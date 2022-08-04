ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

ABC 15 News

LIVE UPDATES: Heavy monsoon storms slam the Valley

Heavy monsoon storms are causing problems across the Valley Thursday morning. —RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain fell in your neighborhood?. —OUTAGES: Over 12,000 without power amid morning monsoon storms. Over an inch of rain has fallen in less than an hour in some spots as the storms slowly push through.
PHOENIX, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
ABC 15 News

Lightning strike takes down server at Sky Harbor causing flight delays

PHOENIX — Several flights at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport are seeing delays after monsoon thunderstorms barreled through the Valley Thursday morning. Workers with Southwest Airlines confirmed to ABC15 that a lightning strike hit a generator, taking their server down. A total of 93 flights at Sky Harbor are...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Couple thankful to be alive after car crashes into Phoenix apartment

GLENDALE, AZ — A Valley couple is in a temporary apartment after a car crashed into their apartment unit while they were sleeping. It happened early Wednesday near the intersection of 43rd Avenue and Peoria in Phoenix. "I thought it was an earthquake or something!" explained Jesus Ruiz. But...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Burggraff Tash Levy gives legal advice for a divorce

Burggraff Tash Levy is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living. Burggraff Tash Levy PLC is a family law firm located here in Scottsdale, Arizona. Many people want to have an uncontested divorce, and for good reason. They are often quicker, cheaper, and far less stressful. The attorneys at Burggraff Tash Levy can help you through that process. They will help you: file the correct initial documents with the court, memorialize the agreements you reached with your spouse, file the final agreements with the court, and of course advise you along the way.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Chandler school gives talented students a chance to shine

A Chandler Unified School District program is offering personalized education for 3rd through 8th grade students who compete at high levels in a variety of activities that require long practice hours or travel. “We have athletes, actors, dancers, we have nationally ranked BMXer’s,” said Jennifer Young, the principal at Elite...
CHANDLER, AZ
ABC 15 News

Wife of Arizona Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen loses battle to cancer

PHOENIX — Nicole Hazen, the wife of Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen, has died at the age of 45. She died Thursday from complications related to glioblastoma, a rare form of cancer. The Diamondbacks released the following statement regarding Nicole Hazen's death. “Nicole was a beloved member of...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

DPS seizes 26 pounds of fentanyl near Flagstaff in late July

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — The Arizona Department of Public Safety reportedly seized 26 pounds of fentanyl in late July during a traffic stop. On July 26, DPS says a trooper pulled over a pickup truck on eastbound Interstate f40 just east of Flagstaff. The trooper reported "multiple signs" of criminal activity during the stop and conducted a search.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
ABC 15 News

Deputies searching for man who went underwater at Lake Pleasant

PEORIA — Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a man who went underwater at Lake Pleasant Saturday afternoon and has not resurfaced. Officials say deputies were notified the man was missing just after 2 p.m. Deputies are currently searching the area of Humbug Cove in order to...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Caught on camera: Lightning strike hits Peoria home

PEORIA — A lightning strike from Thursday morning's monsoon storms in the West Valley was caught on a homeowner's security camera and surprisingly didn't cause any damage. Before the lightning strike, the monsoon storm woke up Hayley Aragon, a 16-year-old who goes by 'Hurricane Hayley' when she's dirt track racing.
PEORIA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Man arrested for allegedly stealing vehicles in Arkansas, Mesa and Phoenix

PHOENIX — Arizona Department of Public safety announced Friday the arrest of a Phoenix man following a month-long investigation into stolen vehicles. 37-year-old Brandon Jones was arrested Monday after Vehicle Theft Task Force detectives saw him operating and transporting multiple stolen vehicles and a trailer between properties in south Phoenix, according to a DPS release.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

DOJ investigation of Phoenix PD hits 1-year mark

After a year of the Department of Justice's pattern or practice investigation, the Phoenix Police Department is getting new leadership, but the probe shows no signs of wrapping up. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the civil rights investigation on August 5, 2021. Initially, federal officials wanted to look into...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

24-year sentence for man who killed of Arizona jail officer

A Phoenix man was sentenced to 24 years in prison for his convictions for manslaughter in the 2013 killing of a Maricopa County jail officer and for aggravated assault in the shooting of someone else two days later at a party. Authorities say Leonard Moreno, then 15 years old, fatally...
PHOENIX, AZ

