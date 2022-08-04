Read on globalgrasshopper.com
We've been living in a tent for 5 months because we couldn't afford our $1,200 rent. Now we're preparing for winter in Maine.
Lauren Bahre and her husband left their home under threat of eviction as they couldn't make rent. They now live in a tent moored in a national park.
Boston Globe
Tell us: Who serves the best fried clams in Massachusetts?
Let us know where to get a batch. It was once said that “clams are to New England what barbecue is to the South.” If you live in Massachusetts, it’s hard to dispute that: stopping by a clam shack and picking up a box of crispy fried clams, with a side of tartar sauce, can be so satisfying. Crunchy and slightly briny, they are a specialty of the region, with the Ipswich and Essex fried clams being especially well known.
To Do List: Seafood festival, pickleball tournament, paint party
BOSTON - If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there's a seafood festival, a pickleball tournament, a Revolutionary War reenactment and a paint party.BOSTON SEAFOOD FESTIVALIt's a full day of celebrating seafood and local fishing. The Boston Seafood Festival is taking place Sunday.On the schedule - chef demos, an oyster shucking contest, live entertainment, and, of course, the opportunity to try some of the best seafood around.One of the festival highlights is an all-day lobster bake overlooking Boston Harbor.bostonseafoodfestival.org When: Sunday, August 7 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)Where: Boston Fish PierCost: Lobster Bake: $55.95General admission adult: $20General admission...
Beluga whale is now stationary in Seine: NGO
A malnourished beluga whale that has swum up France's River Seine is no longer progressing but is still alive, environmental group Sea Shepherd said Monday. According to France's Pelagis Observatory, specialised in sea mammals, the nearest beluga population is off the Svalbard archipelago, north of Norway, 3,000 kilometres from the Seine. bur-jh/sjw/kjm
Neo-Nazi activity is increasing in Boston. Here’s a timeline of recent events.
NSC 131, a neo-Nazi group based in New England, most recently made headlines for protesting a drag queen story hour in Jamaica Plain. Experts agree: white supremacism is becoming more prominent in Boston and the surrounding areas. Spurred by groups like Patriot Front and NSC 131, hateful propaganda, flash demonstrations, and full-on marches have captured the attention of residents and officials alike.
Time Out Global
25 best Italian restaurants in Boston
We’ve got the best red sauce joints, fine dining and weeknight carb spots around. Boston arguably has one of the best Italian food scenes in the country between the cozy streets of the North End, the chic trattorias scattered around the South End and all the neighborhood spots your group chat swears by. We could sample different Italian cuisine every night without running out of options thanks to our red sauce stalwarts, vintage throwbacks, buzzy newbies, pizza parlors and innovative high-concept ventures. These are only the best to get you started and keep you coming back. ]
From small Salem shop to every major sports venue in the state
Sal’s Pizza signed a deal to become the official pizza of the Patriots and Revolution, joining their agreements with the Celtics, Bruins, and Red Sox. Starting this month, Sal’s Pizza is now the official pizza of the New England Patriots and Revolution. Their new sponsorship deal makes them...
