Farmers’ Almanac Says Michigan Will Be “UnReasonably Cold and Snowy” This Winter

Have You Met Michigan’s Most Famous Cats?
There are holidays every single day of the year whether or not you realize it. Not all of them are "bank holidays" that give us an excuse to stay home, but we still love to celebrate the little days along the way. And today is a very special day if you consider yourself a "cat person".
An MGM Movie Short from 1949 Shows a Very Different Michigan
Rabbitholes. I love them, and I found myself in another one. I was watching an old movie on Turner Classic Movies (TCM) and after it ended, it filled with a movie short, sometimes called a travelogue. "Calling on Michigan" is one in a series from MGM TravelTalks. These shorts were fillers shown at movie theatres back in the day, much like now they show commercials and previews. But remember, in 1949, when this TravelTalks short was produced, hardly anyone had a TV set, so this was a way for many people to see things they might not otherwise be able to see.
Have You Seen One of These 9 Missing West Michigan Kids?
9 West Michigan kids that went missing in 2022 still have not been found. Have you seen one of them?. 600,000 people go missing every year in the United States of America according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. The same database tells us that the state of Michigan currently has 608 open missing person cases.
Illinois State Fair Returns To Springfield
The Illinois State Fair will be making its annual return to the prairie state to provide its inhabitants and visitors with a great time. The Illinois State Fair has been a long-standing tradition that was halted the past couple of years due to the pandemic. Now that things are a little bit better, the tradition must continue. Many people were sad or upset they could attend the past couple of years, but now a tradition that started in 1853, is back and still holding on strong.
Indiana Man Reels In One of a Kind Gold Bass from Muskegon River
Well, this is something you don't see every day. An Indiana man named Josh Chrenko recently took a trip to Newaygo to do a bit of fishing. Specifically, he was fishing for smallmouth bass in the Muskegon River. So, imagine his surprise when, after reeling in his catch, this golden fish popped out of the water instead:
Evidence Still Remains of Michigan’s Wooden Highways
Michigan has some major highways in 131, I-94, and I-75, but there was once a time when Michigan was known for its wooden highways. In fact, US-131 used to be a plank road when it was first constructed. Many may be aware of the Old Plank Road Restaurant in Plainwell, MI. Well, if you've ever wondered what the inspiration behind that name was, it's pretty easy to see. In 1851, the Kalamazoo Gazzette actually posted an ad looking for people to help construct the plank turnpike:
Giant “Momma Duck” Returning to Michigan & The Great Lakes
Surely, in the past few years, you've seen "Momma Duck" before. She's hard to miss. "Momma Duck" is 1500 pounds of Rubber Ducky, and she's making stops on the Great Lakes this summer, making them the world's Largest Bathtubs... if only for a few days at a time. I say...
LOOK: 50 Finalists Capture Stunning Scenes of West Michigan in Photo Contest
WOW, West Michigan sure is a beautiful place to live. That was captured wonderfully by the 50 finalists in year's West Michigan Tourist Association Photo Contest. West Michigan Tourist Association Announces 50 Finalists in 2022 Photo Contest. WMTA says they got hundreds of entries in their 2022 photo contest. It...
What Does Artificial Intelligence Think A “Yooper,” and Other Michigan Things Look Like?
With technology advancing as fast as it is, it's only a matter of time before Artificial Intelligence is ACTUALLY true intelligence. In fact, one guy who worked for Google claims an AI program he worked with, really is sentient now. BUT, until we can truly prove it, AI is just...
At Least 6 SW Michigan Libraries Have Done Away With Overdue Fees
Over the past few years, a growing trend in libraries across the country aims to wipe out fines for patrons in an effort to reduce barriers to accessing the library. Overdue books result in late fees. It's a lesson we all learned early on in childhood (I'm writing this as a millennial) and it's a lesson that, speaking personally, has stuck with me for a long time. But, if you've missed it, libraries have recently been doing away with fines for overdue items, in part, so people don't feel like they can't come back to the library.
These 11 Michigan Kids Have Gone Missing This Summer
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
Rare Package of Historic Mansions Listed For $2.9 Mil in Michigan’s Copper Country
This is truly a once in a lifetime opportunity! In a rare move, a "package of mansions" is for sale in Michigan's copper country for the low low price of $2.9 million. As the original listing stated, included in the sale are 8 rare properties located near Laurium, MI which is just 12 miles from Michigan Tech. What you choose to do with your properties is up to you-- make one your full-time residence, invest in rental properties, or sell a few off! The possibilities are endless.
Illinois Sheriff Issues Warning About A Cannibal Spaghetti Cook
In the craziness of today's world and the round-the-clock news cycle, it's really difficult sometimes to figure out if something we're being told is fact or fiction. I'm not necessarily referring to politics, either. There's a lot of BS floating around about all sorts of things, and sometimes people fall for it.
Tragedy During Michigan Make-A-Wish Bicycle Ride As 2 Cyclists Killed by Drunk Driver
In what was meant to be a weekend of coming together over a shared love to help children ended in tragedy Saturday during the annual Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour. According to reports, 5 riders in the annual Michigan event were hit by an SUV after it crossed the center line in Ronald Township. The accident left 2 cyclists dead, and 3 injured after it appeared the driver of the SUV crossed the center line while attempting to pass another vehicle. The driver of the SUV has now been arrested and charged with two counts of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death according to WZZM13.
Meet Michigan’s Singing School Bus Driver
For years, Lynette has entertained her students while driving them to school, now she's trying to recruit YOU. Lynette Bright Is Part Of A Campaign To Hire School Bus Drivers. Like many school districts across the state, the Waterford School District near Pontiac is in dire need of school bus drivers for the upcoming school year.
Did You Know: Michigan Is Home to The Largest Wooden Dome in The World
The Mitten never ceases to amaze me! In an attempt to learn more about my home state I recently stumbled upon another Michigan fun fact. Not only can Michigan lay claim to housing the world's largest weathervane or the world's largest crucifix, but just the other day I learned that Michigan is also home to the world's largest wooden dome.
Lawyer: Security Guard Failed to Act as Oxford School Shooting Unfolded
Attorney Ven Johnson says new evidence from Oxford High School shows that a security guard could have done more and prevented at least one death. Johnson, who represents the families of the four victims killed in the November 30, 2021 incident, has filed a motion to add Kimberly Potts to a lawsuit filed on behalf of the victims' families. Potts was employed by Oxford Community School as a security guard and was working at the high school on the day of the mass shooting.
