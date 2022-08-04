Read on news.bloomberglaw.com
Her crime was driving without a license; a judge forced her to choose between months in jail or a year of alcohol monitoring
How do you end up with a court order to strap an alcohol-monitoring bracelet to your ankle when you weren’t even driving drunk?. For Anastasia Strauther, who had two separate years-old DUI convictions, it happened because she found herself in the courtroom of Cook County Associate Judge Gregory P. Vazquez for a minor traffic violation while driving on a revoked license.
PetSmart employees are suing the company claiming staffers are being forced to pay thousands for 'free' grooming training
The suit claims that PetSmart is illegally forcing staffers to repay upwards of $5,000 in grooming training fees if they leave before two years.
Toyota Is Killing It With This New 2022 Hybrid SUV
Hybrid and electric SUVs, cars, and trucks are becoming more and more popular. An increasing number of people want to buy an electric vehicle for their next car, and that makes hybrid SUVs even more popular. If you’re thinking about a hybrid or electric SUV, you may be overwhelmed by all the choices on the market now. Here’s why the 2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid SUV just might be the best hybrid SUV out there.
At least 70 deaths and 249 developed diseases tied to failures to properly screen for and keep track of donated organs, US Senate reports: Cases include SC man who received incompatible lungs and died next day
Process failures in the collection, screening and transplantation of donated organs in the U.S. have been responsible for at least 70 deaths and the development of 249 avoidable disease, the Senate Finance Committee revealed in a report Wednesday. The full report, which was obtained by the Washington Post, cites failures...
Vehicle recall warning! Thousands of Fords, Nissans, Hyundais and Hondas at risk
Driving a vehicle that is part of a recall can be dangerous. In the last few weeks, almost half a million cars have been found to have severe defects that put you and other drivers at risk. Fortunately, there are ways to discover if your car has been recalled. Tap...
Michigan State Police to begin statewide crackdown on I-75 this weekend
Michigan State Police will begin a statewide crackdown on commercial vehicles on Interstate 75 this Sunday. The operation, called "Stay Alive on I-75," will be enforced on the highway from Michigan/Ohio state line to the International Bridge in Sault Ste. Marie in the Upper Peninsula. ...
3 Reliable Used SUVs Under $20,000, According to Consumer Reports
While used car and SUV prices are supposed to fall in the future, no one actually knows when that will happen. Consumer Reports has three reliable used SUVs under $20,000 will get you from point A to point B safely. The following sport utility vehicles are safe, have good fuel economy, and offer a spacious interior.
Toyota Pauses Ancient Land Cruiser 70 Orders Because It Can’t Meet Demand
The Toyota Land Cruiser 70 is one of those models that just won’t die. Launched in 1984, it’s been on the market for 38 years now and still enjoys a very solid demand in Australia. So much so that the automaker needs to stop taking orders for the classic off-roader in an attempt to produce the vehicles that have already been paid.
State Tax Withholding Weakens as Inflation Hits US Wages (1)
State tax withholding flat on weak wage growth, softer jobs market. California, Illinois, New Jersey see drop in estimated tax payments. The share of American workers’ wages going to state and local tax coffers through withholding and estimated tax payments began to soften this spring, in yet another sign of a slowing US economy.
Numerous Permian Air Violation Referrals Being Readied, EPA Says
The EPA’s Southwest region is preparing “numerous referrals” to the Justice Department for prosecution of air emission violations in the Permian Basin, the head of the region said Thursday. The office has been conducting the flyovers to spot large volatile organic compound emitters in the oil fields...
What vehicles are being recalled in August 2022? Jeep, Toyota, BMW, Ford among car recalls
U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for the week of July 28 through Aug. 4, including vehicles from Jeep, Toyota.
Therapy Firm’s Appeal of Fraud Ruling Tossed for Late Filings
Middle Georgia Family Rehab LLC and the occupational therapy company’s owner’s appeal of a False Claims Act ruling was dismissed for want of prosecution, according to an Eleventh Circuit order issued on Friday. A federal district court ruled June 2 that the defendants were liable for nearly $10...
Crypto Bridge Nomad Offers 10% Bounty After $190 Million Hack
They’ll be viewed as ethical hackers and won’t be prosecuted. company Nomad is offering a bounty to recoup funds spirited away in a $190 million. that again highlighted security vulnerabilities in the digital-token sector. Anyone returning at least 90% of stolen tokens will be viewed as a so-called...
Ring Loses Bid to Dismiss Biometric Claims Over Doorbell Cameras
Ring LLC must face allegations that it used its doorbell cameras to record passersby and collect their biometric data without their consent, after a federal judge in Seattle ruled that the court couldn’t yet determine whether Ring had the capacity to identify specific individuals. Michelle Wise, seeking to represent...
FDA Data Revamp Promises Better Enforcement, Top Official Says
FDA seeks appropriations, user fee funding for IT improvements. A data modernization plan underway at the FDA can lead to major improvements in the agency’s ability to propose new product standards and defend its actions in lawsuits, a top FDA official said Thursday. “If we want to do enforcement...
Ford CEO Jim Farley Says Internal Combustion Lineup Is Too Complex
As it continues to deal with supply chain constraints amid a major electrification push, Ford is also working to simplify its operations and boost profit. As a result, fewer new vehicle configurations are landing on dealer lots, with inventory consisting of better-selling combinations of models and features, while Blue Oval vehicles in general will sport fewer configurations moving forward, as Ford Authority reported back in June. Regardless, CEO Jim Farley still believes that the automaker’s existing Ford Blue ICE lineup is too complex, as he discussed while speaking on the automaker’s Q2 earnings call recently.
Judges Deny FERC Claim of Scheme to Delay Water Plans (1)
Judges say water officials didn’t collude with project applicants. An appellate panel on Thursday vacated a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission finding that California water officials lost their authority over certain hydroelectric projects. Judges at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit said that FERC couldn’t establish that...
US Judge Declines to Block San Jose Gun Liability Ordinance (2)
Gun owner rights proponents say ordinance is unconstitutional. A federal judge has refused to block a San Jose, Calif., “harm reduction ordinance” that requires firearms owners to pay an annual fee and to carry liability insurance to cover unintentional deaths, injuries, or property damage. The ruling, by Judge.
Desai Confirmed to Ninth Circuit in Strong Bipartisan Vote (3)
Sixth Circuit nominee Rachel Bloomekatz received a 10-10 vote. Roopali Desai is headed for the San Francisco-based US appeals court after an unusually speedy vetting process ended with the strongest Senate support yet for any Biden circuit nominee. The Coopersmith Brockelman partner was confirmed, 67-29, to a lifetime appointment on...
Teamsters Threaten Costco Strike Across Stores as Talks Stall
The International Brotherhood of Teamsters is threatening a nationwide walkout at Costco stores, saying that the warehouse giant refuses to share $70 billion in profits with workers. The threat came after a day of “contentious” negotiations, the Teamsters said in a statement Friday. More than 90% of Costco Teamsters rejected...
