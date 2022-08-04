EndoTech is a state-of-the-art surgery system for hand and wrist conditions at Fitzmaurice Hand Institute

Read on www.abc15.com
AZFamily
Phoenix Children’s first in state to use new ear tube placement device
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix Children’s Hospital is one of the first hospitals in the nation to use a new device created to make ear tube procedures easier and quicker. The device is called Hummingbird and was created by Preceptis Medical in Minnesota. The Mayo Clinic started using it on young patients who had frequent ear infections which required ear tubes. “When we place typical ear tubes, you make a small cut in the ear drum, clear out any fluid that’s in there and then you place the tube and kind of position it in the drum appropriately. What’s really different about the Hummingbird device, what we really like about it, is that it all happens in one step,” explained Dr. Nate Page. “The device itself allows you to make that cut and leave the tube in the eardrum all at the same time. And that’s really what facilitates using it on these younger kids.”
santansun.com
Happy Cans finds a little known household niche
Ted Jennings provides one of those services you don’t necessarily think people want, but the Gilbert man says you’d be surprised. Jennings cleans garbage cans. And his business, Happy Cans, is thriving, according to the father of five. “I have found that people care more than you would...
AZFamily
How the Arizona Humane Society is helping pet owners navigate the housing crisis
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Inflation continues to cripple Arizona families and in some instances push people out of their homes. The state’s largest county has evicted more people than at any time since the great recession. Last month, Maricopa County records show more than 6,400 eviction notices were filed....
AZFamily
Moon roof shatters during car wash in San Tan Valley but company won't fix
An active injunction is being held against a COVID-19 testing company that made many pay for testing but did not provide results. How does buying school supplies online compare to in-store?. Updated: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:04 PM MST. |. When buying school supplies, On Your Side explains why you...
beckersspine.com
5 fast facts on The CORE Institute
Here are five things to know about The CORE Institute, based in Phoenix:. 1. The CORE Institute started as a three-physician practice in 2005. 2. The company has more than 20 locations across Arizona and Michigan, according to its website. 3. The CORE Institute supports the MORE Foundation, a nonprofit...
East Valley Tribune
Man asks Gilbert for $500K over Cactus Yards spill
A man has claimed he suffered serious and ongoing head injuries because Gilbert failed to properly maintain its sports venue Cactus Yards. Carlos Escobar filed a claim April 29 demanding $500,000, which was denied, according to the town. Escobar now has a year from the date of the claim to...
AZFamily
North Phoenix woman who makes quilts for charity wins Pay It Forward award
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We Paid It Forward in North Phoenix to Janet Krous, who goes above and beyond helping others. “Janet is the hub of our quilt retreat, because she has a house full of fabrics. She takes fabrics and puts them together. She prints up patterns and comes in and says, ‘here’s our charity kit, you make them.’ She is in there making quilts for charities now,” said Cindy Boyd, Janet’s friend.
Phoenix Is the Hottest US City. It Also Has the Country’s Only Dedicated Heat Team.
This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Phoenix is America’s hottest city, and it’s getting hotter. The global climate crisis and decades of sprawling urban growth have turned this desert city into a hazardous heat island with dwindling water supplies and inadequate shade.
scottsdale.org
Scottsdale boy finds a four-legged friend, protector
Linden McDaniel, 5, was born two minutes after his brother Declan. At first, things were the same for the twins. They rolled over on their bellies around the same time. They walked together. They even began saying their first words, “mama” and “dada,” around the same time.
fox10phoenix.com
World's longest fingernails, good deeds, 'El Jefe' reappears: This week's heartwarming, offbeat headlines
From a Phoenix police officer's miraculous road to recovery after being shot to a famous southern Arizona jaguar being spotted for first time in 7 years, there was no shortage of intriguing tales this week. Here are some of our favorite heartwarming and offbeat stories from July 30-Aug. 5 that have helped make our days a little brighter - or at least, more interesting:
fox10phoenix.com
'El Jefe': Famous southern Arizona jaguar spotted for first time in 7 years
PHOENIX - A famous jaguar known to have roamed the mountains in southern Arizona has been spotted for the first time in years south of the border. "El Jefe" was spotted in Sonora, Mexico, about 120 miles south of his last recorded sighting in Arizona, the Center for Biological Diversity announced on Aug. 4.
AZFamily
Pizzeria Bianco helps raise money for longtime employee who suffered two strokes
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Pizzeria Bianco is asking for help after one of its longtime employees suffered two strokes. Chris Bianco, the owner, who’s also won two James Beard awards, took to social media to let people know he could always count on two things – “the sun coming up and Berto being there.” Alberto Hernandez, or as he’s better known to his second family at the restaurant, Berto, has worked at Pizzeria Bianco for more than two decades. He’s a fixture. “He’s been with us 27 years. I’ve worked with him for 25 and he’s a staple here. He’s the rock behind the establishment,” Dave Garland, the general manager, said. “He taught me everything,” he explained.
AZFamily
Nicole Hazen, wife of D-backs GM Mike Hazen, dies after 2-year cancer battle
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Nicole Hazen, wife of Arizona Diamondbacks executive vice president and general manager Mike Hazen, has passed away following a two-year battle with a rare form of cancer. Hazen was diagnosed in July 2020 with glioblastoma, a rare, yet aggressive type of cancer that affects the...
entrepreneursbreak.com
The Most Influential & Talented Artist in Phoenix
She has been working as a painter and decorator for more than 10 years now, she has been with different companies where she did different kinds of painting jobs. In her previous job she used to do some projects on her own and learned how to do it properly. She started her own business just 2 years ago after finishing her master’s degree in interior design at Arizona State University.
AZFamily
Stranger Things-themed Skate & Stem Education night comes to Great Skate
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Great Skate is hosting a Stranger Things-themed Skate & STEM education night this weekend!. Chances are you’ve either watched or have at least heard about the Netflix show Stranger Things, and this West Valley skating rink is inviting you to spend a night out rolling in the shoes of some of the show’s characters on Friday. All guests are invited to dress as their favorite character from the show and to enjoy the 80s music they’ll be spinning to all night long!
AZFamily
COVID-19 infections on the rise again in Maricopa County as new variants develop
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- COVID-19 cases are seeing an increase around the country. Health experts say a new Omicron variant, called BA.5, is an ongoing cause of infections in the United States. However, the Centers for Disease Control says that a new variant called BA4.6 is a strain continuing to grow.
fox10phoenix.com
Lake Pleasant body recovery operation underway, MCSO says
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - Lake Pleasant is seeing another possible death on the water on Saturday, Aug. 6, says the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. At around 2 p.m., sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a man who went swimming in the Humbug Cove area and never came back up from the water.
How Arizona's construction workers stay safe from summer heat, monsoon storms
PHOENIX — Arizona's harsh summers can make it nearly unbearable for certain professionals to work outside during the season. Construction is one of those sectors in high demand in our state, even as the stress of heat hits workers hard. Construction workers are at risk of developing heat stroke,...
Fronteras Desk
5 litters of endangered black-footed ferrets born at Phoenix Zoo
A successful breeding season for endangered black-footed ferrets has produced five litters at the Phoenix Zoo. Now the zoo is asking the public to help choose their names. The five litters add 21 kits to the more than 500 born during the last 30 years at the zoo's Arthur L. and Elaine V. Johnson Conservation Center.
ABC 15 News
Former teacher gives back outside classroom with massive school supply donation
It’s a busy morning for former teacher Stephanie Strobel, making the first of two stops Thursday. As the boxes are being removed from her van, she feels the culmination of a heartfelt effort to help children kick off the school year right. “There’s no reason why they can’t have...
