOIS STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Numerous Permian Air Violation Referrals Being Readied, EPA Says

The EPA’s Southwest region is preparing “numerous referrals” to the Justice Department for prosecution of air emission violations in the Permian Basin, the head of the region said Thursday. The office has been conducting the flyovers to spot large volatile organic compound emitters in the oil fields...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bloomberglaw.com

Therapy Firm’s Appeal of Fraud Ruling Tossed for Late Filings

Middle Georgia Family Rehab LLC and the occupational therapy company’s owner’s appeal of a False Claims Act ruling was dismissed for want of prosecution, according to an Eleventh Circuit order issued on Friday. A federal district court ruled June 2 that the defendants were liable for nearly $10...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
bloomberglaw.com

Crypto Bridge Nomad Offers 10% Bounty After $190 Million Hack

They’ll be viewed as ethical hackers and won’t be prosecuted. company Nomad is offering a bounty to recoup funds spirited away in a $190 million. that again highlighted security vulnerabilities in the digital-token sector. Anyone returning at least 90% of stolen tokens will be viewed as a so-called...
PUBLIC SAFETY
bloomberglaw.com

Ring Loses Bid to Dismiss Biometric Claims Over Doorbell Cameras

Ring LLC must face allegations that it used its doorbell cameras to record passersby and collect their biometric data without their consent, after a federal judge in Seattle ruled that the court couldn’t yet determine whether Ring had the capacity to identify specific individuals. Michelle Wise, seeking to represent...
SEATTLE, WA
bloomberglaw.com

FDA Data Revamp Promises Better Enforcement, Top Official Says

FDA seeks appropriations, user fee funding for IT improvements. A data modernization plan underway at the FDA can lead to major improvements in the agency’s ability to propose new product standards and defend its actions in lawsuits, a top FDA official said Thursday. “If we want to do enforcement...
POLITICS
fordauthority.com

Ford CEO Jim Farley Says Internal Combustion Lineup Is Too Complex

As it continues to deal with supply chain constraints amid a major electrification push, Ford is also working to simplify its operations and boost profit. As a result, fewer new vehicle configurations are landing on dealer lots, with inventory consisting of better-selling combinations of models and features, while Blue Oval vehicles in general will sport fewer configurations moving forward, as Ford Authority reported back in June. Regardless, CEO Jim Farley still believes that the automaker’s existing Ford Blue ICE lineup is too complex, as he discussed while speaking on the automaker’s Q2 earnings call recently.
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Judges Deny FERC Claim of Scheme to Delay Water Plans (1)

Judges say water officials didn’t collude with project applicants. An appellate panel on Thursday vacated a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission finding that California water officials lost their authority over certain hydroelectric projects. Judges at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit said that FERC couldn’t establish that...
CALIFORNIA STATE
bloomberglaw.com

US Judge Declines to Block San Jose Gun Liability Ordinance (2)

Gun owner rights proponents say ordinance is unconstitutional. A federal judge has refused to block a San Jose, Calif., “harm reduction ordinance” that requires firearms owners to pay an annual fee and to carry liability insurance to cover unintentional deaths, injuries, or property damage. The ruling, by Judge.
SAN JOSE, CA
bloomberglaw.com

Desai Confirmed to Ninth Circuit in Strong Bipartisan Vote (3)

Sixth Circuit nominee Rachel Bloomekatz received a 10-10 vote. Roopali Desai is headed for the San Francisco-based US appeals court after an unusually speedy vetting process ended with the strongest Senate support yet for any Biden circuit nominee. The Coopersmith Brockelman partner was confirmed, 67-29, to a lifetime appointment on...
CALIFORNIA STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Teamsters Threaten Costco Strike Across Stores as Talks Stall

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters is threatening a nationwide walkout at Costco stores, saying that the warehouse giant refuses to share $70 billion in profits with workers. The threat came after a day of “contentious” negotiations, the Teamsters said in a statement Friday. More than 90% of Costco Teamsters rejected...
LABOR ISSUES

Comments / 0

Community Policy