Mugshot of the Day: Florida Woman Drives Golf Cart on Highway While Drunk!

Read on wrif.com
Related
wrif.com
Michigan’s 10 Fastest-Growing Cities
Michigan is already the 10th most populated state in the U.S., and now, certain cities in the Mitten are growing. The latest Census data shows that 10 Michigan cities are growing at a faster rate than any others, so if you’re looking to start a small business or find a job, these places might be a good bet.
wrif.com
Oxford High School Graduate Will Compete on America’s Got Talent
Would you like to see Ava Swiss, an Oxford High School graduate, advance on to the next rounds of America’s Got Talent? According to clickondetroit.com, you will have your chance to vote for her this coming Tuesday, August 9th on America’s Got Talent. Ava is performing against 10...
Comments / 0