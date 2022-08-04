Read on www.abc15.com
ABC 15 News
EndoTech is a state-of-the-art surgery system for hand and wrist conditions at Fitzmaurice Hand Institute
Fitzmaurice Hand Institute is an advertiser of Sonoran Living. EndoTech is a state-of-the-art surgery system that I developed, which utilizes my patented instrumentation. This system uses a single, tiny incision to insert everything needed to fix many common hand and wrist conditions. Why does EndoTech help your surgeons achieve the...
ABC 15 News
RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen from Thursday's monsoon storms?
PHOENIX — The Valley is waking up to a round of heavy monsoon thunderstorms this Thursday morning. Some areas have already received an inch of rain in less than an hour. The rain could have major impacts on the morning commute. How much has fallen in your area? See...
ABC 15 News
Power mostly back on after nearly 20,000 customers lose power in Valley monsoon storms
PHOENIX — Power is back on for a majority of people after thousands lost power during early morning monsoon storms across the Valley. The number of customers still in the dark is under a thousand between APS and SRP. At the height of the outages, nearly 20,000 customers were...
ABC 15 News
LIVE UPDATES: Heavy monsoon storms slam the Valley
Heavy monsoon storms are causing problems across the Valley Thursday morning. —RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain fell in your neighborhood?. —OUTAGES: Over 12,000 without power amid morning monsoon storms. Over an inch of rain has fallen in less than an hour in some spots as the storms slowly push through.
ABC 15 News
Lightning strike takes down server at Sky Harbor causing flight delays
PHOENIX — Several flights at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport are seeing delays after monsoon thunderstorms barreled through the Valley Thursday morning. Workers with Southwest Airlines confirmed to ABC15 that a lightning strike hit a generator, taking their server down. A total of 93 flights at Sky Harbor are...
ABC 15 News
Mesa mom upset after 5yo told to walk home alone on 1st day of kindergarten
MESA, AZ — Brieanna Dickson was sent into a near panic, Thursday, when she arrived at Emerson Elementary in Mesa to pick up her son, Arriyon, from his first day at kindergarten, and he was not in the pick-up area where he was supposed to be. "I got there,...
ABC 15 News
Couple thankful to be alive after car crashes into Phoenix apartment
GLENDALE, AZ — A Valley couple is in a temporary apartment after a car crashed into their apartment unit while they were sleeping. It happened early Wednesday near the intersection of 43rd Avenue and Peoria in Phoenix. "I thought it was an earthquake or something!" explained Jesus Ruiz. But...
ABC 15 News
Burggraff Tash Levy gives legal advice for a divorce
Burggraff Tash Levy is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living. Burggraff Tash Levy PLC is a family law firm located here in Scottsdale, Arizona. Many people want to have an uncontested divorce, and for good reason. They are often quicker, cheaper, and far less stressful. The attorneys at Burggraff Tash Levy can help you through that process. They will help you: file the correct initial documents with the court, memorialize the agreements you reached with your spouse, file the final agreements with the court, and of course advise you along the way.
ABC 15 News
Emotions high as students enter first day of school at Mendoza Elementary in Mesa
MESA, AZ — "I got everything ready. I had it all laid out last night and I was just like, this is it,” said Jennifer Kurcz. But the preparation isn’t just overnight. “This is the day that we just work so hard for,” said Brent Gardner, Principal of Mendoza Elementary School.
ABC 15 News
Chandler school gives talented students a chance to shine
A Chandler Unified School District program is offering personalized education for 3rd through 8th grade students who compete at high levels in a variety of activities that require long practice hours or travel. “We have athletes, actors, dancers, we have nationally ranked BMXer’s,” said Jennifer Young, the principal at Elite...
ABC 15 News
Wife of Arizona Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen loses battle to cancer
PHOENIX — Nicole Hazen, the wife of Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen, has died at the age of 45. She died Thursday from complications related to glioblastoma, a rare form of cancer. The Diamondbacks released the following statement regarding Nicole Hazen's death. “Nicole was a beloved member of...
ABC 15 News
DPS seizes 26 pounds of fentanyl near Flagstaff in late July
FLAGSTAFF, AZ — The Arizona Department of Public Safety reportedly seized 26 pounds of fentanyl in late July during a traffic stop. On July 26, DPS says a trooper pulled over a pickup truck on eastbound Interstate f40 just east of Flagstaff. The trooper reported "multiple signs" of criminal activity during the stop and conducted a search.
ABC 15 News
Deputies searching for man who went underwater at Lake Pleasant
PEORIA — Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a man who went underwater at Lake Pleasant Saturday afternoon and has not resurfaced. Officials say deputies were notified the man was missing just after 2 p.m. Deputies are currently searching the area of Humbug Cove in order to...
ABC 15 News
Caught on camera: Lightning strike hits Peoria home
PEORIA — A lightning strike from Thursday morning's monsoon storms in the West Valley was caught on a homeowner's security camera and surprisingly didn't cause any damage. Before the lightning strike, the monsoon storm woke up Hayley Aragon, a 16-year-old who goes by 'Hurricane Hayley' when she's dirt track racing.
ABC 15 News
Man arrested for allegedly stealing vehicles in Arkansas, Mesa and Phoenix
PHOENIX — Arizona Department of Public safety announced Friday the arrest of a Phoenix man following a month-long investigation into stolen vehicles. 37-year-old Brandon Jones was arrested Monday after Vehicle Theft Task Force detectives saw him operating and transporting multiple stolen vehicles and a trailer between properties in south Phoenix, according to a DPS release.
ABC 15 News
Migrant dead, another hurt after being hit by tractor-trailer trying to flee traffic stop near Eloy
ELOY, AZ — A migrant is dead and another is hurt after they were hit by a tractor-trailer allegedly trying to flee a traffic stop near Eloy. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a trooper pulled a vehicle over on Interstate 10 westbound at milepost 211, near Eloy.
ABC 15 News
DOJ investigation of Phoenix PD hits 1-year mark
After a year of the Department of Justice's pattern or practice investigation, the Phoenix Police Department is getting new leadership, but the probe shows no signs of wrapping up. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the civil rights investigation on August 5, 2021. Initially, federal officials wanted to look into...
ABC 15 News
Pinal Board of Supervisors appoint new County Recorder following primary election ballot mishap
Friday’s Pinal County Board of Supervisors Special Session meeting filled with residents who were satisfied with the appointment of Virginia Ross as the new elections director. “I believe that the choices that you have made so far, it gives me tremendous pleasure to know that you have selected Virginia...
ABC 15 News
24-year sentence for man who killed of Arizona jail officer
A Phoenix man was sentenced to 24 years in prison for his convictions for manslaughter in the 2013 killing of a Maricopa County jail officer and for aggravated assault in the shooting of someone else two days later at a party. Authorities say Leonard Moreno, then 15 years old, fatally...
