Scottsdale, AZ

EndoTech is a state-of-the-art surgery system for hand and wrist conditions at Fitzmaurice Hand Institute

ABC 15 News
 2 days ago
AZFamily

Phoenix Children's first in state to use new ear tube placement device

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix Children’s Hospital is one of the first hospitals in the nation to use a new device created to make ear tube procedures easier and quicker. The device is called Hummingbird and was created by Preceptis Medical in Minnesota. The Mayo Clinic started using it on young patients who had frequent ear infections which required ear tubes. “When we place typical ear tubes, you make a small cut in the ear drum, clear out any fluid that’s in there and then you place the tube and kind of position it in the drum appropriately. What’s really different about the Hummingbird device, what we really like about it, is that it all happens in one step,” explained Dr. Nate Page. “The device itself allows you to make that cut and leave the tube in the eardrum all at the same time. And that’s really what facilitates using it on these younger kids.”
PHOENIX, AZ
santansun.com

Happy Cans finds a little known household niche

Ted Jennings provides one of those services you don’t necessarily think people want, but the Gilbert man says you’d be surprised. Jennings cleans garbage cans. And his business, Happy Cans, is thriving, according to the father of five. “I have found that people care more than you would...
GILBERT, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Health
Gilbert, AZ
Health
Local
Arizona Health
City
Gilbert, AZ
City
Scottsdale, AZ
beckersspine.com

5 fast facts on The CORE Institute

Here are five things to know about The CORE Institute, based in Phoenix:. 1. The CORE Institute started as a three-physician practice in 2005. 2. The company has more than 20 locations across Arizona and Michigan, according to its website. 3. The CORE Institute supports the MORE Foundation, a nonprofit...
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Man asks Gilbert for $500K over Cactus Yards spill

A man has claimed he suffered serious and ongoing head injuries because Gilbert failed to properly maintain its sports venue Cactus Yards. Carlos Escobar filed a claim April 29 demanding $500,000, which was denied, according to the town. Escobar now has a year from the date of the claim to...
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

North Phoenix woman who makes quilts for charity wins Pay It Forward award

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We Paid It Forward in North Phoenix to Janet Krous, who goes above and beyond helping others. “Janet is the hub of our quilt retreat, because she has a house full of fabrics. She takes fabrics and puts them together. She prints up patterns and comes in and says, ‘here’s our charity kit, you make them.’ She is in there making quilts for charities now,” said Cindy Boyd, Janet’s friend.
PHOENIX, AZ
scottsdale.org

Scottsdale boy finds a four-legged friend, protector

Linden McDaniel, 5, was born two minutes after his brother Declan. At first, things were the same for the twins. They rolled over on their bellies around the same time. They walked together. They even began saying their first words, “mama” and “dada,” around the same time.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

World's longest fingernails, good deeds, 'El Jefe' reappears: This week's heartwarming, offbeat headlines

From a Phoenix police officer's miraculous road to recovery after being shot to a famous southern Arizona jaguar being spotted for first time in 7 years, there was no shortage of intriguing tales this week. Here are some of our favorite heartwarming and offbeat stories from July 30-Aug. 5 that have helped make our days a little brighter - or at least, more interesting:
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

'El Jefe': Famous southern Arizona jaguar spotted for first time in 7 years

PHOENIX - A famous jaguar known to have roamed the mountains in southern Arizona has been spotted for the first time in years south of the border. "El Jefe" was spotted in Sonora, Mexico, about 120 miles south of his last recorded sighting in Arizona, the Center for Biological Diversity announced on Aug. 4.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Pizzeria Bianco helps raise money for longtime employee who suffered two strokes

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Pizzeria Bianco is asking for help after one of its longtime employees suffered two strokes. Chris Bianco, the owner, who’s also won two James Beard awards, took to social media to let people know he could always count on two things – “the sun coming up and Berto being there.” Alberto Hernandez, or as he’s better known to his second family at the restaurant, Berto, has worked at Pizzeria Bianco for more than two decades. He’s a fixture. “He’s been with us 27 years. I’ve worked with him for 25 and he’s a staple here. He’s the rock behind the establishment,” Dave Garland, the general manager, said. “He taught me everything,” he explained.
PHOENIX, AZ
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Arts
entrepreneursbreak.com

The Most Influential & Talented Artist in Phoenix

She has been working as a painter and decorator for more than 10 years now, she has been with different companies where she did different kinds of painting jobs. In her previous job she used to do some projects on her own and learned how to do it properly. She started her own business just 2 years ago after finishing her master’s degree in interior design at Arizona State University.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Stranger Things-themed Skate & Stem Education night comes to Great Skate

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Great Skate is hosting a Stranger Things-themed Skate & STEM education night this weekend!. Chances are you’ve either watched or have at least heard about the Netflix show Stranger Things, and this West Valley skating rink is inviting you to spend a night out rolling in the shoes of some of the show’s characters on Friday. All guests are invited to dress as their favorite character from the show and to enjoy the 80s music they’ll be spinning to all night long!
GLENDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Lake Pleasant body recovery operation underway, MCSO says

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - Lake Pleasant is seeing another possible death on the water on Saturday, Aug. 6, says the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. At around 2 p.m., sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a man who went swimming in the Humbug Cove area and never came back up from the water.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Fronteras Desk

5 litters of endangered black-footed ferrets born at Phoenix Zoo

A successful breeding season for endangered black-footed ferrets has produced five litters at the Phoenix Zoo. Now the zoo is asking the public to help choose their names. The five litters add 21 kits to the more than 500 born during the last 30 years at the zoo's Arthur L. and Elaine V. Johnson Conservation Center.
PHOENIX, AZ

