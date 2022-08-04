Superior Schools + Police Start New Emotional Support Program For Students This Fall

Read on mix108.com
WDIO-TV
A local youth hockey organization is worried about an increase in fees
Youth hockey is a huge volunteer effort in Duluth, with thousands of youth players, parents, and volunteers organizing to support the activity across the city. Right now, there is concern that the city is going to start charging local rinks for utilities. Portman hockey parents and volunteers are worried about...
Hermantown Police Department Adds Additional Officers To Fight Crime
Residential and commercial growth in Hermantown has been significant over the past couple of decades since its origin in 1975. In fact, census data shows that "at one point [it was] the only city in [St. Louis] County to grow in population". With that growth unfortunately, comes problems - like...
Minnesota State Patrol Conducting Intense Patrols Across Duluth Area This Weekend
Earlier this year, the Minnesota State Patrol launched Project 20(22), in which they would focus on different parts of the state over the course of five weekends with the goal of reducing the deadliest traffic violations: speed, lack of seat belt use, distraction, and impairment. During these weekends, patrols in...
See The Future Of Superior’s Hammond Avenue
It's a project that most people who travel the roadway have been looking forward to for a long time. And, when it's done - it'll transform the neighborhoods the avenue travels through with a totally different redesign. Superior's Hammond Avenue is scheduled for a major reconstruction project the next two...
FOX 21 Online
14 Year-Old Boy Dies In Bayfield County Drowning
BAYFIELD COUNTY, Wis. — On Wednesday a boy went under the water and drowned in Wisconsin, according to the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office. It happened around 3:30 p.m. at Deep Lake, Town of Hughes, Wisconsin. It was reported that a 14 year-old boy was swimming in the middle...
The City Of Superior Is Looking To Hire Multiple Police Officers
The City of Superior is looking for a few good men and women, seven to be exact to become part of the Superior Police Department. The city will start seeking applications this week which is the second time since June the city has been putting a list together of applicants.
Here Are The Most Crime-Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
cbs3duluth.com
Historic Old Central High items set for auction causes community dust up
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Relics from Historic Old Duluth Central High School are set to be auctioned off on Saturday, but some alumni have mixed feelings. The Historic Old Central High School Museum Committee used to display items like marching band uniforms and other high school memorabilia in a museum inside the century-old building.
Now I Understand Why Some People in Duluth + Superior Area Quit Riding Motorcycles
My truck has been in the shop for a couple of days and that means my only mode of travel is the motorcycle, a big bummer, I know. As much as I like riding my bike, the last two days have been a true test of my riding skills. I...
Historic Contents From Duluth Central High School Are Up For Auction
Whether you're an alumni or not, if you have any history in Duluth, you're likely well aware of Duluth Central High School. From the historic Duluth Central High School, which dates back to 1882 in downtown Duluth, to the Duluth Central High School that was built in 1971 near the intersection of Central Entrance and Pecan Avenue, it was a very important part of the city's history.
Minnesota Jury Favors Pharmacist in ‘Morning After’ Pill Lawsuit
AITKIN, Minn. (AP) — A jury on Friday ruled that a central Minnesota pharmacist did not violate a woman's rights when he refused to provide her emergency contraceptives more than three years ago. Andrea Anderson, a mother of five from McGregor, sued under the Minnesota Human Rights Act after...
Campground Hour North Of Duluth Had The Cleanest Toilets I’ve Ever Seen
Sometimes when you are camping, "roughing it" means you have to use a bathroom that isn't in the best shape. It's a real bummer. This summer we had a great trip to a campground just an hour north of Duluth, and one of the perks was it was the cleanest vault toilet I've ever seen.
Duluth Police Department Issues Traffic Advisory For Spirit Valley Days Parade
Summer is flying by and the beginning of August always means a West Duluth tradition! Spirit Valley Days kicks off on Thursday (August 4th) and it will be the start of an amazing weekend. Spirit Valley Days is an annual tradition and this year is no different. The weekend-long event...
Investigation Into Wisconsin Senator Janet Bewley Crash Continues
Wisconsin State Senator Janet Bewley was involved in an automobile accident that led to the death of a Pennsylvania woman and her 5-year old child. Now, state and local authorities are working together to dig deeper into the cause and aftermath of the incident. Details about the accident are still...
WDIO-TV
Cold temperatures are ‘noticeable’ in Lake Superior
Warm weather, you may imagine, would bring warm water temps, but that isn’t always the case. On the shore, the water is nice and warm, but once you step foot in the water, it can feel different. Even though people have been enjoying the heat and being on shore,...
WATCH: Duluth Boy Captures Sweetest Video Of A Deer And Dog In His Front Yard
We see them everywhere in this area, on the side of the road, running in and out of traffic, in our yards. Of course, I am talking about deer. For some people, they are a nuisance in eating their flowers or shrubs but I think they are some of the most beautiful animals on earth. Yes maybe I have watched Bambi one too many times but those big brown eyes and long eyelashes, ugh.
cbs3duluth.com
Bayfield County man found guilty of murdering neighbor
BAYFIELD, WI -- A jury found a Bayfield County man guilty of murdering his neighbor. Randy Erickson was charged with second degree murder in connection to the May 2020 incident. According to court documents, Erickson told police he shot and killed Michael Kinney. The two had spent years arguing over...
cbs3duluth.com
DNR investigates possible oil spill in northern Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The state Department of Natural Resources is investigating a possible oil spill near the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Reservation in far northern Wisconsin. The department said Enbridge Inc. reported Wednesday that a contractor had encountered soil suspected to be contaminated along the company’s Line...
boreal.org
Resort featuring dome and treehouse cabins planned for Lake Superior's shore in Two Harbors
A developer plans to construct a luxury North Shore resort with 45 standalone cabins in Two Harbors, according to an environmental review report recently made public. The 23-acre resort would have dome and treehouse cabins on the shore of Lake Superior, ranging in size from over 500 square feet to around 1,500 square feet. Renderings show the dome cabins would have a circular floor plan and roofs while the treehouse cabins would be elevated and have a wooden-cabin design.
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
